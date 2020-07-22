Sandee Walker Kincaid, 69, of Maryville, TN, beloved wife of Randy Kincaid, finished her life’s journey on Wednesday, July 15th. Cherished daughter of the late Ira and Lois Walker, much loved mother to Wendi Henry and Dustin Morgan, dear sister to Dan and Juanell Walker, proud Nina to Aliveea and Cameron Beaver and Destinee Breazeale, precious aunt to Christi and Taylor Young, wonderful stepmother to Brian and Minjung Kincaid and new grandmother to Claire and Josiah Kincaid. She also leaves behind the closest thing to a sister she had growing up her cousin, Debbie Gidens, along with many other family members and friends that she loved and will miss in this life. For those of you who did not know Sandee, she started out in life a rebel. She never met a stranger, always laughing, getting in to mischief, running around and experiencing life to the fullest. Never thinking or worrying about what tomorrow would bring as any young person would. Not afraid of anything. However she had a great family who kept her somewhat grounded for whom she was always grateful. After many years going through life with no direction, she found her calling when she met the first love of her life and accepted Jesus as her savior on a miraculous night in May of 1977. Afterwards she found her heart was full, her thinking changed. She had a new purpose in life. To share the gospel and the love of Jesus which she has been doing for the last 43 years. In August of 1995, she met the second love of her life, Randy Kincaid. Together they have loved on people, ministered and witnessed to anyone and everyone that would listen or ask for help. They gave to and prayed with those in need. They studied and lived by the word everyday. Their faith was and is unshakable. They both are strong, determined and faithful foot soldiers for the Lord. We hold solace in the fact that she is now sitting with God with all the unimaginable beauty and light surrounding her forever singing and dancing in the heavenly choir. Like the song, we hold on to the promise that there will be a day with no more tears, no more pain and no more fears. When the burden of this place will be no more, when we see Jesus face to face. She doesn’t have to hold on to that promise, she has received that promise. She dearly loved and adored her earthly family and friends. Everywhere she went she changed people’s lives. Helped them learn about Christ and understand how great our God is. She brought many souls to the alter. However we know she is more joyful now than she has ever been. We will miss her everyday. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember her in your own way. Whether that is finally searching out answers about God if you are lost, saying a prayer for her, reading the bible, giving a little extra tithe or donation in her name, remembering her laughter, testimony or good deed that you might have heard, witnessed or know of. Remember her for her love of Jesus. We ask that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her name. These are the things she would want to pass on and be remembered for. When you think of Sandee, celebrate her love for Christ and the good memories you have of her. Family, friends and others whose lives Sandee touched are welcome to pay their respects on Friday, July 24th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801. Please be safe and wear mask while in funeral home and use social distancing. We would also invite everyone to a celebration of life graveside service on Saturday, July 25th, at 11 a.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy., Alcoa, TN 37701 to reminisce, grieve, support each other and or share some time together.
Barbara Ann Lee, age 85, of Knoxville, TN, gained her angel wings on Monday, July 20, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was a member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church. She worked 23 years as Dr. Sexton’s secretary at Baptist Hospital in Knoxville. Barbara was an avid Tennessee fan, the “Sparkle Diva” of the family; she was spunky and always dressed to perfection. She also loved to shop and travel. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry C. Lee, Jr. and parents, Homer and Dot Tipton. Barbara is survived by the love of her life, James “Jim” Raines, Sr.; son, Mark (Karen) Lee; grandsons, Tyler (Julie) Lee and Marshall (Tara) Lee; sister, Vicki (Buddy) Johnson; nephew, Dusty Johnson; niece Shelli (Marsh) Eberle; special friend, Joyce Hatfield; the Raines family; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 6:00 — 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Graveside Services will held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:30 in Shiloh Cemetery, Henderson Road, Pigeon Forge. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hillcrest United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1615 Price Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Miranda Hope Lowery, 35, of Maryville, died July 15, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Linda Clark. A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Kidd officiating. The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Julius Nathan Parrish, age 78, of Maryville, TN, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at home with his family. Julius was CMSGT (Ret) in the United States Air Force as a Vietnam Veteran with 30 years (and one day) of honorable service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Nora Parrish; brothers, Hershal Parrish, Arthur Parrish, J.C. Parrish, Earl Parrish. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Parrish; sons, Jerry Parrish, Jeff and Kelly Parrish; grandchildren, Reagan Parrish, Riley Parrish. Friends and family assembled at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion for an interment service officiated by Rev. Charles Ballard. Due to Blount County COVID 19 guidelines attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Berma Lee Walker went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20th, 2020, at the age of 64. She was a beloved wife to her husband Dennis Walker for the past 43 years, loving mother to Amanda Studer and son-in-law Joel Studer, grandmother to her pride and joy Jaiden Studer, a loved and cherished daughter to Ralph and Joan Boring (Maryville, TN), sister to Michael Boring and sister-in-law Brenda Boring (Walland, TN), Charles “Bud” Boring and sister-in-law Anita Boring (Philadelphia, TN), and aunt to Rachael Whitehead and family, Lucas Boring and family, as well as Jessie and Sydney Boring. She loved the Lord and her family fiercely and with all her heart. She enjoyed to make people laugh and was loved by many. A piece of our hearts is now missing on Earth, but we are assured that one day we will be joined together in the glory of Heaven. A private family memorial service will be held Friday, July 24th, 2020 to celebrate her life with us and rejoice in the life with her to come. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
