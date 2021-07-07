Francis Wesley Garner, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on July 3, 2021. He was a resident of Blount County for his entire life. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1950-1954. He enjoyed a great retirement after being employed by the Aluminum Company of America for 43 years. He was a very beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed gardening and all sports, especially the Tennessee Vols and the Atlanta Braves. Preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Edna Garner; brothers, Allen and Raymond Garner; sister, Mary Lynn Hatcher. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Jean Garner; sons, Richard (Tracey) Garner and Scott Garner; granddaughter, Chelsey (Roger) Williams; great-granddaughter, Ruthie Grace Williams; several nieces and nephews; and very special niece and caregiver, Patsy Meyer. All family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service and interment which will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Centenary Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Roger Williams officiating. Also, everyone please sign the guest register as you leave. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Carl R. Graves, 84, of Friendsville, died July 7, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Roger Dale Kirby, age 66, joined hands with his son, Chad, mother, father and many others on July 5, 2021. A celebration of life with family and friends will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Club.
Elizabeth Maxine Okoye, aged 83, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Ethel Garland Sentell and her son, Brian Buckley. She was survived by her daughters, Marcie Weaver of California, Tamra Buckley of Maryville, Denise Beck of Indiana, and Sheila Bedwell of Oregon; 14 grandchildren, including special granddaughters, Chelsea Womack and Tia Weaver of California, special grandson, Caleb Buckley of Maryville; special greatgrandchildren, Aiden and Ava Santos of California; numerous aunts and uncles including Sylvia and Darrell Galde, Fred and Judy Garland, Wiley Garland and JC Garland. Elizabeth was a fiercely independent woman who loved basketball but her passion was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was loved by so many and will be missed. Her family spread throughout the United States from Indiana to California. The largest gathering here in Maryville. The family would like to offer a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and therapists of Blount Memorial Hospital that helped in her care and were always so tender and caring towards her, it was noticed and appreciated, Thank you. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Takeko Kathleen Rowland, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at age 90 on July 2, 2021 after a brief battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. A resident of Rockford, she was born in Hilo, Hawaii as one of eleven children. Takeko, known to all as Baban, was preceded in death by her husband William Philip Rowland; parents Tsurukichi and Hisayo Hayashi. Survived by her brother Susumu Hayashi; brother Kenneth and wife Loretta Hayashi of Hilo; sister Suellen and husband Ted Yoneda of Stockton, California; brother Larry Hayashi; sister Ruth Hayashi and sister-in-law Leslie Hayashi both of Honolulu; sister-in-law Eutella Murphy of Maryville; brother-in-law Clifford Williams of Vonore. Also survived by her children Melanie and husband Bob Russell of Maryville; daughter Cassandra and husband Stephen Petre of Maryville; daughter Elena Owens and Shannon Kintz of Knoxville; grandchildren Jamaica Swank, Meridith Geiger, Mallorie Owens, Kisa Vanderford and Emma Owens; great grandchildren Destiny Burns, Gabriella Foister, Kai and Celine Swank, Lila Johnson, Oliver, Ryann, and Silas Geiger and the “little mochi.” Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Friday, July 9, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel, Maryville. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 10, 2021 Grandview Cemetery, Maryville. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mary “Leggs” Ann Thomas, 53, peacefully passed away in her sleep at home on July 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, granddaughter and grandparents. She is survived by her husband Kenny “Looney” Thomas, children Heather Gest and husband James, Kenny (Lilman) Thomas and wife Chelsey; granddaughter Haley Gest; her mother Ellie Lawson, step-dad Kenneth Lawson; her sister Loretta McClure; brother Dale Fuller; brothers Norman and Andy; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Graveside service for family and friends will be held at Clark’s Grove Cemetery, Friday at 10 a.m. with Bill Suttles officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Some of you have reached out and asked how you can help during this time. Know your kindness is much appreciated as we navigate this heartbreaking time. We kindly ask, if you are able to, to donate funds towards the funeral service. Donations can be sent to Memorial Funeral Home, 1102 Big Springs Road, maryville, TN 37801, 865-233-5573. Your prayers are also greatly appreciated. Thank you again for supporting us during this time.
