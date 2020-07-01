Blanche Evelyn Duggan Crowson, age 97, passed away June 30, 2020. Blanche grew up in the in the shadows of the Smoky Mountains being raised in the Sugarlands and Waldens Creek communities. She later worked for Alcoa during WW II, where she met a married her late husband of 67 years, Ben R. Crowson. After marriage she and Ben lived in the Wildwood Community for 39 years where they attended Logans Chapel Methodist Church. Upon retirement they moved to the Crowson home place in Wears Valley, on lands originally settled by the Crowson family in 1796. Blanche was multi-talented and enjoyed cooking and baking homemade bread. She routinely supplied all her friends, relatives, and acquaintances with delicious loaves of sourdough bread. A loving mother, gardener, crafter, reader, historian, genealogist, Sunday school teacher, humorist and journalist. She was a humble person who deflected the spotlight, living her life as a strong Christian with church, family, and home being centrally important in her life. In addition to her husband Ben she was proceeded in death by her parents; Oscar and Emma Duggan; Sisters Bernice Duggan Acuff, Carolyn Duggan McCarter and Brother Kenneth Duggan. She is survived by her brother Dwain Duggan, (Louise). She has two children: Sandra Crowson Gregory (Dennis) and Michael Robert Crowson (Cookie). Her grandchildren are D. Eric Gregory (Natalie), Misty Crowson Gregory (Keith), Angelia Crowson Healy (Andrew). Her great grandchildren are Taylor Gregory and Kristyn Gregory Roberson, Abigail and Ava Gregory, Georgia and Cambelle Healy. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews, grand nephews and nieces. The family extends a special thanks to the congregation of Wears Valley Methodist Church where she was a member. Their support, loving friendship, prayers, and spirituality sustained her throughout her life. A special thank you is also extended to Bill Crowson (brother in law, deceased) and Ina Faye Crowson (sister in law) for their continuous unselfish support that enabled her to stay in her beloved home in Wears Valley as long as possible. A special acknowledgment is extended to the caregivers at Asbury Place, Maryville, for four plus years of conscientious love and care. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to Wears Valley Methodist Church, 3110 Wears Valley Rd., Sevierville, TN 37862 or KARM of Knoxville, TN. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Reverend Kenny Tucker, Wears Valley United Methodist Church, officiating. Family and friends will assemble for her final resting place at Sherwood Cemetery at 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020, beside her husband of 67 years, Ben Crowson. In view of Covid 19, guests are encouraged to mask and practice social distancing. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Michael Jason Lewis, 42, of Louisville, TN, died on June 30, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Barbara Anderson Lillard passed away at her home on June 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Lillard; parents, Paul and Hester Anderson; brother, Joe Anderson; sisters-in-law, Audrey and Shirley Anderson; brother-in-law, Bill Pence. Barbara graduated from Maryville High School in 1944 at age 16. Shortly after she began her career at Anderson Lumber Co. working for her Grandfather. Along the way, she was employed at Bank of Maryville, New Providence Presbyterian Church, and retired from Maryville High School in 1995. Barbara is survived by brothers, Jim, David (Eva) and Archie (Joella) Anderson; sisters, Mary Pence, Rebecca (Dick) Williams and Alice (Larry) Johnston; sister-in-law, Norma Lynn. A private burial will be at Clover Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Those who wish may sign the register book Thursday, July 2nd, from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your favorite charity in Barbara's memory. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James Leon Melson, age 78, of Louisville TN, passed away, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was a longtime member and musician of Bright Hope Tabernacle. He was preceded in death by his father, Glidis Melson; mother, Geraldine Melson; baby brother, Earl Melson; sisters, Lucille Ledbetter, Mary Jo Sampson, Edna Crisp. His survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Mary K. Melson; son, Steve Lee Melson and wife Stacy; very special grandchildren, Kennedy Melson, Cole Melson; sisters, Betty Russell, Kitty Hearon, Anna Mae Wolfenbarger; brother-in-law, Roger Crisp. Friends may call at your convenience from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM on Thursday, July 2nd or Friday , July 3rd at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Clark's Grove Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.