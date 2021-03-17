Kenneth Ray Chambers, 85, lifelong resident of Blount County, Tennessee, went home to glory March 13, 2021. He was born April 1, 1935 and was the youngest sibling of ten born to Jesse Cloyd and Zena Myers Chambers of Cades Cove. Kenneth grew up an avid athlete. As a grade schooler if he missed the bus he would run to school and arrive there before the bus. He was a football star at Porter High School in the early 1950’s and was starting tailback as a Sophomore in 1950 when Porter won the Blount County championship. He played starting tailback in both 1951 and 1952. Porter won the county championship again in 1952. He made All-County in football in 1952 along with four of his other team-mates. He started two years in football at Hiwassee College in 1953 and 1954. He was starting tailback at Maryville College in 1957 and played fullback and linebacker at Maryville College in 1959 at the same time he was on the wrestling team. While at Maryville College he also belonged to the Air National Guard. Then after college worked for the Guard full time and was deployed to Germany in May of 1962. He was honorably discharged in 1964. Later to keep physically fit he joined the Knoxville YMCA wrestling team. He played handball for 15 years during which time he won the City Consolation Championship (1970) and was runner-up in 1972. Kenneth was inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of fame October 26, 2009. Kenneth married the love of his life, Faye Larkin Brackin on September 12, 1974. They made their home on the farm Kenneth grew up on and attended Stock Creek Baptist Church. He worked as a Machinist and retired from Robert Shaw Controls. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife Faye and their daughter Janet, his four sisters and five brothers. He is survived by nineteen nieces and nephews and countless great nieces and nephews. He was “Uncle Kenneth”. He always had a joke to put a smile on your face. He was also a “big brother” to one nephew (Odie) who spent a great deal of time at the farm with his Grandmaw and Grandpaw and at that time a wonderfully patient Uncle Kenneth. Special thank you: Asbury Place Beech House Employees. Special Mention: Niece: Evelyn White and Great Niece: Lisa Wilson. To view this obituary online and/or post condolences or memories you may access Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens website at www.sherwoodchapel.com. Flowers may be sent to Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN or donations may be made in memory of Kenneth to AMVETS Post 22, 3705 Legends Way, Maryville, Tenn. 37801. Friends and family may pay their respects Friday, March 19 from 9am — 12 pm and 2pm — 4pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, Tenn. A graveside service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 475 Bethel Church Road, Townsend, TN Saturday March 20 at 1pm, Rev. Chris Cupp presiding.
Patricia Leigh Bailes Chessher, age 80 died on March 14, 2021 in Knoxville. Pat had a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior. She was retired from Knox County School system where she was a teaching assistant. She was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1959. Her hobbies were reading and her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, Kenneth “Red” Bailes; mother, Marcene Bailes; brother, Mike Bailes; daughter, Jennifer Cowen. She is survived by her son, Nick (Gail) Chessher; daughter, Leslie (Steve) Stevenson; sister, Chris Hauck; grandchildren, Nicholas Carringer (Kasey McCormack), Peyton Cooper (Ethan), Hunter Cowen (Nick Ballew), Alexandra Stevenson, Mac Chessher; great-grandson, Evers Cooper; several nieces and nephews. The family will host a service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Chapel led by Rev. James Bailes and Ethan Cooper. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 or donations may be made directly via their website https://sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com The family would like to thank the staff and especially Terri Wallace at Beverly Park Place for graciously taking care of Pat for the past two years. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
In Loving Memory Lee McCoy Earls Sunrise January 15, 1942 Sunset March 13, 2021 Lee McCoy (Lema) Earls, 79, transitioned to her Heavenly home on March 13, 2021. Lema was born and raised in Alcoa Tennessee and graduated salutatorian from Charles M. Hall High School. She is preceded in death by her mother Lorene Baker, father John S. Earls, step-father Roy C. Baker, aunt Betty McGhee, uncles Charles Randy, James Bubby, John and Karl Kelly Lenoir. She leaves behind rejoicing in her life her son Renwick Earls Sr, daughter Devika (Cleveland)Harville, grandchildren Aqueellah Shareef, Neil Smith, James Montray Earls, Renwick EarlsJr., Mackenzie Harville, and Cleveland Harville III, great-grands Olivia and Kaleigha Earls, aunts Beulah Giles and Betty Lenoir. Surrogate son Mike Barton, and many devoted cousins and special friends too numerous to name. Lee was retired from the Aluminum Company of America, and devoted her life to her family, her love of basketball, and growing plants and flowers. Receiving of family and friends for a memorial and reflection of her life will take place on Saturday the 20th of March at 10:00 am at Foothills Funeral Home. Followed by a private burial at Martel Memorial Cemetery in Lenoir City Tennessee. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Foothills Funeral Home or 1235 McArthur Road, Maryville, TN. 37804, or 1235 McArthur Road Maryville, TN 37804.
Pauline Janes, age 94, of Maryville passed away March 15, 2021 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.J. “Jay” Janes; son, Bob Janes; parents, Bate and Bonnie Ousley of Sharp’s Chapel. She is survived by her daughter, Libby Janes; daughter-in-law, Jessie Sensaboy; brother and sister-in-law, R.T. and Claire Ousley; nephew, Ted and Laura Ousley; niece, Karen Smith; great-niece, Samantha Ousley; thanks and lots of love to her special caretakers, Tiffiny Walker, Heather Coning, Teresa Blackard and Blount Memorial Hospice She was beloved Granny to special friends, Betty Wilson and family, Sue Baker and family, Dave and Tomica Whaley and family, Pam Moretz and family, neighbors, Larry Bookout and Cheryl Sentell. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 20th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with Bishop John Drinnon officiating. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM, Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Knoxville, for the interment. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Christopher “CJ” Allen Johnson, age 50 of Seymour, TN was called to Heaven on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was employed by Denso Manufacturing for the past 6 years. CJ had a passion for music and loved playing pool. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virginia Ruth Parker Justice and Ray Justice. His survivors include: wife, Sherri Garner Johnson; sons, Christopher Dylan Johnson and Austin Taylor Johnson; daughter, Amber Nicole Johnson; grandchildren, Brently, Isabella, and Riley Russell; mother, Paula Justice Johnson; aunt, Mary Evelyn Winsett; cousins, Randall Winsett and Jeremy Winsett; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Albert Garner. Funeral service 2 PM Sunday in Atchley’s Seymour Chapel with Rev. Joel Tilson officiating. Interment will follow in Atchley’s Seymour Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 12-2 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Roger S. Kirkland, 54, of Maryville died on March 12, 2021. Survivors include Son: Casey Kirkland, Mother: Beulah Kirkland, Sister: Faye Kirkland. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Faith Encounter Church Cemetery with Lee Young officiating.
Dr. Norman A. McKinnon, Jr. age 98, retired Maryville Obstetrician-Gynecologist, died Monday, March 15, 2021. Dr. McKinnon was born December 12, 1922 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was a graduate of The University of Mississippi and received his medical degree from Tulane University in New Orleans. His four years of post-graduate training in Obstetrician and Gynecology was served in Charity Hospital in New Orleans. He was Board Certified in 1961. He served in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He practiced at Blount Memorial Hospital for 40 years and held many medical staff positions including Chief of Ob-Gyn and Chief of Surgery. He also was elected as president of the Blount County Medical Society. For many years he served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The University of Tennessee Hospital Graduate School of Medicine in Knoxville. IN 1999, he was honored as one of the “Teaching Pioneers”, the original group of volunteer physicians who taught the resident physicians during the early years of The University Hospital. He was preceded in death by: Son, Norman McKinnon III. Survivors include: Wife of 35 years, Wanda Terry McKinnon; Sons, Bruce McKinnon and William McKinnon & wife Alison; Grandson, Robert Zachary McKinnon of Capistrano Beach, California. Dr. McKinnon requested no funeral service to be held, but rather his memory should be celebrated by his many patients, friends, and family who were a part of his life. Long ago, he committed himself to the care of Christ Jesus into where loving arms he is now relinquished. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Marjorie Helen Stokes passed away March 14, 2021 at age of 73, at home with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father: Betty Joe Miller and Tom Martin, Son: Greg Stokes, and Granddaughter: Faith N. Stokes. Survivors include Husband: Jesse Clarence Stokes, Sons and Daughters in Law: Rick and Rose Stokes, Steven and Karen Stokes, Jesse Stokes III, Grandkids: Nicholas Stokes, Autumn Harrington, Seth Austin Stokes, Several Great Grandkids, Sister and Brother-in-Law: Carolyn and Frank Hipps, Sister: Brenda Lequire, Several Nieces and Nephews, Brother and Sister in Law: Ed and Nina Stokes and Sister: Rebeca Steinweig. Laura Jennings, Step Children: Kevin Russell Brad Powell, Leanne Hooper, Tammy Rau Tipton, Best Friend Ruth Hammon, Pallbearers are Rick Stokes, Kevin Russell, Ambrose Covington, Ray Anderson, Jamie Hipps, Brad Powell, Jesse Stokes III. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday March 19, 2021 Memorial Funeral Home, 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville TN. 37801 with Pastor Tom Stinnett Officiating. The family and friends will meet at 12:00 Noon Saturday March 20, 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery for Graveside Services. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Douglas S. Sutherland, age 59, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was an avid nature photographer in the mountains of East Tennessee. Doug previously worked as a video game designer, at one time helping design the “Deer Hunter” game. In his younger years he was a freestyle BMX rider and was featured in The Daily Beacon at UT. He loved his 4 cats, Silky, Petie, Jeanie and Momma Cat. Doug is survived by his mother, Barbara Chambers; sister, Anne Hugo; brother, Duncan Sutherland; nephews, Ethan and Aidan Hugo; niece, Claire Hugo; aunts, Alice Pryor and Helen Jolley; and cousin Elizabeth Pollard. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Sutherland family.
Andrea Michelle White, from Louisville, TN, daughter of James and Anita White entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Andrea was born in Maryville, TN. She loved spending time with family and friends, as well as watching the Golden Girls in her spare time. She is survived by her son, Dorian White, and her siblings Kevin White and Alicia White Prezzy. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 20 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens at 11:00AM. Viewing of the body will be held on Friday, March 19 at Foothill’s Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00PM.
