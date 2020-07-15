David Lynn Hedrick, age 63, of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Hedrick; aunts, Mary Sue Mann and Virginia Harrison; uncle, Ned Brown; and grandparents, Lon and Ova Brown and Robert and Mildred Hedrick. He is survived by his mother, Blanche Hedrick; children, Blake Hedrick and Stephanie Hedrick; grandchildren, Derek Hedrick, Hannah Mathewson, Alyson Coughlin, and Jordyn Coughlin; sister, Donna (Richard) Henry; brother, Danny (Jessica) Hedrick; nieces and nephews, Justin Hedrick, Emily Hedrick, and Ethan Henry; aunts, Laura Huffstetler, Clota Shelton, and Ginger Fraley; and uncles, J.R. Hedrick, Clell Hedrick, Lamar Hedrick, and Lowell Hedrick. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Centenary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Springview Baptist Church on Friday following the service. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Frances Whitehead, age 100, of Robbinsville, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020, at her residence. She was the daughter of Arthur B. and Norma Smith, of Maryville, Tn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Whitehead; her son, Norman Whitehead; and granddaughter, Shannon Granthum. She is survived by her children, James Stephen Whitehead, of Harriman, TN., Robert Whitehead, of Greenfield, IN.; her brother, Jeff Smith, of Maryville, TN.; and her sister, Marjorie Rawlins, of Clarksville, TN. She has eight grandchildren, Stephen Whitehead, Andrew Whitehead, Casey Whitehead, Heather Walters, Allen Whitehead, Douglas Novotney and Christopher Novotney; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at the Santeetlah Community Center 4497 Tapoco Rd. (US129) on July 18, 2020 at 2-4 p.m.
