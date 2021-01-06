Evelyn Jane Barham, 82, of Maryville died on January 06, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Leonda W. Baron went to her Heavenly home on Dec. 21, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on March 20, 1935. She was preceded in death by mother; father; husband, John Baron; son, Michael Leve; daughter, Vicky Leve; and sisters, Deanna Triplett and Marecia Gill. She is survived by daughter, Debbie (Tom) Pope; son, Zoel Baron; grandchildren, Greyson Fuller, Samantha Fuller, Deano (Keela) Leve, Stephanie, Aubreyanna, Emma and Chloe Baron; beloved nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to especially thank her dear friend, Kleeta Ryan, who was by her side for months. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She traveled the world and had a perspective that reflected it. She always had something to offer, no matter the situation. She was also a really good cook!
Larry Edward Cummings age 76, of Seymour, went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2021. He was a former Deacon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church. He was a retired Senior Vice President of CBBC Bank. Being outside on the family land was one of his greatest joys. He loved gardening, tractors, and taking care of the property. Larry delighted in his family. A caring Husband, Dad and Poppy, he was loved so very much. Larry was grateful for his many wonderful friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents: Eulice and Nola Cummings. Survivors: Loving wife of 50 years Nancy Cummings. Son: Jason Cummings Daughter and son-in-law: Angie (Keith) Brown 3 Grandsons Brother and Sister-in-law: Gary Joe (Vicki) Cummings A niece, nephew, cousins, and extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Providence Missionary Baptist Church 5766 Sevierville Road Seymour, TN 37865. Due to Covid-19 all services will be private. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Barry Frye, age 53 passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Comcare in Greeneville, TN of cardiac arrest. He is survived by his parents, Joyce and Gilbert Frye; brother, Dan Frye and wife, Linda Frye; niece, Mrs. Graig Morton (Natalie). Barry had many friends in Blount County and at Comcare in Greeneville. There will be no public service due to the current restrictions. The family will have a private service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mary E. Gibson, age 74, of Maryville, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Verl Morgan; brothers, Melvin, Ronnie and Robert; nephews, Melvin Jr. and Eric. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Danny Gibson; sons, Richard (Karen) Morgan and Jerry Herron; grandchildren, Dustin, Jesse, Mara, Chelsea, Zach, Courtney, Makinzie, Olivia and Bentley; daughter, Pat; great grandchildren, Brooklynn and Aiden; sisters, Barbara (Rick) Kyker, Bonnie (Dennis) Tipton, Colleen (Karoly) Gyory and Gail Morgan; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Funeral service 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Friday at Holston College Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Edford “Ed” H. Hooper, age 87 passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Ed was born May 2, 1933. He was a loving father and grandfather and Korean War Veteran. Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Hooper. He is survived by daughters, Vickie Bell, Debbie Houser; son, Michael Hooper; grandchildren, Crystal (Vann) Darnell, Cody (Alida) Bell and Jess (Chelsey) Hooper; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Kaylee, Aksyl, Zayne, Ivy, Ryder and Vanessa. The family will have private services at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to his home health nurse, Kaitlyn and to Right at Home care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Hooper family.
JoAnn Millsaps was born on January 8th, 1930, and on January 4th, 2021 she joined her beloved Joe Harold in heaven. JoAnn is survived by her young brother Casey, her sons Kim and Joe, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. JoAnn was filled with a joyful spirit, a loving heart and a tremendous musical talent. We will always remember the harmonies when she sang with her sisters and the sweet moments when she would sing and play with Joe Harold. We can hear her say, “God Love” in our hearts. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00 AM — 4:00 PM, Friday, January 8th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 9th at Citico Baptist Church for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Ottis Lenville Powell, age 82, went to his heavenly home on January 4, 2021. He was loved by many, never met a stranger and was always smiling. His signature phrase was “life is good” and his actions reflected that daily. He saw the good in everyone, no matter who they were or what their circumstances. He loved to golf, laugh and spend time with family and friends. He spent his years as a student at Eagleton, Rocky Branch and Walland. He dedicated over 40 years as a classroom teacher, coach and administrator in Blount County Schools at Walland and Heritage High School. He was honored with several awards such as Regional Golf Coach of the Year, and held many supervisory roles; however, if you asked him what was most rewarding, it would be to see the smiles on students’ and players’ faces, to help them accomplish a goal, and for them to feel encouraged. He treated each student with respect no matter their physical or mental capabilities and wanted each one to be successful. He was inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, the 1st annual Blount County Schools Educator Hall of Fame and the Heritage High School Sports Hall of Fame both in 2018. He has been a huge, positive influence on the many lives he touched over the years. He had a caring and kind heart which was full of encouragement, a positive attitude and genuine concern for everyone around him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lennie and Ottis Powell. He is survived by the love of his life Lynn Powell, wife of 61 years, special sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many special friends. Thank you Unk and Coach Pal for sharing your life with us. Friends and family can call at their convenience from 2:00 until 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021 and from 8 am to 12 Noon on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Smith Chapel (Maryville, TN). A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in remembrance of Coach Powell when all of our family and friends can attend to honor his life. The family has requested no flowers. Donations can be made to Blount County Schools, c/o Kristi Yates, 831 Grandview Dr., Maryville, TN 37803, Rocky Branch Community Center, PO Box 118, Walland, TN, 37886 or West Millers Cove Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Stanley Headrick, 217 Hatcher Creek Lane, Walland, TN, 37886 in honor of his memory. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Edward Eugene Proctor age 82, of Maryville, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at the family home. He was a carpenter for most of his life. Served in United States Army as a Tank Gunner for four years. He loved fishing and attended Evening Light Fellowship Church in Sweetwater, TN. He was a great dad and even better grandpa. Preceded in death by father, Marvie Proctor; mother, Maggie Proctor; brothers and sisters, Joe Proctor, Vedis Stevenson, Drothy Fritz, Jim Proctor, William Proctor and Mary Peroulas. Survived by wife of 57 years, Faye Proctor; children, John and Annaliza Proctor, Sandy Best; grandchildren, Mary Beth Sorrell, Tristan Best, Evey Best, Derrick Proctor, Meaghan Proctor, Aiden Proctor; great-granddaughter, Juniper Sorrell. Funeral service 7:00 PM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Rev. Tom Courchaine officiating. Graveside service and interment Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at East TN Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Jerry Dale Radford age 74 was born on May 13, 1946 passed, away on January 5, 2021. Preceded in death by wife, Connie Kirkland Radford; parents, Theodore and Lois Radford; brother, Ira Radford; sister-in-law, Carolyn Radford. Survived by brother, Lee Roy Radford; brother and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Nadine Radford,, Donnie and Vickie Radford, Billy and Linda Radford, CB and Laura Radford; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Bobby Amburn, Debbie and Howard Gregory, Rita and Neil Walker; sister-in-law, Linda Radford. Graveside and interment service 11:00 AM Saturday at Cloyd’s Creek Cemetery Pastor Allen Tyler officiating. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org(865)982-6041
On January 5, 2021 Ottilie Erna Tetzlaff Woody, known by most as Tilly, of Maryville, TN, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Born to Thersa and Heinrich Tetzlaff on October 3, 1929 in Munich, Germany. Tilly is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Randall, and her children, Richard (Camey), Ruth (Ronnie), Robert and Ramona (Mike), and her grandchildren Sam, Tammy, Wendy, Dustin, Nickolas and Sara, as well as her great grandchildren Jordan, Courtney, Caleb, Nickolas and Rachael, and her sister Sofie (Faye). Tilly dedicated her life to the service of caring for others through nursing, sewing, and cooking. She was a devoted wife and dedicated mother and will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests volunteering time to Avalon Hospice or make a donation to St Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
