Catherine Stout Beals, age 94 of Louisville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at UT Medical Center. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church of Knoxville and former member of New Providence Presbyterian Church of Maryville. She worked at New Providence Presbyterian while she was student at Maryville College Class of 1947. She was also a member of the Lakemoor Hills Garden Club, a mentor to two people in the Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and helped teach line dancing at Volunteer Christian Ministries. She was deeply loved and was very active in her church. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joe D. Beals Jr M.D.; son, Brian Mark Beals; parents, George and Marion Haseloff Stout; sisters, Marion Wilson and Eleanor Barker. Survivors include her sons, Joe D. Beals III and wife Bonnie, Brent Beals; several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the mission fund at Second Presbyterian Church, 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or to Helen Ross McNabb, 201 Springdale Street, Knoxville, TN 37917. www.mccammoammonsclick.com
James Ralph Bowerman, 86, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Pearl Bowerman; sisters Helen Williams, Mary Evelyn Greene; loving wife of 67 years Alva Jo Bowerman. He is survived by his son Jimmy Bowerman (Betty); daughters Wanda Edmondson (Larry), Terry Hill, Ann Bowerman and Nancy Bowerman. Six grandchildren eleven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; brother and sister in law Jack and Ruthie Bowerman; many nephews and nieces. Ralph was a founding member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was the 8th Mayor of the City of Friendsville, Tennessee and a founding member and former Chief of the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department. A special thank you to Mona Jeffries, Lisa Brock and Blount Memorial Hospice. The family will gather in the chapel of Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:30pm for a private funeral service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Robert “Bob” Elliott, age 84, passed away July 28, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ann Elliott. He is survived by his wife, Anna; daughters, Terry (Jim) Love, Sharon (David) Karnes; grandchildren, Ben (Sarah) Karnes, Robby (Deanna) Karnes, Meganne Love and great granddaughter, Riley Mae Karnes. A private internment will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the US Air Force. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Joseph (Joe) Franc passed away July 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by parents, Mr. and Mrs. George and Loretta Franc. Survived by his “Missus” Sandra Russell; siblings, Margaret and Jean, Carrie, George, Catherine and John; special friends, Melody Milsapps, John, Kenny and Jacob; countless nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and his loving pets, Mollie and Baby. Services to be held at a later date.
Raymond L. Herzog, 75, Louisville, TN. Passed away July 3, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his daughter Mandy: and Son Richard: with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Raymond has touched many lives in his short time in TN after moving from MI. He was not an outdoorsman; it was his way of life; keeping raccoons and skunks as pets and crafting his own leather works from hides he prepared. Ray also found great joy in collecting painted rocks here in Maryville. He is remembered by many for his bright blue eyes that glimmered when his laughter would bring joy to all around him. Those that knew him know that these words do not do justice to how Ray lived his life. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
LeeAnn Denise Holsomback received her healing on July 28, 2020 at home surrounded by friends and loved ones. LeeAnn fought cancer like a champion, heaven was the prize. LeeAnn leaves behind her loving mother, her life partner and a host of other family members and friends. She was like a momma bear toward those she loved, — loyal and protective. She deposited love and laughter wherever she went. LeeAnn wanted to leave these parting thoughts to all of us left behind: “Don’t be sad for me, go live your life to the fullest — EVERYDAY” and “make God a priority in your life — TODAY!” A “Raise a Hallelujah” Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Rocky Hodge officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the website blountkids.org or to New Hope Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 5058, Maryville, TN 37802. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Clifford Fannen Maney, age 78, of Madisonville, TN, passed away Sunday, July 26. Clifford was a native of Hayesville, NC, where he considered the beauty of the mountains and lake his true home. He cherished his wife of 59 years, Patricia A. Maney, who preceded him in death in May. He enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren, leaving them with many great memories. Clifford was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Maney, parents, Troy and Mae Dean Maney, brothers Howard Maney, Troy Maney, Jr, and Ronnie Maney. Survivors include daughters; Pam Everett (Joe), and Lisa Hensley (Doug), grandchildren; Ben Everett, Jesse Everett (Haley), Sara Willoughby (Dylan), Houston Hensley, Jackson Hensley, great-grandchildren; Nora-Lyn and Lily Willoughby, and Jaevyn Hensley, brothers; Larry Maney, and Harold Dean (Red) Maney, sisters; Chris Ledford, Jayne Maney, and Sheila Green. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29 at Banister-Cooper Funeral Home Graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at at the Old Shooting Creek Cemetery in Hayesville, N.C. Banister-Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Maney.
Shelba Jean McCaslin, of Maryville, TN, was born June 17, 1938, in Loudon, TN, transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was a devoted member to Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Floyd; son, Randy; parents, John and Artie Watts; brothers, Benny Ray, Robert Lee and Clinton. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to survivors son, Robert (Mia) McCaslin, of Seymour, TN; grandchildren, Kimberly (Chris) Walton, of Maryville, TN, and James (Courtney) McCaslin, of Powell, TN; great-grandchildren, Noel and Holly Walton, of Maryville, TN. Also survived by sister, Barbara Faye Harrison, of Greeneville, TN; and brother, Johnnie (Connie) Watts, of Bristol, IL. She enjoyed gardening, garage sale-ing and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; neighbors, Troy and Dolly Dunham; and many other wonderful friends. Funeral services will be held at Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bristol, IL.
Marshall Andrew “Andy” Rines, of Knoxville passed away on Saturday July 25, at the age of 51. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Tate and Virginia Rines. Andy was a graduate of Jefferson County High School and earned his Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees from Carson-Newman University. He was a devoted teacher and coach for many years in the Blount, Knox, and Sevier County School Systems. He was an adjunct professor at Tusculum University and a dissertation editor for Carson-Newman University. Andy had a passion for coaching and mentoring young players in order for them to reach their full potential. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Leslie Broyles Rines; daughter, Rachel Rines; several cousins and many special friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sevier County High School Boys Basketball program. While there will not be a receiving line a walk through visitation will be from 3-7PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, masks and social distancing is required. Graveside service will be 10AM Friday at Lebanon Cemetery in Talbot, TN with Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Jason Randall Webb, age 34, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at his father’s home in Maryville, TN. Born on June 9, 1986 in Memphis, TN, he was a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. He has joined his Papaws Webb and Meadows and his best friend Brillo in heaven for the next stage of his journey. He was surrounded by the love of his immediate family with his mom, Marlene Webb; dad and stepmother, Scott and Kirste Webb; sister, Kayty Webb (whom he fondly called Sissy), her boyfriend, Jessie Heaton, and their daughter, Alexandra Heaton; grandmother, Mary Helen Meadows; uncle, Jimmy Meadows and wife Patty; and cousins Chris and Phillip Meadows. His extended family includes his aunt and uncle Sue and Jerry McNutt; aunt Becky Newberry, and close friend and neighbor, Sue Thomas. His devoted feline friend, Pantera, was by his side from the day they found each other nearly 7 years ago. He had a heart of gold, wanting to help all he could, touching the lives of all who met him from family to friends to complete strangers he met along his way. The family sends special thanks to his Uncle Jimmy and the crew at AMR — Ryan Morris and Lauren Johnson — who provided the way for him to be at home with his family. And to all who befriended him and supported him throughout his journey there are not enough thanks. Jason/Bubba/Son, we look forward to when our paths shall cross again. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations please be made to the ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/), No Kid Hungry (https://secure.nokidhungry.org/, or Child Help (https://www.childhelp.org/states/tennessee/) because of his love for and dedication to the welfare and health of animals and children. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
