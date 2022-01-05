Becky Alker, wife of Leslie Alker for 36 years, passed away on January 3, 2022 at Blount Memorial Hospital at the age of 72. Born in Cayuga Falls, Ohio, Becky is the daughter of the late Donald and June Smith. Becky worked as Supervisor for Special Needs Population of Broward County for the State of Florida until her retirement to her dream country life in Walland, TN in 2003. She was a true animal lover who also enjoyed entertaining family and friends, gardening, and traveling. Becky is mother to Lindy Librado, Kathy Lovelace, Klari Lea, Desiree Faust, and Sonja Olive; as well as loving Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her siblings are Michael McClung, Pat Curry, Debbie Reynolds, and Scott Smith (deceased). Becky was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Alcoa for almost two decardes. The Alker family respectfully requests the honor or your presence as we pay tribute and remember the life of Becky. Visitation will occur Friday, January 7 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Smith Funeral Home, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803, 865-983-1000. A Catholic Mass will be held at the Smith West Chapel on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM followed by burial at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to one of her favorite charities: Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue at donkeyrescue.org, Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org, Good Karma Pet Rescue at goodkarmapetrescue.org. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed on-line at Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Harry Lee Burchfield, 79, of Maryville passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by love. He went onto meet the love of his life, Cotton in heaven. Harry retired after 37 years from Alcoa Aluminum Company. He was a lover of life and nature, the simple things in life. He was amazed by God’s beautiful artwork in the sky daily. He loved revisiting Calderwood, where he worked and once lived with his beloved wife. He loved walking and his adventures at Fort Loudoun State Park. He loved riding around listening to old country, especially, his childhood friend, Ronnie Milsap. He loved his wife, family and dogs more than anything. He was a kind, caring and generous man. He was the sweetest soul you could ever meet. To know Harry Lee Burchfield is a blessing. He will be terribly missed by his many surviving family members and friends. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Williamson Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Funeral services for Roland “Ron” “Coach” Owings Chambers, age 75, were held Monday, January 3, 2022, in the Cookeville First Baptist Church. Interment with military honors followed in Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Coach Chambers passed away unexpectedly December 30, 2021, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 9, 1946, in Maryville, TN, to the late Maurice and Marion Chambers. He was a graduate of Everett High School, served his country in the US Army and was a medaled Veteran of the Vietnam War. Coach Ron Chambers moved to Cookeville where he attended Tennessee Tech University and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as an Ed.S. Coach Chambers spent over 40 years in the Putnam County School System as a teacher, administrator, mentor, FCA leader, and football coach. He was a member of First Baptist Church and will be remembered as a true Christian man of faith and a man who loved Tennessee football. If he could leave us with one last smile he’d say, “Glory! It’s a great day to get better.” Coach Chambers is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gene and Jerome Chambers, and his late wife Seawillow (Malone) Chambers of Alcoa, TN. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Janna Hearn Reese Chambers of Cookeville; son Jon (Wendy) Chambers and grandchildren Emma Blackburn, Henry and Ava Chambers of Maryville; daughter Andrea (Joe) Sansone and grandchildren Dillon Brown and Christina Sansone of Dayton; son Adam Chambers of Nolensville; son Brian (Emily) Chambers and grandsons Grey and Coen Chambers of Cookeville; son Josh (Kelsey) Reese and grandchildren Wilkes and Della Reese of Knoxville; and son Caleb (Brittany) Reese and grandchild Ellie Kate Reese of Cookeville. He is also survived by his sister Charlotte (Ron) Hammontree of Maryville and brother Rusty (Julia) Chambers of Maryville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chambers Grandchildren Education Fund at F&M Bank, 900 N Washington Ave., Cookeville, TN, 38501. Remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Andrea Sansone 208 Riverbend Dr., Dayton, TN, 37321 or emailed to tgi4givn@yahoo.com. Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111. Share memories and condolences at www.hhhfunerals.com.
Claude Lee Clark, age 70 of Maryville went home to live with the Lord on December 20, 2021. He was retired from Vendors Supply, Cincinnati, Ohio after 41 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer J. Clark, Sr. and Mary Lou Bryant Clark; brother, Junior Clark, Henry Clark Kidd, James Clark; sister, Jean Vineyard. He is survived by his sons, Curtis Clark (Kara), Christopher Clark; grandson, Landon; brother, Ralph Clark; sister-in-law, Mary June Clark; nephews and nieces that who were like brothers and sisters to him. The register book will be available on Friday, January 7th from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 8th at Bakers Creek Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Ralph Kidd officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Donald Hugh Helton, age 88, of Maryville passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ina and Albert Layman Helton Sr.; sisters, Lucille Goforth and Nova Dills Hanson; brothers, Albert Jr., David and Wendell Helton. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Helton; brother, Sam Helton; daughters, Betty (Viney) Gurley, Kathy (Carroll) Cates, and Lora (Michael) Crowe; grandchildren, Donnie Gurley, Joshua Cates, Julie Tyler, Gavin Kirby, and Alli Grace Gilstrap; 8 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Eddie Jack Parton, 83, of Sevierville, died Jan. 2, 2022. Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Mattox Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
