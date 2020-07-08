Frankye Edwina Boone, of Alcoa, TN, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born January 3, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Gussie Breeden. She was a member of Niles Ferry Baptist Church. She loved life and always had a smile on her face. She was Mother to 6 kids, but “Momma Boone” to dozens more. One of her greatest joys was being surrounded by her kids and grandkids. She is survived by her children: Kelly and wife Renee’, Kim and Husband Jeff, Janine and Husband Scott, Laura and wife Rebekah, David and Wife Traci and Karen and Husband John; 18 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Rita and Vicky and 2 brothers Keith and Kenneth, many nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special ‘thank you’ to the staff at Asbury Place. Thank you for loving her when we couldn’t be with her. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 at Vonore Baptist Church Cemetery, Vonore, Tennessee. Her Pastor Ben Styles will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
With precious memories, we announce the passing of Thomas Eugene Hamilton, 67, of Maryville, TN. He passed peacefully into eternity with His Heavenly Father on 6/24/2020, after many years of sickness. He will be most remembered by all who knew him as a kind and generous soul who believed in the greatness of God, in the goodness of mankind and was man enough to stand up for those who needed his strength. Tom was a man of many talents and skills. He was a gentleman in the finest sense of the word. He was strong and tall yet gentle and genuinely kind to all. He never used his strength to hurt others and was known for being man enough to diffuse arguments without violence. His love and kindness were felt by all who knew him. He never met a stranger. He spoke to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all those left behind. He is rejoicing in Heaven with His Lord and personal Savior as well as his parents and others that left before him. Survivors include daughters Heather Parente, Holly Smith (Adam), Heidi Moses (Kevin) and Hillary Waters (Darris), beloved stepsons, David Hamilton (Elizabeth) and Lee Hamilton (Shelly), longtime companion Sherry Hamilton, grandchildren Nicholas, Gabrielle, Kaden, Sarah, Blythe, Tripp, Mary, Jett, Sean, Haeloh, Makayla and Austen. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Johnny Dale Harkleroad, Sr., 69, of Knoxville, died on July 08, 2020. There are no services at this time.
Brenda Dene Lynn left this world to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by parents John and Nadine Lynn, her grandson, Derrick Chandler; sister, Gail Jenkins. She is survived by her children Don Myers, Myra Craig, Roger Myers, Jessica Bailey, John Craig, Shannon Hutchison, Karina Hendgen; beloved grandchildren, Travis Myers, John Myers, Julia Myers, Kayla Potter, Victoria Chandler, Cody Myers, Lee Myers, Gage Myers, Jacob Bailey and Ethan Hutchison; brothers, Donnie Lynn, Ellis Lynn, Verlin Lynn, Adrian Lynn, David Lynn and Arthur Lynn; sisters, Shelia Crisp and Janice Vaugh; very special aunt Ethel Waldrup and 12 great-grandchildren. John 11:25-26 Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: He that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Funeral service 7:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Jim Beasley officiating. Family and friends will meet 10 AM Saturday at Ballard’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. ww.millerfuneralhome.org (865)982-6041.
Donarieta Watkins McBrayer, age 86, departed this life to be with her loving Savior on July 7, 2020. She joins in heaven her father, Chester Lafayette Watkins; mother, Bessie Carr White Watkins; husband, James N. McBrayer; brother, Jim Watkins; sister, Shirley Hamby; sister, Toni Long; brother, David Watkins; brother, Marcus Watkins; brother, Jerry Watkins, and sister, Judy Norton. She is immediately survived by daughter & son-in-law, Jama and Ken Godwin; son & daughter-in-law, Joe and Brandi McBrayer; son & daughter-in-law, Jon and Cindy McBrayer; nieces, Amanda Norton and Vickie Atchley; grandchildren Noah Jones, Jake, Jordan, Cooper, Will and Hali Jo McBrayer; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion. She was beloved by all who knew her, and she was a strong prayer warrior for Christ Jesus. Her gentle, loving kindness will be missed by those who are still on this good earth. We all look forward to seeing her again in heaven. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Anita Denise Petrogallo, born in Naples, Italy in 1952, passed away in her sleep Thursday, July 2, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her mother Shirley Dunn, sister Toni Grimsley, brother Brian Dunn, nephew David Grimsley and several cousins. In addition, she leaves behind her dog “Chewy”. The family extends a special “thank you” to the employees of Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation and the University of Tennessee Medical Center for the excellent care Anita received. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Sanibel, Florida. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Wayne Carlyle Robbins, age 85, of Friendsville, TN, went home to be with Jesus July 2, 2020. He served in the Marine Corps and was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League and served in the office of the State Sergeant at Arms of California. He was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church. He was preceded in death by the love of his life of 64 years, Dorothy Simerly Robbins; father, Carlyle “Dick” Robbins; mother, Mildred C. Robbins; brothers, Donald C. Robbins and Howard A. Robbins; sister, Betty K. Weaver. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, David W. and Patricia Robbins, Joseph L. and Heidi Robbins of Friendsville; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Helton of Alabama; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Harold Cooper of Friendsville; sisters-in-law, Sue Robbins of California, June Clark of Maryville; special niece, Peggy White and many other nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Bakers Creek Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Ron Sabo officiating. Friends may call at their convenience Thursday and Friday from 8:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to any Veteran Organization of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com, 865-982-6812
