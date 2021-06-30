Priscilla H. Boring joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 49 years and best friend, Andrew Eric Boring; her son, Tim Heatherly (Michelle); daughter, Kay Parks (Joey); 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Priscilla was born on November 11, 1946, to Andy and Lassie Heatherly along with several brothers and sisters. Priscilla is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Obie, Sam, and Ralph; sisters, Shirley and Ethel. Her surviving siblings are Ruth, Harold, and Clifford will deeply miss her. Priscilla was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church and will be mourned by her church family there. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Smyrna Baptist Church, Rev. Andy Nichols officiating, with interment to follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday at Smyrna Baptist Church. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Bradford Russell Carleton, age 68 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Carleton; children, Michael H. Carleton and wife, Stacey Audra Carleton, Linda Joy Carleton; grandchildren, Hazen Bradley Carleton, Lilliana Rebecca Alvarado, Alyssa Joy Carleton, Katrina Marie Nichols; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John D. Greenhalgh, Linda Greenhalgh, Sharon Lee Butler, Karen Rodriguez, Debra Lynn Clark, James D. Clark; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gateway to Independence, P.O. Box 6023, Maryville, TN 37802 or Special Growers Program for Special Needs, 135 Milligan Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Grandview Pavilion. Please wear casual attire. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Rhonda Gail Seymour Graham passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born on October 18, 1976. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ollie and Rowena Hodge and Troy and Alma Seymour; and her mother and stepfather, Pat and Frankie Walton. She is survived by her children, Drew and Brianna Lankford; her father, Ron Seymour, and countless other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Life Event Center located at 627 Smithview Drive at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, followed by a potluck buffet.
Anna Marie (Blankenship) Head, was born on September 12, 1955, and passed away June 14, 2021, after a lifetime battle of illness. Anna loved her friends, her family and above all she loved God. She is preceded in death by her parents, Damon and Nina Blankenship; a sister, Sarah Blankenship; and nieces, Kayla Anderson and Shannon Hickman. Survivors are a daughter, Damona Samson (James) of Woodbine, GA; Two brothers, Tommy Blankenship (Maddie) of Maryville, TN, John Blankenship of Maryville, TN; a sister, Pat Burt (Bill) of Maryville, TN; Six grandchildren; Tatianna, Trinity, Laylynn, Karriona, Alan (Rachel) and Adam; cousin, Denise Robson of Pale City, Alabama which she loved and was more like a sister. The family will carry her ashes to be buried in the cemetery located at Oakland Methodist Church, 234 Trigonia Road, Greenback, Tennessee 37742. The family will have a graveside service July 2nd at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Bill White, followed by a luncheon in the fellowship hall at the church.
Vickie “Sissy” O’Dell Justice passed away suddenly at her home on June 28, 2021. She was born May 31, 1958 in Burlington, Vermont. Vickie was truly a child of God having a devoted love for children and animals beyond her own needs. Preceded in death by her mother, Johnnie Faye Lindsey Lowe. Survived by her father, Curtis R. Lowe; brother, Richard E. Lowe (Lisa); and sister, Kimberly K. Clear (Phil). A very special thank you to her “Aunt Chick” (Jeania Finger) who she loved so deeply and Chick’s family for their love and care throughout her life. The family will have a private family service at Grandview Mausoleum on Thursday, July 1, 2021, Rev. Jimmy Webb officiating. Family and friends may pay their respect from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Tressa Gail Latham Tipton, age 69, of Maryville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman “Pop” Tipton; parents, Nellie Coxwell and Chester “Chet” Latham; brothers, Ricky, Gary, and Craig Latham; and sweet grandson, Dalton Vanderburg. She is survived by her son, Billy Joe Vanderburg; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Beth and Adam Whitehead; grandchildren, Autumn and Chelsey Burgess, Isaac and Abbagail Whitehead; great-grandchildren, Sebastian Vanderburg, Aliana and Scarlett Burgess; sister and brother-in-law, Melissa “Moe” and Jamie Metcalf; sister-in-law, Remona Latham. Tressa requested to only have a graveside service that will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Carpenters Campground UMC Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
