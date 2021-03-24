Brenda Sue Blackwell, 73, of Maryville, went to her heavenly home on March 22, 2021, surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by Father: Everett Breeden, Mother: Violet Breeden, Sister: Sandra Ogle, and Brother: Steve Breeden. Brenda is survived by Daughters: Beverly Law, Kristi Williamson, and Shanna (Scott) Russell, Grandchildren: Jordan and Caleb Williamson, Breanna and Jamin Russell, and Special Niece: Kim Wilson. The family and friends will meet for a graveside funeral service at 3:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery with Reverend Scott Russell officiating. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
With heavy hearts, the Kiger family regrets to announce the passing of Edward Dale Kiger On Sunday, March 21, 2021. Edward Dale Kiger passed away peacefully in his sleep after a 61-day battle with Covid and related complications. Ed was born in Rachel, Virginia June 29th,1931. He joined the army as a teenager and served 22 years of active duty, including Korea and Vietnam. Starting his family in 1967 in Germany, he moved them all to the United States in 1969 and shortly thereafter retired from the army. Moving to Maryville to raise his family, he was always teaching his kids and grandkids to fix anything from car engines to circuit boards. He was a man who lived life on his own terms. He was a religious man who loved to fish and owned every tool known to man. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Mary Nell Kiger, son, David and his wife Rebecca, son Roger and his wife Jan, daughter Shannon, son Uli and his wife Nancy, and his daughter Viola, grandkids Ryan, Matthew, Johnny, Courtney, Laura, Allison, and Elizabeth, and great grandkids Carter, Rylan, and Karmyn. He is also survived by his brother Francis and his wife Sue, Sister-in-law, Faye, nephew Bruce and his partner Lenny, niece Gloria, several other nieces and nephews and a great many other relatives, who were always welcome to visit on the front porch. Preceded in death by his mom Katherine, brother Jerry and sisters Wanda, Karen, and Donna. Please observe a moment of silence in his honor on Saturday March 27, at 12 pm. A celebration of life will be held on his front porch on or around June 29th, 2021, his 90th birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Am vets in Alcoa, TN in his honor. Family and friends can share condolences online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Rita Lucille Sargent age 76 of Alcoa passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the family home. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Rita was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and the American Red Cross. Preceded in death by: Mr. & Mrs. Alfred Berube of Woonsocket, RI. Survivors include: Husband, Royal J. Sargent; Son, Patrick J. Sargent; Daughter & Daughter-in-law, Cynthia Sargent and Clydia M. Seymour; Grandchildren, Nicholas B. Sargent, Kristopher C. Sargent, Stephanie N. Bills, Monica M. Seymour, James T. Seymour, and Jessica C. Seymour; Great-Grandchildren, Aryis Bills and Spencer Bills. Friends may call at their convenience on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Smith West Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Oma Lucy Helton Stephens, age 96, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at home. Lucy was born to Ben Helton and Mary Whaley Helton on February 11, 1925. She was raised in Sevier County and graduated from Sevier County High School in 1943. Her work experience included working for; Oak Ridge (Manhattan Project); J&K Store; Tennessee Textile Mill; and Levis Strauss and Company for more than 30 years before retiring in 1987. She lived in and was a faithful member of the Pleasant Hill Church community for over 75 years. Raising her family by participating in and attending church activities was her top priority. She would always stop her activities to interact with visitors and family. She enjoyed being around her family most of all. Her greatest enjoyment was the closeness she had with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They seemed to uplift and encourage each other. Another enjoyment was looking out the window and watching her red red-bird feeder which she saw was filled with food daily. Preceded in death by husband of 71 years, James Lee Stephens; parents, Ben and Mary Helton; brother, Delmar Helton; daughter-in-law, Rolena Stephens. Survivors include: sons and daughters-in-law, Horace Lee and Billie Stephens, Doyle Edwin and Pat Stephens; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Jane and Don Turbyfill; grandchildren, Jeremy and Katie Stephens, Joshua and Lisa Stephens, Diana and Ken Lennox, Jennifer Qualls, Andrea Knight, Becky Stephens, Rennay Melton, Stephanie and AJ Daniels, Mary Elizabeth and Edwin Shaumberg; 20 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Mary Turbyfill, 607 Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Family and friends will assemble for a brief Graveside Service and Interment at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 with Rev. Becky Stephens, Rev. Frank Mason, and Rev. Preston Joslin officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.