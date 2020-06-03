Phyllis K. Daniel, 71, and Wayne Daniel, 72, of Carmi passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. They were devoted to each other and their family and would do anything for anybody. Phyllis and Wayne met in college and, were married on August 23, 1969. They shared their faith and served however they could in the church that Wayne was ministering at, from carpentry work to catering they served the Lord together. Phyllis was born in Maryville, TN on August 8, 1948 the daughter of Vernon and Eliza Ruth (Hanna) Rasor. She graduated from Everett High School in 1966 and went on to attend and graduate with an Associates Degree from Johnson Bible College. She attended the Tennessee School of Beauty where she also became an instructor. Over the years, Phyllis worked as an Administrative Assistant and Bookkeeper for various businesses and most recently with W & W Truck and Trailer in Carmi. Wayne was born in Carmi, IL on February 6, 1948 the son of Harry and Ruby (Sailer) Daniel. He graduated high school and went on to attend and graduate with a Bacholers Degree from Johnson Bible College. Wayne served the Lord as he ministered in various churches and most recently at Dale Christian Church. He also served as chaplain at Wabash Christian Village. Wayne owned and operated Daniel’s Home Repair, doing carpentry work and repairs. Phyllis and Wayne are survived by a daughter, Rachel Daniel Scott of Carmi; a son, Philip A. Daniel of Centralia; and a grandson, Ian Daniel of Dale, IN. Phyllis is also survived by a brother, Bill (Phyllis) Rasor of Maryville, TN. Wayne is also survived by four sisters, Margaret (Bill) Burrows of Murfreesboro, TN, Roberta Joyce (Roy) Jackson of Boonville, IN, Lillian Boehringer of Evansville, IN. and Phyllis Kuykendall of Carmi. A drive through visitation will be held on Wednesday June 3, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Burrell’s Wood in Carmi. Private family burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Carmi. The family request no flowers be sent and that instead donations be made to the Murray Parent’s Association, 1535 W. McCord St., Centralia, IL 62801, where Phyllis and Wayne’s son is a resident, so that a fund can be established to support and assist Philip and the other residents. Donations will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home, 609 W.Main St, Carmi, IL 62821 who is in charge of arrangements.
Walter Stephen Francis, 71, died June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by: parents, Carlisle & Mary Francis; partner, Carol Massengille. He is survived by: sisters, Carla Francis and Gail Harbin; lifelong friends, Deb Smith and Ernie Wesolowski; and many other good and caring friends. If you wish to honor Steve’s memory, please do something kind for an animal. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
George Stanley Hodges, age 67, of Greenback, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Debra Hodges; father, William Hodges; mother, Charlotte Hodges. Survivors include children, Travis and wife, Emily Hodges, Daniel and wife Lucinda Hodges and Amanda Hodges; 8 grandchildren, Faith Hodges, Lucas Hodges, Kaylee Hodges, Carlee Hodges, Hannah Hodges, Blaine Hodges, Brooklyn Hodges and Abby Hodges; brother, David Hodges and sister, Darlene Waldrop. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
It is with deep sorrow and regret to inform of the passing of Donn Keffer “Dondon” on May 22, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life on June 13 at Huff Family Farm, Boogie on the River for Dondon. Starts at 12 noon. All are welcome to help celebrate an amazing life.
