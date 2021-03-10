Buena A. Brewer, age 96, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, W. Ralph Brewer; parents, Edgar and Bettie Ballard; brother, Ermal Ballard; sister, Johnnie Ballard. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, William R. and Megan Brewer, Bobby and Heather Brewer; grandsons, Trey and Brett Brewer, Jared and Olivia Brewer; great-grandchildren, Clarke, Blair, Kate, Magnolia (due in April); several nieces and nephews; special friends, Margaret and Eleanor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation East, 318 Nancy Lynn Lane #13, Knoxville, TN 37919. A private Graveside Service will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremationService.com.
Herbert Hoover Franklin, 92, of Friendsville, formerly of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Herbert was a WWII and Korean War Army veteran. He was a member of 3 in 1 Baptist Church in Dandridge for 35 years, and later became a member at Rio South Church in Maryville. He served as a Preacher for most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ima Jean Franklin; parents, Robert and Myrtle Franklin; brothers, Bob, Gene, and Jim Franklin; sister, Iona Webb; and grandson, Brandon Franklin (Jeni Lynn). He is survived by his sons, Darrell Franklin (Jennifer), Terry Franklin, Dale Franklin, Cecil Franklin, and Robert Franklin; daughters, Joyce Acree (Bill), and Doris Mae Franklin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends. The family wants to give a special thanks to Pinnacle Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice for everything they have done in support of the family through this time. Family and friends will meet 1PM Friday, March 12, 2021 in Providence Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Pastor Sonnie Shedd officiating. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post #104 to honor Herbert’s time spent serving our country. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary T. Davis, age 93, of Townsend, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Mary attended Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church in Townsend. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Alaska Anderson; 1st husband, D.C. Burce, 2nd husband, George H. Davis; sisters, Kathleen Robinson, Bill Vananda. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Janet Burce; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Benny Davis; grandchildren, Doug Davis, Bethany Burce, Jason Burce. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Rd, Townsend, TN 37882. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Rudesill officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Rina Faris Johnson, Jr, our beloved dad, brother, grandpa and great-grandpa, went Home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021. He was born May 5, 1939 in Sharp’s Chapel TN. He is survived by his loving sons, Todd (Sheila), Keith, and Scott (Alexandra); his loving sister, Jennifer Weber (Steve); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved by all and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Wanda. Our consolation is that they are together again. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 6:00 pm at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Lawrence Adams officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 12:00 PM for Entombment on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Hamblen Memory Garden. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.