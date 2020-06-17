Dianna Gail Farmer (Kennedy), of Rockford, TN, age 60, went home to be with Jesus on June 16, 2020, at UT hospital. She was a graduate from Porter High School and received her Associates Degree as a Paralegal from Knoxville Business College. She served as a Paralegal for 30 years. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Farmer; ex-husband Kenneth Burns; her father, George Kennedy; her grandparents, Gladys and Horace Young; and brother, Ricky Kennedy. She is survived by her parents, Nancy and Steve Glass; sons and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Terri Burns and Joshua Burns; special nieces/”daughters” Casey Kennedy, Sasha Kennedy and special nephew/”son” Shane Kennedy; brothers and sister-in-law, Matthew and Dani Kennedy and Mark Kennedy; granddaughters and grandsons, Anna Gail, Maya, Alexis, Tori, Maelee, Kennedy, Jaden, Gavin, Odin, Atlas, Braden and Coty; special cousin, Tammy Watkins; best friend, Teresa Myers; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, at Rio East at Rockford, 3750 Old Knoxville Hwy Rockford, TN 37853, Pastor Dempsey Walker officiating.
James Earl Ford, 85, of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020. Earl was born March 23, 1935. He was a member of Ellejoy Baptist Church for the last 63 years, where he had been a Trustee of Ellejoy Cemetery since 1978. Earl was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a 50-year member of Sevier Lodge #334 F&M; also, a 50-year member of Chilhowee O.E.S. #450; he was serving as Sentinel. He was retired from Knoxville City Schools and Knox County Schools in the Maintenance Department. He was a member of the Smokey Mountain Knife Collectors Club for many years. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles A. and Bonnie Bowman Ford. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine R. Ford; his sisters-in-laws, Norma Foxx and Deloris Boatman; special nieces and nephews, Pam & Jimmy Maples, Debbie & Brad Jackson, and Robert & Mechelle Boatman; special great-nephews, Sam & Jessica Ingle and Shane Maples & girlfriend, Madison Helton; other great-nieces & nephews, Tara Dorsey, Shawn Boatman, and Donnie Fuller. He is also survived by several cousins, especially Gene & Penny Goins and Linda & Cledeth Franks; and many special friends and neighbors that he loved. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa Florida, 33607. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Smoky Mountain Knife Collectors Club. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic James Earl will lie in state at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour Thursday June 18, 2020 between the hours of 4 and 7 PM for family and friends to visit. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Friday at Eusebia Cemetery, the corner of Burnett Station Rd and Hwy 411. For graveside services and interment Rev. Shane Maples, Rev. Jim Lawhorn, and Rev. Arkie Baker will be conducting the service. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807) is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Jimmie Lee Watson Hatley, 91, passed away on June 11, 2020, following complications from a broken hip. Jimmie was born in Blount County on November 29, 1928, and was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edgar Payne Hatley. A graduate of Everett High School, she and Ed met at Maryville College when she was the head majorette, and he was on the football team. She retired from the Corp of Engineers after many years of service, and was an avid UT fan. Jimmie was also preceded in death by her parents, James Augustine and Mildred Lee Coulter Watson; and her nephew, William (Bill) Watson Cagle. She is survived by her sister, Gail Watson Cagle; her nieces, Claudia Lee Cagle, Barbara Hatley Jenkins, Gina Hatley West, Carolyn Hatley Phillips, Elizabeth Hatley Wright; her nephews, Donnie Hatley, Tom Hatley, Anthony Hatley, Jerry Dishman; her great-nephews, Nathaniel Cagle and Hunter Cagle; many great-nieces and nephews on the Hatley side; longtime family friend, Chip Fuller; and many loving cousins. She will be missed by her family and her many friends who cared deeply for her. Jimmie and the family are grateful for the friends and neighbors who watched over her, especially Clif and Pam Chambers and Ruth Bray. Jimmie was buried in Grandview Cemetery on June 15, 2020. No services were held but cousins Les and Linda Burnette attended the interment to provide prayers for her and the family, which was greatly appreciated. No other services are planned at this time. Memorials may be sent to The University of Tennessee Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences,1621 Cumberland Avenue, 602 Strong Hall, Knoxville, TN 37996 or the Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764.
Luther Jack Hopson, age 102, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 15, 2020. Luke was raised on a farm in rural Grainger County along with seven brothers and sisters. He served in the US Navy during WW II as a gunner on a US merchant ship. He was a dedicated servant to Jesus Christ and his home church Friendly Chapel Baptist. He was employed with over 40 years of service at the Alcoa Aluminum Company of America. Preceded in death by his wife Gladys. He is survived by his sons, Don (wife Nancy) and Larry (wife Cindy); grandchildren, Don II, Phillip (wife Tamara), Karen (husband Jeremy), Laura (husband Kerry) and Drew. He leaves behind a wonderful family he dearly loved including many great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, 6337 Rudder Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa. The family will receive friends at the graveside prior to the service from 10:00am to 11:00am. Full military honors will be provided at the graveside. Friends may also stop by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., to pay their respects on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00am until 4:00pm. The graveside service will be streamed live on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Holly Elizabeth Mikles, age 45, of Alcoa, passed away suddenly of a health-related illness while at home June 13, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved children, Claire Hutchison and Lincoln Smith and her partner/best friend Rodney Scott. She will be missed by her loving parents, Darius Mikles and Debbie Mikles of Maryville. Holly dearly loved her siblings: sisters Amy Mikles of Murfreesboro and Kristi Snyder (Hank) of Alcoa, and brother Zac Mikles of St. Croix. Being an avid family person, Holly greatly loved and was proud of her nieces and nephews: Ali, Maci, Brady, Jessica, Knox, Goldie, Hannah, Holland and Ethan. Holly appreciated her many aunts and uncles including Pat and Henry Smith and Burl and Shirley Lovin. There are many, many cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends who will miss Holly’s quick smile and sparkling green eyes. People who knew Holly recognized her huge heart was filled with love for her children, family, and friends. She was very creative and could turn ordinary objects into extraordinary art, which she shared lovingly and often. Holly accepted people for who they were regardless of their backgrounds or what others might have thought of them. She was an advocate for the underdogs and would stand up for those that she loved, befriended and championed. Holly was a passionate giver of support and advice to anyone who needed it. She simply loved. What a gift we will miss! Holly was a follower of Jesus Christ and is now in the arms of the Father. We borrow one of her social media posts to remember her: “You are fearfully and wonderfully made. Psalms 139:14” Fly High, Holly. We will see you on the other side, sweet one. A celebration of life will be held outdoors at The Legacy Trail Pavilion at Grandview Cemetery 2316 Graves Road Maryville, TN 37803 on Thursday, June 18, 4:00 — 7:00 pm. Per family request, please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorials for her children’s education fund can be made to GoFundMe (HollyMiklesMemorialFund) or to a local bank. Please email HollyMiklesMemorialFund@gmail.com and the details will be sent to you. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lula Mae “Sis” Whittaker Plummer, age 85, of Strawberry Plains, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was lovingly called “Grandmommie” by family and friends. She was a member of Caledonia Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Fred “Bud” Plummer, Jr.; infant daughter, Martha Ellen Plummer; father, Arlie Whittaker; mother and father, Lillian Burnett Whittaker Ford and Horace Ford; and brothers, Bob Whittaker and George Ford. Survived by children, Cheryl and Terry Stiles, Pam and Mike Cash, all of Strawberry Plains, and Fred III and Pam Plummer of Maryville; grandchildren, Heather and Clint Crouch of Port Orange, FL , Sarah and Wes Naill of Knoxville, Whitney and Anthony Bagwell of Corryton, Seth Plummer of Maryville, Mike and Becky Cash of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Dean Crouch, Leeann Crouch, Lila Naill, Jasmine Bagwell, Trey Cash, and Tyler Cash; sisters, Barbara Ford Kennedy and Mary Ford Godfrey; “special daughter and son-in-law”, Pat Laymon and Joe Mills; and several friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to her caregivers in these last several months, Tammy Jones, Jeannie Grubbs, Jill Bailey and Linda Aaron. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Dennis Maxey officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Friday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family asks to be respectful of social distancing, and all in attendance please wear masks. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Mary Ruth Sherwood, age 87, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Junior Sherwood; 3 sons; 2 daughters; parents; and twin sister. Survived by daughter, Joyce Alexander, Betty Hawkins; son, Ronald Sherwood; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Millard Wilson and Shorty. A special thanks to 1 South at Asbury Place of Maryville. Family and friends will gather at 11:00 AM for a Graveside Service and Interment Friday, June 19, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Millard Wilson officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
