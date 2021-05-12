Donald R. Burnett, age 47, of Maryville, TN, departed for his heavenly home on May 5, 2021 at UT Medical Center, after a brief, but devastating battle with COVID-19. There aren’t enough words to capture a lifetime of friendship and love (especially when they cost $1 a piece). Don left a legacy of laughter and good humor, from his random Monty Python references to his favorite punny jokes of the day. He loved to make others smile, and he made each day brighter for all who knew him. He always found something in common with each person he met and walked away having made a new friend. Don served both his hometown community as a police officer in Middlesboro, KY, and his country as a veteran of the US Air National Guard through the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air Base. He was a self-taught computer technician and utilized those skills in several positions through the years, the most recent of which was at Cellular Sales, where he found the true meaning of a “work family”. Don was an avid gamer and enjoyed many hours playing World of Warcraft, where he found another extended family. He enjoyed the simple life, but had a taste for the finest bourbons and he loved craft beers, which he reviewed through his YouTube channel “Liquid Measures” (where more hilarity and shenanigans ensued). Don was proud to be licensed as both a private pilot and an Extra class ham radio operator (N4ABV). He also volunteered as a certified SKYWARN storm spotter. Don was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn, whom he loved and missed greatly. His absence is felt deeply by those who survive him: his lifelong friend and devoted wife of 14 years, Sara; his father and hero, Donald; his children and the joys of his heart, Isabella, Autumn, and Rhys; his best friend of over 30 years, Robert Brumbach, and a host of loving family and friends too numerous to name. In accordance with his wishes, Don will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN. The family will gather with friends to celebrate his life from 1 pm to 3 pm, with a service to follow at 3 pm. The family would like to thank the staff in the CVICU at UT Medical Center and ECMO Advantage for their kindness, compassion, and support over the past few weeks. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Avie Louise Hutchison, age 80 of Alcoa, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Avie was an avid golfer, loved to sew and owned her own beauty salon. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and wonderful friend. Preceded in death by her parents, Sanberry Valentine and Stella Mae Lindsey Valentine; husband, Clifford Hutchison; brothers, Sam, JR, Lloyd; sister, Marie. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Angie Hutchison; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Jason McEntire; grandchildren, Claire, Amelia, Alivia, J. Henry, Audrey; brother, David; sisters, Yvonne, Roxanna, Verna and Becky. Family and friends may stop by to pay their respects and sign the book from 2:00 until 5:00 PM Friday, May 14, 2021 at Smith Chapel. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Spence Andrew Webb, age 46, of Maryville passed away April 30, 2021 in Walland. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, Maryville, TN. He was a graduate of Heritage High School. He is survived by his father, John Webb and mother, Linda Webb; brothers, Shane Webb, Zack (Brooke) Webb; niece, Callie Webb; nephews, Kade Webb, Preston Webb, Tanner Jones. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Field of Dreams Pavilion-Peppermint Road, May 15,2021 from 5-7 PM with a service at 6:00 PM with Raymond Burnett and Roger Murphy officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 3508 Wildwood Road, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Lester McArthur Whitted, Jr., age 52, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his home. He was born May 14, 1968, to the union of Lester and Janise Parker Whitted, Sr. He attended Alcoa City Schools where he played football, basketball and ran track. In the last years of his life he came to Christ. Lester is preceded in death by his mother, grandparents and in-laws. Lester is survived by his father, Lester Whitted Sr. of North Carolina; wife, Brandy Whitted, Alcoa, TN; brother, James Parker, Nashville, TN; sisters, Lisa Whitted, Knoxville, TN, Tracy Whitted, Knoxville, TN and Bridget Curtis Whitted; sons, Na’dyan Foulks, Jeremiah Whitted, Lester Whitted, III; daughters, Mikayla Evanish, Nayomi Whitted, Courtney Rodgers and Briana Webb; grandchildren, Carter Rodgers and Blaze Webb; uncles, Noland (Cindy) Flowers, Curtis (Yolanda) Flowers, Lester Parker, George (Lori) Parker and Steven (Phyllis) Parker; aunts, Gwendolyn Parker and Tanya Parker. Lester is survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends David Cox, Teddy Paschal, Stacey Coffin, Guy Porter, Loren Riddick and The Riddick Team. The family will receive friends Saturday May 15, 2021 from 12:00 noon-1:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Baptist Church, Alcoa. Funeral service to follow. MASK and Social Distancing Required. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
