Teresa Henderson Burns, 71, went to her Heavenly Father on May 20, 2020. She was employed by Vertiflite and retired. She was loved by everyone. Preceded in death by her husband, Pat Burns; and parents, Bill and Peggy Henderson. Survived by daughter, Amanda Burns; son, John Henderson; sister, Marcy Long; nieces and nephews, Danyal Burns, Jeremy Long and Leia Lowery; and several more loving family members. Family service later.
Ella M. Greene, 94, of Maryville, died June 9, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Clarence "Chuck" Harold Ray, 84, of Greenback, died June 9, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
William H. “Butch” Smith went home to be with his Lord and Savior and loving wife, JoAnn on June 9, 2020. He was saved on March 23, 2019. Butch was a proud United States Navy Veteran. Butch leaves behind 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to friend and brother-in-law, Jack Davis. Jack cared for Butch from the beginning to end of his illness. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Colleen Stamps Thompson passed away on June 9, 2020, in Maryville, Tennessee, at the age of 86. Born on August 24, 1933, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colleen graduated from the last class of Knoxville High School in 1951 and married Glenn Richard Thompson in 1954. They were devoted to each other for 66 years. While her children were growing up, she was very involved in both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and loved spending time in the mountains. She was the secretary at Fountain City Elementary School from 1974 until her retirement in 1987. Colleen was known for her expert sewing skills and beautiful needlework and was a member of the Knoxville Embroiders Guild. Her selfless service to others and sweet disposition will be missed by all who knew her. Colleen is survived by her husband, Glenn Richard Thompson, son Kevin Thompson (Sherrie), daughter Teresa Lange (Stephen); grandchildren: Brian Lange, Ingrid Lange and Delaney Thompson and sister Phyllis Crotzer. She was preceded in death by her parents Ollie Cook Stamps and Ira Hagood Stamps and brothers Gerald Stamps and Terrell Stamps. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Asbury Foundation, Attn: Jennifer LaRue, 911 Epworth Dr, Maryville, TN 37804. The family will receive friends at Rose Mortuary, 1421 N. Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee, Friday, June 12, from 4:30 to 6 pm. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Saturday, June 13, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville, Tennessee for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Chaplain Bruce Farrant officiating. Online condolence may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
