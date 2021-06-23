Dora Margaret Burns Dunlap, age 91, of Meadow, passed away Tuesday, June 22, at home. She was known and loved by everyone as Granny. She worked hard all her life, for instance driving a dump truck for Harrison’s Construction and retiring as a Postal Carrier for Maryville Post Office. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde A. Sr. and Cora Burns; brothers, Clyde A, Jr., Tony and LeRoy Burns; sister, Charlotte Campbell; son, James Dunlap; grandson, Shawn Tuck; great-great-granddaughter, Caroline Blaine Phillips. She is survived by her sister, Sue Porter; daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Tony Sowders; granddaughter, Sherry Shoffner; grandsons, Jamie, Henry and John Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Macee Tuck, Seana Tuck Phillips, Ashley Clark, James (Bubba) and Brandon Dunlap, Jackie and Allen Russell; great-granddaughters, Ann-Marie and Natalie Clark. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, June 26th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Chapel with the service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Charles Bailey officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Clark’s Grove Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Lamar Hannum, age 68, was born on September 3, 1952, to the late Robert N. Hannum and the late Edna June Hannum. He left time for eternity on Monday, June 14, 2021. Lamar was full of life and loved children and gardening. His passion was planting and watching things grow, a trait that he inherited directly from his mother. Once he counted you as a friend there was not much that he would not do for you. He attended W.J. Hale School and Everett High School. He later joined the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam war. After leaving the military, he moved to Detroit, Michigan where he resided for more than 35 years. Lamar was preceded in death by parents, Robert and June Hannum, grandparents, Henry Dickey and Viola Dickey Reid, Oliver Hannum and Mary Jane Hannum and brother Phillip Dickey. Surviving Lamar are children, Arthur Wimbley, Sr., Richard Curtis, Sr., Kimberly Curtis, Yatti Wilson, Lamaria Hannum, James Hannum, Belinda Souder; Sisters, Sharon Hannum, Barbara Payne, Devoted Nephew, Todd Hannum (Aisha), Nieces Melissa and Billie Hannum, Nephews Tony Payne, Roy Brown, 20 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and extended relatives too numerous to name. Lamar also leaves special friends who were also devoted to his care, Jose A. Felix, and Amanda Bradford. Amanda’s little girls affectionately deemed him to be “PapPaw”. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Monday June 28, 2021, at St. Paul AME Zion Church, Maryville, funeral service to follow with Rev. Dr. Willa Estell officiating. MASK will be required with social distancing. Interment at East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville. The body may be viewed noon-6:00 p.m. on Sunday June 27, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Mark E. Harrison, age 42 of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Park West Medical Center. Mark was a Christian with a strong faith who loved the Lord. Mark was the owner and operator of H&H Automotive and he loved classic cars, racing motorcycles, and music. He loved being around his family, mountains, wildlife. Survived by loving and devoted wife of 20 years, Jama Harrison; sons, Bradley Seth Harrison of Sweetwater, Mark Ethan Harrison of Maryville; parents, Roger and Diane Harrison of Loudon; brothers, Josh and Melanie Harrison of Jonesboro, TN, Chad Harrison of Loudon; sister, Carrie and Jason Sinclair of Lenoir City; many beloved nieces and nephews; and many special friends. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. The Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM with the Entombment to follow at Grandview Mausoleum. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
William Clarence “Jupe” Harshaw III, 65 of Rockford, Tennessee, transitioned to his heavenly home on June 17, 2021. He was born to the late William C. Harshaw Sr. and Mary May Charles (Manuel) Harshaw. He was the oldest grandson of the late Clarence and Willie Bell Porter Sudderth. Jupe retired from Knoxville Airport Hilton after 31 years of service. Jupe loved his job and was a very dedicated worker. He also loved to cook, grill out and eat what he cooked. Jupe was a faithful and founding member of the Fraternal Order of I.R.A.A.H. “Jupe Box” was his nickname given by close friends and relatives. William was preceded in death by brother, Robert D. Harshaw, sister, Glynessa L. Revels. Jupe leaves to cherish his memory lovely wife of 37 years Carolyn Echols Harshaw, son; William E. Echols Harshaw, sister and brother-in-law Rev. Richard and Doris Turney, father-in-law Frank E. Hodge Jr., uncles Rev. Benjamin Manuel and Walter Sudderth, aunt, and uncle, Thomas and Epsie Jackson, aunt, Sara Hodge, brother-in-law Chico, Barry, Curtis, sister-in-law Tyronda, Tracy, Cherel. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. “Doesn’t seem like enough time for a man as great as my father”-Love your son, William E. Echols Harshaw. The body may be viewed from noon-6:00 p.m. on Friday June 25, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home followed by cremation. www.foothillsfh.com
