Obituaries for Thursday, June 3, 2021.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Avis (Granny) Barbra at the age of 88 on June 1, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Avis lived most of her 88 years in Maryville, Tennessee, moving in her later years to Loudon, Tennessee. Avis was a member of Valley View Free Will Baptist Church in Loudon, Tennessee. She lost the love of her life, her husband, Ray Barbra in February 1981 at the very young age of 49. Even though she was devastated, the love for her two boys and her family kept Avis passionate about her family for 40 more years. Avis was a precious mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many. She was happiest in her garden, her kitchen or at one of her many sewing machines. She would plant and grow the food, then cook and can it and give it away. Nothing made Avis smile any brighter than to feed anyone who came to see her and to send them home with several jars of canned food. Her jars of canned food were as beautiful as any picture. She turned her love for sewing into an alterations business called Stitch N’ Time which she operated in Maryville for several years. Preceded in death by: husband, Ray Barbra; parents, Lee Henry & Dixie Hutsell; brothers, Billy & Jimmy Hutsell; sisters, Mary Velma Hutsell & Rosie Boring. Survivors include: sons, Donnie Barbra (Debbie) and Ronnie Barbra (Anita); sisters, Shirley Stinnett, Joy Barbra (Clinton), Jean Dyer, Laverne Ferguson & Carol Godsey (Joe); grandchildren, Jeff Barbra, Adam Barbra, Mark Barbra, Matt Barbra, and Mandy Ward Barbra; great-grandchildren, Lake Barbra, Andrew Barbra, Emma Barbra, and Addy Barbra. Also survived by special friend, Jeff King and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery with Daniel Fortman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Valley View Free Will Church Youth Group, 14792 Vonore Road, Loudon, TN 37774. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kenneth Rankin Everett, born November 20, 1955, and passed away May 30, 2021. Kenn was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Preceded in death by his father, Arthur Rankin Everett; brother, Dennis O. Everett. Survived by his mother, Lillie G. Everett; brother, David (Tina) Everett; nephews, Brandon Everett and Wesley Everett; nieces, Jessica (Mike) Cody and Christina (Brian) Chapman; great nieces, Bella and Ava Tharp; and many cousins. No services are planned at this time, but a private burial will be held. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Melinda A. Lucas, MS, MD, FAAP Dr. Melinda A. Lucas, MS, MD, FAAP, was born June 27, 1953, at Blount Memorial Hospital and passed away after a brief illness at Blount Memorial Hospital June 1, 2021. Dr. Lucas is survived by Sister Gretchen Lucas Vondran, Maternal Uncle Leon Shields and Paternal Aunt Marilyn Jane Lucas and several favorite cousins. She was predeceased in death by her parents Arthur Lucas and Dorothy Shields Lucas. She was a direct descendent of John Oliver of Cades Cove. Melinda would like to especially thank in addition to her sister Gretchen, those who have provided spiritual and emotional support in addition to friendship over the past six years: Mary Frances Skeen, David & Betty Jo Pesterfield, Rev. Dennis & Mrs. Ann VanCuren, Randall and Sarah Wetherington, Judy Headrick, Penny Powers of Johnson City, TN and Dr. & Mrs. Michael DeVoe, Nashville TN. She would also like to thank her Physicians in Nashville, TN, with the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Dr. Douglas B. Johnson and Dr. Mary Hooks. Also, thank you for the care she was provided by the staff of Blount Memorial Hospital 5East. Melinda, as most people called her, attended Tom Thumb Nursery School where she met Anne & Sarah, life long friends. She decided to become a Physician and went on to attend Union Elementary School where she was an outstanding forward on championship basketball teams in 1965-1967. Melinda attended Everett High School where she participated in National Honor Society and other organizations but was very proud to be runner up in the TN State High Jump Championship in both her Junior and Senior years. She was also proud to be a varsity starter and letter winner for the Everett High School girl’s basketball team. Her senior year she played independent basketball with other Blount County high school stars for fundraisers and for scrimmages against colleges that were transitioning from the six players half court game to the five player full court game. Melinda also stayed busy having her own Maryville Alcoa Daily times paper route beginning in the 6th grade and continuing until she graduated from college to earn money for Medical School. Melinda attended Maryville College where she played on the women’s basketball club team, played intramural sports and worked and studied Biology. She was a pre-med major with her heart and eyes set on becoming a Physician. After graduation from Maryville College, she went on to earn a Masters of Science of in Special Education from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville prior to entering the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences. She graduated for the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1981 and did a Pediatric Internship and Residency at the University of Rochester in Rochester, NY where she was Pediatric Chief Resident. She returned to Maryville to practice a year with Maryville Pediatric Group before joining the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Department of Pediatrics to help establish a Pediatric Residency Program with a focus on Pediatric Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. Melinda became active in the Tennessee Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, serving as Chair of the Injury Prevention Committee. Notable accomplishments, with the help of others, were the bike safety helmet laws, advancing child care seat safety laws, instituting the child car safety check program in East Tennessee. Also she helped establishing the car seat program for special needs children in Tennessee and making available appropriate car seats for children whose car seats had been in a major vehicle collision. For these efforts, she received an American Academy of Pediatrics and the Tennessee Academy of Pediatrics Special Achievement Awards. She was also an avid advocate and participant in the founding of the TEIS and its growth and development. Melinda also did post graduate work as a student at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville College of Law where she was named to the Who’s Who in American Colleges of Law. In addition she also did post graduate work in Biostatistics and Clinic Research Design in the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor College of Medicine/Public Health and a sabbatical year in Pediatric Critical Care at the CS Mott Hospital at the University of Michigan. With the transition of Pediatrics from UT Knoxville to East Tennessee Childrens Hospital, Melinda transitioned to East Tennessee State University where she practiced Pediatric Critical Care as the first Board Certified Specialists in their PICU, developing the sedation team, teaching pediatrics to 3rd and 4th year medical students and Pediatric Residents. There she received the Servant’s Heart Award for Medical Staff and the Healthcare Heroes Award. She also completed the Physician Leadership Academy at Mountain States Health Alliance. Melinda retired as a Professor of Pediatrics from the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University in 2019. Melinda accomplished her childhood dream of becoming a Physician and wants to be remembered as a caring compassionate physician who tried to make the world a safer place for children. She never forgot her family, friends, colleagues and neighbors who helped her achieve her goals. A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Grandview Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis VanCuren officiating. Covid 19 Precautions will be followed In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Dr. Melinda A. Lucas Scholarship Fund at Maryville College, 502 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804-9984 or on line at www.maryvillecollege.edu/giving/make-your-gift-today/. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mary Lorene Crisp Reaves, age 89, of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Morningview Village. She was a loving mother and preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clyde M. Reaves. She was also preceded by her daughter, Sharon Reaves; parents, Cas and Bessie Jane Cannon Crisp; brothers, Joe and Roe Crisp; sister, Bertha Mae Teffeteller. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Gayle; granddaughter, Becki Beck (Will); great grandchildren, Teagan, Haylee, and Ella; sister, Josephine Best; brothers, Coy Crisp (Shelby), and Roy Crisp (Arlie); sister-in-law, Wilma Crisp; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 2:30pm Friday, June 4, 2021, at Centenary Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Jerry McBee officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Centenary Cemetery Fund, c/o Terry Kerr, 1710 Calderwood Hwy, Maryville, TN 37801. www.mccammonamonsclick.com
Bernard M. Starner passed into eternal life May 11th, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. “Bernie” was born September 1st, 1933, and was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Everett and Helen Marguerite Raubenolt Starner; sister, Marilyn Starner Foster; daughter-in-law, Pamela Starner, and beloved wife, Doris. He is survived by his son, Jeff Starner; daughter, Lynn and husband, Danny Davis; grandchildren, Curt and Dawn Davis; Brian and Beth Davis; Luree Hatcher; Lacy and Scott Sultzer. Seven great-grandchildren, Bricen Hatcher, Lila Davis, Annagrace Davis, Nathan Davis, Collin Davis, Gabe Davis, and Cadence Davis. Bernie graduated from The University of Alabama in 1955 and worked for the Aluminum Company of America for over 25 years and retired in 1987. After retiring from ALCOA he worked with his daughter and son-in-law, and grandsons Curt and Brian Davis, in their family electrical contracting business, serving as Vice President on the Board of Directors, and as the Safety Director for the company. Bernie also worked extensively with Habitat for Humanity in Blount County, and many other various community organizations, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville. His sense of adventure led him and Doris traveling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Europe. Bernie left a legacy of hard work and a love for life! A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 5th, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the FUMC Habitat Build 2021, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, TN 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
