J. D. Cable, age 88 of Maryville, passed away June 15, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lessie Cable and John and Elizabeth Nichols; brother, RoyLee Cable; daughter, Jaynice Jean. He is survived by his sons, Donald Cable, John (Tina) Cable, Shannon Cable; daughter, Patrice (Brian) Jordan; grandchildren, MaKayla Sanford, Tara Pritchett, Samantha Senn, Brianna Chisolm, Aeowyn Jordan, Jamie Carroll; great-grandchildren, Liam Sanford, Jaycee Brown, Chace Pritchett, Bristol Senn, Zayden Pilkey, Jocelyn Jenkins, Taya Caulum, Jaden Young, Lucas Young, Caden Wise; great-great-grandchild, Kinsley Glover; special friends, Jimmy and Jodean Seal and Shelby Eggers. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM — 12:00 PM. Friday, June 18, 2021 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 12:00 PM with Rev. Toby Downey officiating. The burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Dorothy Jobes Crawford died after a short illness Thursday, June 10th, seven months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born and raised in Westmont, NJ. Her parents, Serena and Arthur Jobes, were reluctant to see their only child go far afield, but she convinced them to let her enroll in Maryville College in 1939 after hearing about the school through her church. There she met her husband of 70 years, Roy Crawford Sr., a Maryville attorney who died in 2016. After two years at Maryville College, Dorothy completed her bachelor’s degree at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. She taught Home Economics in New Jersey while her future husband was deployed in Europe during WWII. Upon his return in 1946, they were married at the Haddonfield Presbyterian Church in New Jersey and moved to East Tennessee. Dorothy taught at Tyson Junior High School in Knoxville for three years, before she and her husband moved to Maryville. The Crawfords raised three children in Maryville. Son Roy Crawford Jr. (daughter-in-law Cathy Henderson Crawford), who was Blount County Clerk for 27 years, died in 2016. Daughter Serena Crawford died along with her husband Gregory Robertson in 1990 in a car accident in Atlanta. Daughter Mary Crawford and son-in-law Calvin Mew reside in New York City. Dorothy has a grandson Alexander Robertson (Lindsay) and a great-grandson in Boston, MA, and her granddaughter Elizabeth Robertson (Dan Fowler) and two great-grandchildren live in Anchorage, AK. Dorothy was very involved in church and community activities in Maryville. She worked at the front end to establish two programs that provide important care today, Blount Memorial Hospice and the Bartlett Adult Day Out Program, and she worked as a volunteer in both programs for years. At New Providence Presbyterian Church she served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and leader in the Presbyterian Women’s Association. She was also an active member of the Chilhowee Club, the Maryville Music Club, and the Maryville College Alumni Association. Active until the end of her life, she could be seen by her neighbors most days taking a one-half mile walk. And at age 94, after the death of her son and husband in 2016, Dorothy travelled to Paris and Normandy in France with a group of family and friends to see where her husband had landed in Europe five months after D-Day. She was especially grateful for extended family and the Asbury at Home caregivers who provided assistance to her in the last years of her life and allowed her to remain in her home. Dorothy established a scholarship fund at Maryville College to honor three graduates, Reverend Hal Lloyd, Dr. Sam Crawford, and her husband Roy, and celebrate their lifelong friendship that was forged growing up on the campus. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to this Maryville College scholarship fund or to New Providence Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James (Jim) Ray Kellar, 83, Kissimmee, Florida, entered the gates of glory on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 while hospitalized in Cody, Wyoming during a tour of the Western US. He sought to encourage others to create a heritage that will honor Jesus Christ and His example, to have a servant heart, and to embolden God’s people to bring others to Christ. Born June 5, 1938, Jim was a graduate of Everett High School and the University of Tennessee followed by a 30-year career as a TVA Electrical Engineer. Graduating from Johnson University following TVA retirement, he served in Christian Church ministries in Tennessee and South Carolina. He worked extensively in volunteer ministries with Johnson University (TN & FL), churches in TN, FL, SC, NC, and MT and was also a volunteer at Naples Community Hospital, Naples, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel Ray Kellar and Mary Teffeteller Kellar, son Charles Ray Kellar and grandson James Forrest Kellar. He is survived by his wife of 62+ years, Clara Leah McCammon Kellar of Kissimmee, FL; sister Wanda (Frank) McCarter of Rockford, TN; daughter Gloria (Robert) Stickney of Winston-Salem, NC; son Paul (Holly) Kellar and grandson Peyton of Jackson, TN; Grandsons: David (Ginni) Stickney and great-grand-daughter Kennedy of Kansas City, MO; and Jonathan Stickney of Windham, ME. Visitation will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:00, Prospect Baptist Church, 519 Prospect Road, Walland, TN. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 with Interment at Prospect Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions payable to: Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Dr., Knoxville, TN 37998 and designate the Charles Kellar Scholarship Fund. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Wilma Mynatt McCall, born August 29, 1935, died on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was a 1955 graduate of Everett High School, and a member of First Baptist Church, Maryville. She worked as an employee of Southern Bell Telephone Company in the 1960s before becoming a dedicated wife, mother, and caregiver. She was preceded in death by husband, James B. McCall, Sr.; parents, William Earl Mynatt and Ruth Zachary Mynatt; sisters, Jeanette Whitehead, Mary Coulter; brother, Charles Mynatt. Survived by two sons of whom she was very proud, James (Jim) McCall and Paul McCall; daughter-in-law, Tarra McCall; grand-daughters, Aislin and Kimbell McCall; three nephews, Jeff Whitehead (Suzette), Randy Coulter (Karen), and Brent Mynatt (Laura). Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Funeral service to follow with Shannon Sams officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 a.m. for interment on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Diane Wallace Russell 54 of Maryville passed away Tuesday Morning June 15, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, and mamaw. She would light up everybody’s day with her smile. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Maryville, TN. She was preceded in death by her Parents: James and Martha Wallace. She is survived by her Husband: Allen Russell, Daughter: Erica (Garrett) Brown, Granddaughters: Nevaeh, and Lydia, Sister: Donna Robertson, several Nieces, nephews, and many friends and family that were dear to her. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastor Greg Long officiating. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 A.M. Saturday to proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for an 11:00 A. M. Graveside service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P. M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences and donations may be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lee “R.L.” Sparks, age 83 of Maryville, beloved husband of Shelby Jean Sparks, left this world peacefully holding his wife’s hand on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Born May 11, 1938, in Maryville, TN, the son of the late James Washington Sparks and Martha Tipton Sparks; son in law to the late Claude and Mae Irwin Shuler of Maryville, TN. He graduated from Friendsville High School, class of 1956. R.L. and Shelby married on October 11, 1958, he was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. R.L. loved the Lord and his church family with all his heart, as well as loving his family unconditionally, farming, sports, fishing, hunting and dancing. Preceded in death by his brother, J.D. (Maryann) Sparks; sisters, Una’V (Don) Reeves, Pat (Don) Simerly. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shelby Jean Sparks; daughters, Sandy (Bruce) Curtis, Karen (David) Smith; son, Randy Sparks (Anna Smith); grandchildren, Leanne Sparks Lane, Casey (Jake) Boswell, Travis Sparks, Emmery (Kyle) Snyder, Dalton (Caroline) Curtis, Madison Smith, Makenzie (Josh) Williams; great grandkids, Lauren Graves, Jeremi Taylor, Jackson Boswell, Madelyn Claire Boswell, Payton Goodman, Hunter Sparks; sister, Betty Sparks Farmer of Maryville and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made in memory of R.L. Sparks to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, TN. Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Allen Burchfield and Rev. Allen Tyler officiating, interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery.
James (Jim) Kendrick Watson, 91, of Maryville died on June 10, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Brenda Gail Sparks Webb, age 56 of Townsend, passed away Monday June 14, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving and devoted mother, Nae Nae, daughter and sister. She is preceded in death by father, Troy Sparks; grandparents, Varnell and Louisa Hall and David and Lona Sparks. Survived by daughter and fiancé, Rebecka Webb and Tony Richards; granddaughter, Myranda; mother, Helen Sparks; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Terry Webb, Linda and Ray Davis, Glenda and Charles Allen; adopted son, Albert Hall; 5 nephews; 8 great-nephews; 2 great-nieces; 2 great-great-nieces; best friend, Howard Stinnett. Friends may stop by to sign the book and pay their respects from 12:00 until 4:00 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Smith East Hall. Family and friends may assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
