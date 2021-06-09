Brian Boudreau, age 49, of Maryville, passed away June 8, 2021, at home. He was a loving son and father and will be dearly missed. He was a good ole country boy! He leaves behind his girlfriend, Deanna and son, Kyle; mother, Shelby; father, Mike; daughter, Brianna and husband, John; son, Cody James and wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Mason, Harper, Ramsi; brother, Michael, Jr. and girlfriend, Krissey; sister, Shannon and husband, Travis; nieces and nephews, Allyssa, Anthony, Zander, Brayden, Addison, Dominic, Heather Michelle and husband, Eric; many friends. Special thanks to Christina Cowden Boudreau for everything you have done for the family. The family will receive friends Friday, June 11th from 6:00 PM — 8:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 12th at Grandview Cemetery for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Benjamin Leslie Cate Jr. (Benny Boy), born April 20, 1934, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, June 6th, 2021, at the age of 87. He was a lifelong resident of Maryville, Tennessee and shared 64 years of marriage with the love of his life, Nancy Sue Lambert, raising 4 children together. They were long-time members of Broadway United Methodist Church, Maryville, Tennessee. Ben was one of the founding partners of Cate-Russell Insurance in Maryville, Tennessee with his son Leslie and Bruce Russell. He was a 60-year member of the Maryville Kiwanis Club and dedicated his retirement years to fundraising and recruitment of new members. Ben was also a long-time board member of the Maryville Housing Authority, and his commitment was recognized with the dedication of the Ben Cate Building on Home Avenue in Maryville, Tennessee. Ben was always an active father, whether as a coach for little league baseball or as an enthusiastic spectator watching all is children swim for the Green Meadow Country Club Swim Team. He loved the walking horse industry and showed for over 40 years; however, his greatest joy was watching his granddaughter and daughter-in-law enter the ring. No grandfather loved his 4 grandchildren and great-granddaughters greater than Benny Boy! Ben is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Lambert Cate, his parents, Benjamin Leslie Cate, Sr. and Gladys Griffin Cate and his sisters, Peggy Cate Smith and Patsy Cate Vaeth. He is survived by his children, Leslie Cate (Loretta), Sheree King (Greg), Mark Cate (Diane) and Mike Cate, his grandchildren Ashley Cate Vogel (Max), Lindsey Cate Salter (John), Emily King and Ben King, and great grandchildren Elle Vogel, Vada Vogel and Penelope Salter and his brother Jimmy Cate (Karen), brother-in-law Sam Vaeth, and sister-in-law’s Betty Kerr and Sylvia Erwin. Honorary Pallbearers are Ben’s long and best buddies, Dr. William (Bill) Crowder and Mr. Wilson Borden. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Blount Memorial Hospital. Receiving of Friends will be from 4:00-6:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, Tennessee on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 with service immediately following. Burial will be at 9:00 AM on Friday, June 11th, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery, 20304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 East Broadway, Maryville, Tennessee 37804 or Maryville Kiwanis Club, 576 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, Tennessee 37801. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mannia Dishman, age 76, of Maryville, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Prosperity Pointe in Knoxville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Burial will follow in the Fentress Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Mannia is survived by her: Children, Richy Dishman and wife Lori, Ricky Dishman and wife Rhonda, Reta McGinnis and husband David; Grandchildren, Kelsey, Renae & Raegan Dishman; Great-Granddaughter, River Dean; Brothers, Daniel Norman and wife Sherry, Randall Norman and wife Debbie; Sisters, Bea Duncan and husband Willis, Loretta Stewart, Naomi Brabson and husband David, Wilma Jo Jackson and husband Bud, Gala Norman & Missy Wolford and husband Buddy; A host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her: Husband, Edmond Dishman; Parents, Willard & Arie Mae (Ellis) Norman; Brothers, Varo, Arlo & Ray Norma. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown is in charge of services for Mannia Dishman of Maryville.
Josephine Ellener Helton Edwards, 94, a resident of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church, and she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cordia and Russell Helton; husband, Ernest Elmer Edwards; son-in-law Eddie Fulbright; sisters, Mary Ann Helton Hood, Elizabeth Leola Helton Wheeler, Maxine Louise Helton Conley, Barbara Ethel Helton Kissell; and brother, Russell Wilbur Helton. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth A. Fulbright of Cleveland, Sarah Jo Boyd and husband, Ken of Maryville, and Jeanne E. Jackson and husband, J. Bruce of East Ridge; grandchildren, Aaron Fulbright, and wife Julie, Melanie Fulbright, Rissa Freeman, Miranda Flannigan, Brian Fulbright, Rebecca Serena Ott and husband Brian, Andrew Boyd, Jules E. Jackson, and Josiah P. Jackson; great-grandchildren, Liam Flannigan, and Daphne Ott; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral home with Reverend Nolan Phillips officiating. Interment will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A white dove release ceremony and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service .on Thursday at the funeral home. You may watch the service via live stream on Ralph Buckner Funeral Home’s Facebook page. We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Edward family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com.
Barbara Lynn Finger, age 67, died peacefully with her husband and family by her side on June 7, 2021, at her daughter’s home after a courageous battle with Dementia. Barbara was born in Maryville on January 2, 1954, to Fred and Iva Clark. She was a CSM at Big Lots Alcoa for many years. She was happily married to Paul Henry Finger for 41 loving years. Barbara is survived by her husband; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Brian Tipton; son (grandson) and daughter-in-law, Corey and Tabatha Finger; grandchildren, Haley Hampton, Hunter Hampton, Josh Hatcher, Ivy Hatcher, and Kyley Hatcher; great-grandchildren, Delilah Miller, Adaline Finger, Jet Finger, and Elliott Henniger; son-in-law, Shawn Hatcher; sisters, Pat Lee and Gail Sunderland; and brother, Tommy Clark. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Hatcher; parents, Fred and Iva Clark; brothers, Kyle, Neil, and Glen Clark; sisters, Vivian Clark, Linda Oliver, and Betty Clark. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Quinton Caldwell officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. (865) 982-6041
Martha Jane Imhoff, age 74, of Maryville, passed away from Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, Donald Imhoff; daughter, Connie Askew; sons, David and Brian Imhoff; 3 granddaughters, Jordyn, Ashley, and Mackenzie Imhoff; 4 grandsons, Caleb and Jacob Askew, Aiden and Gavin Imhoff. Martha grew up in Charleston, Missouri, moved to Michigan her senior year of high school, where she met and married her husband of 54 years. After raising her own children, she and her husband retired to Maryville, Tennessee where she spent the remaining 25 years of her life. Martha will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She put the needs of family first and gave willingly of her time and talents to her church, friends, and family. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church with a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Mike Parker officiating. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Patrick Lyle Johnson “Petey” age 30, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Born August 9, 1990 in Maryville the son of Patti Hartman Johnson and the late Robert Johnson. Patrick was a 2009 graduate of Maryville High School, where he was all county Baseball First Baseman for the Rebels. Patrick was employed by Southern Construction of Knoxville, Road Crew Division. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Johnson; grandfather, Jack Lyle Hartman; grandparents, Bob and Louise Johnson of Newport; uncle, Jack Hartman Jr.; step-grandfather, Joe Cunningham of Maryville; and cousin, Wesley Smith. He is survived by his mother, Patti Hartman Johnson; brother, Alex Johnson of Atlanta; sister, Jackie Johnson of Knoxville; grandmother, Naomi Cunningham; aunts and uncles, Holly (Mike) White, Vicki (John) Hinkle of Maryville, Tommy (Gala) White of Newport, Mike (Charlotte) White of Dandridge; and several cousins. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Maryville, 804 Montvale Station Road Maryville, TN 37803, funeral and celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM, Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Those wishing to may give memorial donations to Maryville High School Baseball, 825 Lawrence Ave, Maryville, TN 37803, or to Celebrate Recovery Maryville, care of First United Methodist Church of Maryville, 804 Montvale Station Road Maryville, TN 37803. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Donna Mae Malach, age 88, passed away on June 5, 2021. Born in Sublette, Illinois, on Nov. 19, 1932. She loved playing the marimba, organ and piano, and before we stopped her in her 80s, mowing five acres of yard. Preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Dingers Malach; father, Gilbert A. Malach; sister, Kay Malach Webb and brother-in-law, Ken Webb; brothers, Eugene and Gerald Malach; sister-in-law, Rosemary Wright Malach; and niece, Debbie Stethen. Survived by brothers, Gilbert J. and Philip G. Malach, both of Louisville; nieces, Michele Malach and husband, Robb Brantley, of Durango, Colorado, and Dixie K. Pierson and husband, Don Pierson, of Washington, D.C.; nephews, Philip Russell Malach and Wally Pressley, of Louisville, and Tony Webb and spouse, Steve Holcomb, of Maryville; great-nephews, Johnathan, Samuel, Jensen Malach and Herbie Harrell; and great-niece, Valerie Goble. Donna was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Alcoa, Tennessee. Receiving of Friends will be held from 9:15-10 a.m. on June 10, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Louisville Road in Alcoa, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted to Community Food Connections, P.O. Box 786 Alcoa, TN 37701.
Debra Lee McCall, 68, of Maryville, died June 8, 2021. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life for Donna Shipley, who died on April 14, 2021, will be held on June 12, 2021 (2pm receiving of friends and service at 3pm) in the Chapel at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home, 220 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801; 865-982-6812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.