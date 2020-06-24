Janet Drake, age 78, of Maryville passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Janet was a graduate of Friendsville High School in 1959. She served as a State Officer for the Maryville-Alcoa Jaycettes in the late ‘60s and ‘70s. She was involved in various community service projects through the years. Janet also helped her husband with his business ventures, the last being Fairview Fast Lube. After retirement, she and her husband joined the K-Town Sams RV Club and traveled in their motorhome. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ross Phillips and Ruth Phillips Harrison. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 60 years, Bob Drake; son, Jeff Drake (wife Karen); daughter, Mitzi Green (husband Ron); four grandchildren, Justin Drake (wife Chelsea), Ryan Green (wife Amanda), Jessica Schaeffer (husband Anthony), Alex Green; also two great-grandchildren, Elle and Ross Green. The family will have a service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Wilda Marie (Harris) Stokes (87) of Maryville, TN, formerly of New Johnsonville, TN, passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on June 23, 2020, at Island Home Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN. Beloved wife for almost 63 years of O. R. Stokes; loving mother to Melinda (Jeff Black) and Jessica (Gary Rochelle); grandmother of Katelyn Rochelle Scarpino (Joe), Kelsey Rochelle, Jackson Black and Macynn Black. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her parents, Fred and Ruby Harris; and her dear sister, Ramona Bowman. She is survived by her beloved siblings, Freddie Fryar and Larry Harris. Wilda spent most of her adult life in Humphreys County, TN, where she raised her daughters, was a devoted member of Trace Creek Baptist church and worked as a bank teller for many years. After she retired, she and Ray resided in Maryville, TN, and joined Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. She was active in Eastern Star, was a lifelong reader, enjoyed traveling and playing games with her grandchildren. She will be long remembered for her kind heart and sweet demeanor. A private graveside service will be held in Chattanooga, TN, at a future date. Donations to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. (5801 Kingston Pike, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37919 or www.alzTennessee.org) are requested in lieu of flowers or gifts.
Jackey “Jack” Lee Williams, age 79, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was a 1959 graduate of Everett High School. Jack was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Alcoa, Inc. with over 30 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Gladys Williams. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Gladys Ann Williams; sons, Scott Williams and Jeff Williams; step-daughter, Janet Pearson Green and husband, Sandy; step-son, James Pearson, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandan Williams, Brittany Rosenbaum and husband Adam, Tanner Williams, Houston Sandlin, Brooke Woods and DeeDee Pearson; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Aria and Cambrie. Friends may pay their respects from 12:00-2:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Brooky Gray and Rev. Mike Parker officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
