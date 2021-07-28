Glenda Lou Bryant
Glenda Lou Bryant
Glenda Lou Bryant, age 68 of Sweetwater, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. Glenda was a member of Keebles Chapel Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed cooking for others. Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Selva Dunlap; brother, Kenneth Dunlap. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Heather Bryant; daughter, April Bryant; grandchildren, Hunner and Kortnie Bryant; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Sylvia Dunlap, Mike and Yvonne Dunlap. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Friday, July 30, 2021, at Smith West Chapel. Funeral Service to follow with Rev. Tim Martin officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Interment Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Elvie M. Rhodes
Elvie M. Rhodes
Elvie Mae Rhodes, age 97, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Per Elzie’s request, there will be a private, family only, graveside service at Louisville Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Kellen Thomas Swank
Kellen Thomas Swank
Our Family lost a dearly loved member when Kellen Thomas Swank, 33, passed away unexpectedly July 24, 2021. Kellen was Born May 17, 1988, Huntington W.Va. to parents Lisa D. Fox and W.T Scott Swank, he was a brother to siblings Kurtis, Kali, Stevie, Lydia and Lauryn. Kellen enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and especially rock climbing and bouldering. Food (both cooking and eating) and Travel were also a passion, with his travels taking him from Brice to Zion Canyon to Hadrian’s Wall, but he really enjoyed spending time in his back yard- the Smoky Mountains with his son and dog at Abram’s Creek Campground or Metcalf Bottoms. Fishing and getting into the creek were a required activity, during these adventures. His fun and joyous personality had interruptions over the years as he struggled with addiction and eventually lost his battle with this illness. Surviving Family Members include Son Kyler Thomas Swank, Maryville, TN; his Ex-wife Kaila Baty, Maryville, TN; Mother Lisa D. Fox (Steve), Greenback, TN; Father, WT Scott Swank, Ephesus, GA; Grandparents Roberta Swank, Franklin, NC; Jim and Margaret Fox, Greenback, TN; Brother Kurtis R. Swank (Claire), Cleveland, TN & Sister Kali Niethammer (Mark), Maryville, TN; Stevie Fox, Lydia Fox & Lauryn Fox, all of Greenback TN; Uncles/Aunts/Cousins/Niece include Evelyn, Eleanor & Edward Niethammer, Mark & Amy Swank, William J. Swank, Elizabeth Swank, James Swank, Mike and Lori Weaver, Jimmy & Teresa Nelson, John & Gladys Nelson, Jeff & Kerrie Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Nick Campbell, Jesse Campbell. Tony Fox, Karen Campbell, Laureen & Larry King, Thomas King, Katheryn King, Doug & Tommie Swank and of course his dog Sophie; Predeceased by the deaths of His grandparents Wayne T. Swank Jim and Louis Nelson; A Memorial and Celebration of Kellen’s life is scheduled for Labor Day weekend in the Smokey Mountains. Contact Scott for info (wswank@yahoo.com). www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Mary Ruth Kidd Trent, 95, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, July 26, 2021. She was a lifelong member of Fairview United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated homemaker and worked as a teacher’s assistant for several years in the Blount County School System. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Kenneth Trent, her parents Oscar and Neva Carpenter Kidd, brothers Jack and Henry”Bud” Kidd. She is survived by sons Bob (Jean), David (Christy), and Steve (Conni), grandchildren Andy (Kristen) and John Trent, Kerrynn (Brian) Birchfield, Kevin Trent and Sydney (Joseph) Crofts, great-grandchildren Kyler and Kylee Birchfield and Bryson Trent. A special thanks for the wonderful care she received from her three caregivers and her Blount Memorial Hospice Team. Friends may call at their convenience Friday, July 30th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 31st at 10:00 AM at Carpenter’s United Methodist Cemetery with Mickey Rainwater and Gilbert Harris officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Music Ministry at Fairview Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Rd Maryville TN 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.