James Thomas Cross, age 83 of Maryville, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. James was a member of Broadway Baptist Church where he was in the choir and was a soloist. He was a 60 year plus member of the Rockford Masonic Lodge, former member of the Memphis Masonic Chapter, Council and Commandry. Associate Patron Eastern Star Lion’s Club in Paragould, Ark. He worked with the Maryville-Alcoa Rehabilitation Center for 7 years and was chairman of the board of directors for 1 year. He was a former member of the Maryville-Alcoa Jaycees, Memphis Summer Stock Theater, University of Tennessee Theater, University of Tennessee Students Union and University of Tennessee Wrestling Team. He enjoyed his years at the University of Tennessee where he double major-majored in Psychology and Industrial Management. He also enjoyed his many years at Alcoa Aluminum Company, where he was a member of the 25-year club before retirement in 1992. He was the first President of Youth for Christ in Blount County and the first Youth Pastor for Broadway Baptist Church, former Scout leader, Red Cross instructor, lifeguard and a member of Order of the Arrow. He was area Representative for American Scandinavian Student Exchange. James traveled extensively in 15 European and Scandinavian Countries. He met with a Russian Delegation in Budapest, Hungary, concerning American sponsorship of Russian colleges. He had a very full and enjoyable life but nothing compared to the almost 50 years of marriage to his wife, Sharon. They reared 3 children and all of them have become very successful and upstanding members of their communities. “I hope and pray that my life has made a positive impact on my children and perhaps a few other people.” Preceded in death by wife, Sharon A. Carpenter Cross; parents, Walter and Tola Cross; grandparents, James M. and Nancy Rosemary Cross, J.O and Cordia Davidson. Survived by children, James Mark Cross (Wendy), Matthew Shane Cross, Cherrie Bregitte Cross (Dea); grandchildren, James Andrew Cross, Skyler Brooke Mott (Jeremy), William Kaleb Cross, Daniel Leif Cross; great-grandchildren, Deshun Campbell, Sophia Mott; sister and brother-in-law, Iris Ann Wilkerson (David); brother-in-law, Greg Carpenter; sister-in-law, Sandra Evans; nieces and nephews, David Scott Bell (Saundra), Brian Todd Bell, Jeff Coslett, Kim Coslett, Michael Coslett. In lieu of flowers, he would prefer to have donations sent to 2707 Patrick Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801 in care of James T. Cross and donations will be made to his charity of choice. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Broadway Baptist Church, 2329 E. Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Tony Collins officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jewel L. Endsley, 93 of Friendsville, passed away on March 2, 2021, at Avenir Memory Care of Knoxville. Jewel was born on January 18, 1928 in Friendsville, TN to Herbert and Lola Endsley. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1950 — 1954. He received his BS in engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1958 and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority in 1988. His years in retirement were filled with spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a love of woodworking, gardening and travel with his wife Betty. He was preceded in death by Parents, His wives: Barbara Lee Endsley and Betty Jo Russell Endsley, Son: Gregory Lee Endsley, and siblings: Howard Endsley, Betty Petty, Robert Endsley, and Jerry Endsley. He is survived by Children: Ned Endsley, Brian Endsley, Janelle (Eric) Basler, Eric (Leanne) Endsley, Scott Endsley, and Deidre (Little Dee Dee) Perry, Stepdaughter: Beth Lee, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to The Avenir Memory Care of Knoxville and to UT Hospice. The family will receive friends 10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday March 5, 2021 at Friends Meeting House with funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M. with Jimmy Guider officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Friendsville Friends Meeting House Cemetery Fund. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Charles Michael Irwin of Maryville, TN, went home to Jesus on March 1, 2021. Mike, as he was known to all who knew him, was a kind, generous man, a loving father and husband, and a lifelong Christian. He was born to the late Lee Roy Irwin, Jr. and Imogene Brown Irwin in the mid-1940s in Cartersville, GA. As a child, he grew up on the stories that his Pa Irwin and Grandmother Hankins told him, and he passed these tales on to his loving wife, Berta, and children, James Michael and Beth. Mike would eventually attend the University of Tennessee and receive both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in animal science. He always claimed that the only B he ever received was in Organic Chemistry, and anyone who has ever taken that college course would understand his struggle. After graduating from graduate school, Mike worked for Gold Kist Farms and would later receive training as a gun smith/metal engraver. Mike was an excellent artist, so transitioning into gun smithing was simple for him. Hunting was also important to him, and he recalled fond memories of hunting on his Uncle Joe and Aunt Faye’s farm as a young man. He and James Michael would often make monthly trips to Georgia to hunt deer together. Mike and his family are lifelong members of Fairview United Methodist Church in Maryville, and Mike was an avid volunteer in the kitchen, helping to serve his church family. Service was instrumental in his Christian walk and went beyond his home church. For many years, he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity where he served as site foreman for several home builds in the Maryville area. Truly, Mike put others before himself. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Berta Anderson Irwin; his daughter, Bethany Ellen Irwin (and son-in-law, Adam Fletcher); and his son, James Michael Malis Irwin. Mike was an only child, but he counted many of his cousins as close as brothers and sisters. The family wishes to thank NHC Farragut Rehabilitation Facility, Amy Hamilton, and Marian Lewis for their kindness and care in Mike’s final days. The family will receive family and friends, as people feel comfortable, on March 27, 2021 at 4pm at Fairview United Methodist Church, Maryville, TN, with a memorial service to follow at 5pm. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Cartersville, GA, for immediate family. www.mccammonammons.com 865-982-6812
The Lord gained a special angel, Carolyn Garland Payne, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Butler, TN,with her granddaughter and granddaughter-in-law by her side. She was a member of Laurel Bank Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Payne; son, Ricky Payne; grandsons, Mark and Michael Payne; parents, Edna and Albert Garland; brother Willard Garland; grandparents, Mary Lawson and Sam and Samantha Everett; most loved aunts, Reba Reagan and Bea Campbell; and uncle, Bud Lawson; Survivors include: son, Anthony Payne; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Chuck Payne Johnson; grandchildren, Jessica and Kristy Payne Robinson; Melissa Payne, Christopher and Crystal Payne, Willard and Shannon Payne, Jason Payne, Mindy Payne; great-grandchildren, Haile Payne, Caroline Stephenson, Madison, Dixie, and Phoenix Payne, Caden, Alexis, and Breeauna Payne, Michael Payne Jr. and Gavin Payne; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Payne Cable; greatest uncle in the world, Gordon and Brenda Lawson; special friends and family, Wanda Jennings, Donna and Mandy Burchfield, Isis and Skyler, Jenny Cooley, Belit Garland, Juanita Huttesel, Susie Tipton, Becky Dotson, John Reardon, Lynn Freeman, Susan Spawlding, and Pat Payne. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Dallas Carl Stephens Jr., 56, of Maryville, passed away peacefully in his home on March 1, 2021. He was an avid NASCAR, Tennessee, Garth Brooks, Atlanta Braves, and Jeep fanatic. He took pride in helping his community in any way he could. First by becoming an EMT/Paramedic with Rural/Metro ambulance service. Later he became a fire fighter/engineer/medic for the City of Maryville Fire Department where he retired after 16 years of service. He was a medic for the City of Maryville SWAT team, along with UT athletics medical staff. He also served as safety and security for Dollywood Theme Parks for 15 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was happily married to the love of his life, and his three children and two grandchildren were his pride and joys. He will be greatly missed by many. He was preceded in death by parents: Dallas Sr. and Bonnie (Riddle) Stephens, sister: Teresa Stephens Palmer, grandparents: William E. (Bill) and Dorothy (Harman) Riddle, and John and Thelma (Keener) Stephens. He is survived by his wife: Avril English Stephens, children: Brandon Stephens (Melissa), Erica Stephens, and Cowen English, grandchildren: Braylon Stephens and Maddie McCarter, sister: Missy Taylor (Mike), brother: Brian Stephens (Becky), and cousin and best friend: Jon Holliman, along with many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Friday March 5, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home with Chaplin Randy Thompson of the City of Maryville Fire Department officiating. Family and friends will all meet 3:30 P.M. Saturday March 6, 2021 at Hillcrest Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. The family welcomes you to call at your convenience between 12:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M. on Friday. The family would like to ask everyone in attendance to take all COVID-19 precautions into consideration. The family would like to thank all of the first responders that came out that morning for everything y’all did. Thank you. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Johnny Lee Wilson, Sr., age 78, of Alcoa, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his home in Alcoa. He was born July 22, 1942, in Madison County, GA and moved to Alcoa with his parents, Willie B. and Mary Wilson at an early age. He was a graduate of Charles M. Hall School, served in the Military and was a retiree of K25, Oak Ridge, TN, where he received awards for his service while working there. Johnny was a brick mason, story- teller, an avid writer and a published poet. His poem “The Law on Rape” was recently viewed by millions via Zoom, thanks to Linda Goss, the “Official Storyteller” for the city of Philadelphia and published by the Moonstone Publishing Black Lives Matter 2020 volumes one and two. His greatest accomplishment was raising his son, Johnny Jr. and his visits with his grandson, Jonathan in Nashville, TN. Johnny leaves to cherish his memory: his son and daughter-in-law, Johnny (Rhonda) Wilson, and grandson, Jonathan Wilson, of Nashville, TN; step-son Darryl Jackson, Knoxville TN; sisters, Willie Mae Hannum of Alcoa, TN, Sara Moss of Maryville, TN; sister-in-law Mary Ann Wilson, Alcoa, TN; step brothers and sisters, Tyrone Kenney, Seattle, WA, Shirley Billups, Wayne Kenny, Beverly Harris, Deborah Bailey, all of Athens, GA; Magnolia Hood Flowers, Alcoa, TN and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary Wilson-Hood and Willie Bill Wilson; siblings, James Wilson, Jessie Wilson, and Margaret Wilson-Joseph; wife, Erma J.Wilson; step-son, Stacey Suddereth, and brother-in-law, David Hannum, Sr. In lieu of flowers make donations to Charles M. Hall Alumni Association and canned food donations are requested to be made to Second Harvest Food Bank in memory of Johnny Lee Wilson, Sr. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday March 5, 2020 at Sherwood Gardens, Alcoa. The public may view from noon-6:00 p.m. on Thursday at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
Willard Doyle Worth age 91, passed away March 2, 2021. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Preceded in death by parents, Hobert and Myrtle (Large) Worth; sister, Lucille Worth; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Ralph Archer; brothers, Albert Wayne Worth, James Worth and Bill Worth. Survived by wife of 58 years Kathleen (Hill) Worth; son, Jeff Worth; son and daughter-in-law, Norman and Veronica Worth; son, Justin Worth; grandchildren and lights of his life, Daniel Worth, Leejeremy Worth, Jordan Worth, Kendra Worth and Jaxon Worth; sister-in-law, Shizu Worth of California; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Funeral service 7:00 PM Friday, March 5, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Harrison Hill officiating. Graveside and interment 3:00 PM Saturday at Ailey Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
