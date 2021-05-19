Estelle Bledsoe age 102 of Alcoa, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Asbury Place of Maryville. She was born in Sweetwater, TN on January 11, 1919. Estelle was a member of Central Baptist Church of Alcoa. Preceded in death by: Husband, Johnny Bledsoe; Great-Granddaughter, Isabella Grace Bledsoe. Survivors include: Son, Joe Bledsoe (Judy); Grandchildren, John Bledsoe (Crystal) and Carrie Lovingood (Rodney); Great-Grandchildren, Jonathan Bledsoe (Megan), Morgan Carlson (Justin), Ashlynn Lequire (Ty), Landon Bledsoe, Kaitlyn Henry (Cody), Kaylee Lovingood, Jake Lovingood; Great-Great-Grandchildren, Ally Dodgen, Ryleigh Bledsoe, Noah Bledsoe; Cousin, Lance Cavett. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jack S. Carpenter, age 84 of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home. Jack was a mainstay of his community, dedicated to his family and church. He was one of the hardest working men on earth, and one of the best Ford parts managers ever. He was a near perfect husband and father. In 1956, Jack and Bobbie established their family home in the Nails Creek community, where he raised cattle and was a good neighbor and friend. He was a member and deacon of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Moses Riley Carpenter and Hazel Medley; sisters, Erma Cooley, Barbara Peters and Mary Long. Survived by wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Carpenter; sons and daughters-in-law, Stan and Shirley Carpenter, Scott Carpenter and Peg Hambright; daughters, Janet Luttrell, Kae Carpenter; grandchildren, Brad Luttrell and Monique, Jason Luttrell and Amanda Bailey, Johna Luttrell, Hunter Todd; great-grandchildren, Chloe Noonan, Cara Bailey, Kenneth Bailey, Jr., Emma Luttrell; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 135 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801. Family and friends may come by and sign the book to pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Smith East Hall. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. We have chosen a graveside service out of respect for everyone due to COVID. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Joyce Carol Lail, age 78 passed from this life on May 19, 2021 at UT Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Leffery and Mary Leona Bryant Lail; infant sister, Mary Catherine Lail; brother, John Isom Lail; grandparents, John and Nola Lail and John and Ruthie Bryant; sister-in-law, Frances Knoll Lail. Left to cherish her memories are brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Virginia Gail Thomas Lail; nephew, Brent Allen Lail and wife, Allison, Brannon Lail; great nephew, Ethan Thomas, Calvin Henry Lail; also surviving Joyce is older brother, Leffery Holden Lail and wife, Rhonda; niece, Mary Elizabeth Lail Hallman and husband, Trey; great niece, Courtney Brown; great nephew, Hank Brown; nephew, Edward Holden Lail and wife, Traci; great niece, Charlie Lail. Joy was known to never meet a stranger and always with a smile on her face. She loved getting to participate in church activities, especially with vacation bible school, meals and special events. She loved to sing in the choir. She loved her trips out to dine with family and friends and shopping sprees. She loved to help her Mom with meals and her specialty was mashed potatoes and potato pancakes. Her favorite household chore was doing the laundry. She loved spending time with her Asbury Family and her favorite activity was Bingo. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts. I am sure there was jubilation as she passed in Heaven when she joined her parents and siblings. The family will receive friends Friday, May 21, 2021, from 5:00 — 7:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bruce Farrant. Family and friends will meet Saturday, May 22nd at 10:00 AM at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church Cemetery, Townsend for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Chris McAllister, 60, of Maryville died on May 08, 2021. There will be a service to honor Chris’ life at New Hope Baptist Church on May 22nd, 2021, 12pm. Pastor Mike Parker officiating.
Sandra Jean Montgomery (Sam-Ma Dukes) Sandra Jean Montgomery age 69, of Maryville, Tn passed away May 16th, 2021. She was born in Raleigh, NC on November 8th, 1951. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Virginia and John Healy Jr. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Herman J. Montgomery III (Jud), her son Herman IV (Monty), daughter-in-law Sally, Grandsons Herman V and Miles James, also her sisters and brother-in-law, Joan Jackson, Lynn Healy, Karen Prince, and Judy and Tom Taylor of Holly Springs, NC. Sam had a very special heart for extended family and friends throughout her life which was touched by many. Specially, her dear friends Keith and Wilma Weir. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
Madonna Louise Murphy “Murph” Pasqua, age 98, of Alcoa passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2021. She was born November 4, 1922 in Thermopolis Wyo. Madonna received her degree in Interior Design from the University of Colorado. She moved to Alcoa in 1952 and became a valued member of the community. Madonna was a member of Alcoa First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her bridge clubs, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles and reading. She also gave of her time to the community by being a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, a library volunteer at Alcoa elementary school and as a Pink Lady at Blount Memorial and UT Hospitals. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pietro “Pete” Pasqua; her parents, and brother Manford Murphy. She leaves behind 4 children and spouses; Linda and Kermit Marcus, Randy and JoAnne Pasqua, Mike and Brenda Pasqua, Karen and Donald Woods. Grandchildren, Justin and Megan Marcus, Carrie and Justin Hall, Kelly and Emily Marcus, Annie Pasqua, Jody Pasqua, Nick and Spenser Pasqua, Ali and Grant Daugherty, Tracy and Clark Ramsey, Jessica and Chris Moerman, Amy Woods. Great-Grandchildren, Landon and Clara Marcus, Caroline and Ian Hall, Ben, Amie and Van Marcus, Hudson and Riley Pasqua, Beckham Daugherty, Alli, Josie, Tripp and Hazel Ramsey and Liam & soon to be baby brother Moerman. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Green and his staff at Blount Memorial Physicians Group for their excellence medical care and kindness. Also the caregivers for the past 5 years with the Home Instead Senior Care group of Maryville for their loving support and allowing Madonna to remain in her family home of 56 years. The family will have a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on May 22, 2021 at 11:00. Family and friends are welcome for this celebration of life. The family requires face masks to be worn at the service to protect all attending. In lieu of flowers the family request donations are made to the P.F. Pasqua Excellence in Nuclear Engineering Fund at giving.utk.edu/Pasqua. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Charles Lynn Potter, age 87, of Maryville, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home. He was a life-long member of Cold Springs Missionary Baptist Church where he was a deacon, taught Sunday School and led music. Lynn was a wood worker, musician, and avid story-teller. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Jo Davis Potter, parents Jim and Josie Potter and 10 siblings. Survivors include children, Judy Stephens, Rick (LaRain) Potter, Sharon Carver and Tami Potter; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted by his grandson, Lucas Stephens, and held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Cold Springs Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gideons in his memory. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Johnny Simerly age 71 of Maryville passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Stuart, Florida. Johnny founded, owned, and operated Johnny’s Outboard Service in Maryville, building countless relationships along the way. Known for his exuberant smile and kind heart, Johnny was happiest when he was doing for others. Fiercely loyal to his family, the bond Johnny shared with his daughters was limitless, and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Per Johnny’s wishes, he was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Tellico Harbor Marina. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Marianna Smith, age 84 of Friendsville, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at UT Medical Center. Marianna was a member of Friendsville United Methodist Church. She was the head cook of Friendsville Elementary School for years and was instrumental in getting the Volunteer Fire Department in Friendsville, where she and Frank, both served as Captains and first responders. She was also president of the CCI. Preceded in death by husband, Frank Smith; parents, Clarence and Henrietta Curtis. Survived by daughters, Gail LeQuire and Earl, Linda Rogers and late husband, Bill; sons, Danny and Bobby Smith; grandsons, Brad and Bryan Smith, Shane and Kim Rogers and their families, Logan and Abby Rogers; sisters, Idie and Dave Moler, Claretta and George Rogers, Lois and Frederick Chase; brother, Charles and Linda Curtis; brother-in-law, Charles and Marion Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to CCI of Friendsville, P.O. Box 72, Friendsville, TN 37737. Friends and family may come by to sign the book and pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Smith Chapel. Family and friends may assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment Friday, May 21, 2021 at Friendsville Friends Church Cemetery with Rev. Betty Furches, Pastor Isaac Collins and Tom Greene officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
