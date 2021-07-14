Ronald Edward Chambers, 52, passed away June 17, 2021, after a brief illness. He was a 1986 graduate of Alcoa High School. He was preceded in death by his mother Sue (Frank) Chambers; grandparents Ed and Zelma Chambers, John and Billie Frank. He is survived by his children, Dustin, Autumn and Summer; father and stepmother Larry and Martha Chambers; sister Tracy (Bud) Cooper; brothers Patrick Chambers, Bill (Cindy) Harmon; nephew Kevin (Lane) Cooper; nieces Victoria Cooper, Sofia Harmon, Zoey Stephens. There will be a Celebration of Life for Eddie at a later date.
Sudie Elizabeth Franklin Jones, 92, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday July 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her Husband: Hobson Jones, Sons: Raymond, Christopher, and Justice. She is survived by her Children: Christine Jones, Lorine (Terry) Bradburn, Hobson Jones, Sharon Curtis, Deanna Jones, Vivian Jones, Hope (James) Long, and special thank you goes out to her Daughter in law: Kathy Garland (Raymond) Jones Karras, Fifteen Grandchildren, and several Greatgrandchildren, several Great-greatgrandchildren, and one Great-Great-Greatgrandchild. Graveside Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday July 16, 2021, at Four Mile Cemetery with Rev. Roger Williams officiating. Friends may call at their convenience until 4:00 P.M. Thursday July 15, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Stella M. Hines, age 92, of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, peacefully at home. She was of the Baptist faith all of her life. Stella was a hairdresser and owned her own shop for over 35 years. She was preceded in death by husbands, Richard C. Chandler and Joseph Hines; sisters, Roxie Rappoport, Edith Evans, Margaret McTernan, Ruth Mason, and Deilah Brewer; step daughter, Donna Chandler; daughter-in-law, Loretta Chandler. She is survived by son, Stephen Chandler; step children, Wilfrid Chandler, Donna Chandler, Susan (Dr. Harvey) Hensley; brother, Charles (Brenda) Thompson; several nieces, nephews and additional family. Graveside service will take place Saturday, July 17th at 1:00 pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank at www.secondharvestetn.org. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Jessica Diane Huskey went to her heavenly home on July 11, 2021. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Pink & Mary Huskey, and John Farmer. She is survived by her two daughters Hannah & Megan, Mother and Father Jimmy & Sandy Huskey, Brother James Huskey and his fiancé Cassidy Matlock, Nieces Madison & Mary Huskey, Grandmother Barbara Farmer, a plethora of Aunts, Uncles & Cousins, and significant other, Alex Patty. She leaves behind many friends and a smile that could light up a room. Her girls were her pride and joy. “There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains” A graveside ceremony will take place 11:00 AM Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Macedonia Cemetery in Townsend. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Johnny Lee McCoy, 72, of Maryville, died July 10, 2021. Arrangements will be announced later. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Hubert Lynn Morgan passed away on June 19, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 30, 1963, the son of George and Norma Morgan. He graduated from Heritage High School. He is survived by his father George, his son Andrew Morgan, his brothers William (Sandra) Dunlap and Archie (Sandy) Dunlap, his sisters Brenda (Dan) Stevens and Judy Luttrell, special friends Gigi Ownsby, Jimmy Dodd and Kevin Harbin, several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother Norma and sister Joyce Smith. He started driving 18-wheelers as a young adult and worked as an over the road driver for over 35 years, which included 20 years of heavy haul and oversize loads. He had driven/worked in 49 states and 11 provinces of Canada. His work history and driving record was impeccable throughout his career. He excelled in his career with multiple license endorsements. It was a job that he truly loved. He enjoyed hauling huge windmill sections to windmill farms and seeing them being set up. He had a large collection of pictures of beautiful scenery that he felt fortunate to have seen, including the blooming of flowers in Death Valley. Hubert loved life, friends, family, his job, and nature. He loved to make people smile or laugh. He loved a simple life and treasured his times of visiting with family and friends and reminiscing. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on the Foothills Parkway at the Lookout Tower on Saturday, July 24th, 2021, at 11AM.
Ruth Lane Prewett, age 100, of Maryville, died July 11, 2021, at Shannondale of Maryville. She was born in Greenback, Tennessee, and was a graduate of Maryville College. She had been an active member of New Providence Presbyterian Church for her adult life, and sang in the Chancel Choir. Her love of music was shared through her beautiful soprano voice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Prewett. Survivors include son, Gary Prewett, and daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Bill Harris, all of Maryville; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Gilbert Hartsell of Lenoir City. A memorial service will be held on July 18th at 2:00 PM at New Providence Presbyterian Church with Reverend Dr. Emily Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Westminster Hall. A private interment service will be held at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church Music Program,703 W. Broadway, Maryville, Tennessee 37801 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tennessee 38101. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
