Joe Mark Bradley, 65, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Joe was born July 6, 1955 at Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville. Born into an Airforce family, he spent most of his early life living in France and Arizona, and in 1969 at age 14 moved back to Maryville. Joe was a member of East Maryville Baptist Church. After working at ALCOA for 30 years, he retired in April 2005. Even though Joe was stricken with Multiple Sclerosis in 1988, his journey with the disease was not only courageous but inspiring. Not to let the disease rule him, he enjoyed all sports particularly NASCAR, camping, and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents Luke Calloway Bradley, Jr. and Sallie Cordelia Mobley Bradley; brother James Michael "Mike" Bradley; grandparents John Smith Mobley and Mary Ella Mickle Mobley and Luke Calloway Bradley, Sr. and Amanda Rains Bradley; special uncle John (Jack) Smith Mobley. Survivors include: wife of 48 years, Terry Cagle Bradley; daughter Jennifer "Jenny" Bradley and adopted daughter Mitzi Gardner of Raleigh, NC; brother and sister-in-law John (Brenda) Bradley of Williamsburg, VA; sister-in-law Cathy Bradley Levy of Wake Forest, NC; brother-in-law Dan Cagle of Sherrills Ford, NC; Vicki Wilson of Sherrills Ford, NC; nieces and nephews Lance (Kelly) Bradley of Wake Forest and Erin (Lee) Meeks of Newport, NC.; several great nieces and nephews. Stepmother Allegra "Lee" Bradley of Alcoa. The family would like to thank Joe's wonderful caregivers Vanessa Mainor, Carolyn Parton, Maxine Thomas, Rebecca Thomas, Chuck Herrington and Dr. Melissa Trekell. With special thanks for the many friendships from ALCOA coworkers, especially Charlie and Darlene Parton; Stanley and Brenda Janeway. Due to COVID, the family requests everyone wear masks to the graveside service at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30th with Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Carolinas Chapter, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609 or to Student Ministry, East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 E. Brown School Road, Maryville, TN 37804. McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.mccammonammonsclick.com).
James "Jack" R. Branton, 80, widower of Sara Turner Branton, passed away January 24, 2021. A native of Sevierville, Tennessee, son of the late David Tildon and Judy Paunee Branton, he was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, a retired employee of Exide Battery and a member of Northwood Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Surviving are a daughter, Regina Paunee (Scott Peecksen); two sons, Phillip Christopher Branton (Mary) and James Derek Branton; and three grandchildren, Samuel Peecksen, Garrett Branton and Sara Kendall Branton. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to Northwood Baptist Church, 888 Ansel School Road, Greer, SC 29651. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Floyd Marvin Gregory Sr., 86, of Kodak, TN. Went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021. Survived by his loving wife, Wilda; daughters, Eldora Harris and Karen Talley; sons, Marty and Paul Gregory; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Ammons, Jean Bell, Doug, Clayton and Clyde Gregory. Preceded in death by sister, Hazel Gregory. Receiving friends Thursday at McCarty-Evergreen Mortuary on Asheville highway from five until seven with funeral following. Burial Friday 11 a.m. at Pollard Cemetery, Kodak.
Rebecca Faye Helton, age 71 of Wyoming, Michigan, passed away on January 21, 2021. Rebecca was born in Maryville, Tennessee on December 31, 1949, daughter of the late Bruce and Sally Jo Helton. She will be missed by her family: daughters, Donna Lynn Schram and husband Don, Susan Williams and Andy Cronrath, grandson Aaron Williams and wife Mindy, her sister Cindy Williams and husband Johnnie, nephew Brandon Williams, niece Jessica Williams and their families, as well as aunts and numerous cousins. Rebecca, known to many as Becky, grew up in Maryville, moving to Michigan after high school. She raised her family and later became a graduate of University of Michigan. She worked as a secondary substitute teacher as well as at JCPenney. Rebecca returned to Maryville in 2002, completing her career at JCPenney, retiring in 2013. In 2020 she moved back to Michigan to be closer to her daughters. Rebecca loved reading, drinking tea, going to Dollywood, cheering on the Smokies Baseball team and UT basketball. One of the highlights of her year was her annual cousins' reunion held in the Smoky Mountains. Due to covid restrictions no service will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Marilyn Jean Massie Lewis, age 83, of Maryville, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church and had been a resident of the City of Maryville since 1962. Marilyn was a strong supporter of local civic organizations with a deep passion for the arts, particularly dance. She spent more than 25 years working for Van Metre School of Dance and enjoyed spending time with the students spinning in and out of the studio doors. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Hugh Massie, brother Richard Massie, son Harold Lewis, and her loving husband of more than 50 years Wallace Leigh Lewis. Survivors include children Amelia Lewis, Beth (David) Lazar, Erik Lewis, Treva (Zach) Sasser; eight grandchildren - Hannah (Nick), Malerie (Joshua), Gena, Olivia, Carmela, Zoe, Sam and Sara; brother Hugh Massie of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Friends may come by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to pay their respects by signing the register book. Family will assemble for a graveside service and internment at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jerry E. McClanahan, age 67 of Rockford, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He enjoyed traveling the world with his son, gardening, cooking, family, fishing and helping others. Preceded in death by: Father, Staley McClanahan; Mother, Hazel McClanahan; Brothers, Gordon & Emerson; Sister, Phyllis. Survivors include: Son, Patrick McClanahan; Brothers, Marvin, Loy, and Ronald; Sisters, Shirley, Ruth, Elnora, and Martha; many nieces and nephews; loving dog "Punkin". Friends may come by the funeral home on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm and Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am to pay their respects and sign the register book. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Marble Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Darrell Clabough officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Beverly Sue McCormick passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed McCormick Jr. She is survived by her sister, Clara Mullins; daughter, Angela McCormick; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Barbara McCormick; sister-in-law, Edna McCormick; two brothers; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved to eat and take care of her dogs and cats. Mrs. McCormick was cremated, and a memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Old Niles Ferry Baptist Church, Pastor Ben Stiles officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Brenda Gail Roberts, age 74, passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 24, 2021. Brenda fought a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia but suffers no more in her Heavenly Home with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She was born in Franklin, NC and moved to Scott County, Tennessee at the age of 3. She attended schools in Robbins, TN, graduating high school in 1964. She married her husband, Sam Roberts, in 1965 in Washington, DC. As a military wife, she accompanied her husband over 30 years of travel throughout the U.S. and Overseas. She and her husband moved to Maryville after her husband retired from the Air Force in 2002. Although she struggled with Parkinson's, it did not preclude her from working in her flower garden, cooking, sewing, quilting, and writing poems. Her poems are her life story, life experiences, and memories of family and friends. She published her poems in a book, The Simple Things, in 2011. The book of poems was her gift to leave as memories of her life story of family and friends. She loved animals, especially the family pets. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch taking in the beauty of the Smoky Mountain range, reading, and studying the Bible, visiting with neighbors, and all the neighborhood dogs, knowing all of them by name but sometimes not remembering their master. Preceding her in death are her parents, Kenneth and Lucy Freels; and brother, Thomas Freels. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Sam Roberts; son, Craig, and granddaughters, Emily and Ruthie Roberts; sisters, Audrey Shannon and Frances Rose; brothers, Roger (Yolonda) Freels, David (Ruby) Freels, and Kevin (Sheila) Freels; sister-in-law, Erika (Jan) Hanes; special friend, Dorothy Blue; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She will be missed by all but her life and love for others will live forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org or the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Honoring Brenda's desire, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private interment service will be held at 9:30 AM February 3, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Pastor Steve Craft of Victory Baptist Church, Maryville will officiate. Masks and distancing is required. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Jesse Teaster, 71, a beloved husband, father, papaw, and friend went home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning January 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents: Columbus and Juanita Webb Teaster and sister: Jan Moore. He is survived by wife of 50 years: Brenda Kirby Teaster, son: Ernie Teaster all of Maryville, and daughters and sons-in-law: Donna (Ronnie) Green of Townsend and Tonya (Allen) Simmons of Ten Mile, grandchildren: Ernie (Kristen) Teaster of Maryville, Jesse (Hannah) Simmons of Ten Mile, great grandchildren: Mason, Emmett, Kaylee, Maddie, Lee, Carter, and Bryleigh Grace, brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry (Diane) Teaster, Keith (Mary) Teaster, Jeff (Loretta) Teaster, and Jack (Debbie) Teaster all of Townsend, and sister and brother-in-law: Judy (Dave) Webb of Walland. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday January 28, 2021 at Friendly Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Fate Green and Rev. Harrison Hill officiating. The family and friends will meet at 10:00 A.M. Friday January 29, 2021 at the church to proceed to Grandview Cemetery in Maryville for a 11:00 A. M. graveside service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
