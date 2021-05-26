Donald Eugene Ailey, 72, of Maryville, passed away Monday evening May 24, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air National Guard, he was a long-time member of Laurel Bank Baptist Church, he was an electrical lineman for 37 years at K.U.B. He was preceded in death by his Father: George Eugene Ailey. He is survived by his Mother: Katie Quinton, Wife: Judith Jordan Ailey, Son & Daughter in law: Randy and Barb Ailey, Grandchildren: Vance & Nichole Ledbetter, and Sierra & Mikael McCarter, Seven Great-Grandchildren, Brother & Sister-in-Law: Bill & Connie Ailey. The family and friends will meet at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa for a graveside funeral service with Pastor Matthew Young officiating. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Jean Goforth Anderson, age 72, of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 24, 2021, surrounded by her family at home. Shirley was a faithful member of New Providence Primitive Baptist Church where she loved to worship and serve her Lord. Shirley loved to have fun and never met a stranger. Shirley is well-known for driving a school bus for Blount County Schools for 31 years. Preceded in death by: parents, Bill & Mae Goforth; first love of her live, Paul Jackson McPeak; siblings, Charles & Wayne Goforth, Jimmy Goforth, Judy Ballew, and Ethel Davidson; and many other family members. Shirley will be sadly missed by her children, Michael McPeak, Jackie & Raymond Anderson, Tracy McPeak, and Tisha & Sam Welshan. She leaves behind her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Trevor Anderson, Tiffany & AJ Walker, Terra Anderson, Gracie Welshan, Isaac & Hope McPeak; two great-grandchildren, Levi & Willow Walker. Family and friends may come by to sign the book and pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Smith Parlor A. Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM with Rev. Darrell Croft and Elder Tommy Boring officiating. Interment will be at 12:30 PM, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Four Mile Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: NPPBC Church or SHE Club, in care of Brenda Self, 2210 Tipton Loop Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Rachel Minerva Bright, age 88, of Powell, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was a member of The Church at Sterchi Hills. Rachel loved her family and enjoyed life for 70 years with her husband, Ray. She was preceded in death by husband, George Raymond Bright; parents, James and Lucy Cook; son, Ronald Joseph Bright; brother, Korum Cook. Rachel is survived by daughter, Deborah (David) Buchanan; daughter-in-law, Sherry Bright; grandchildren, Andy Buchanan (Fiancé, Kristen Sharp), Cindy (Ed) Seaver, Danny (Blair) Bright, Randy (Natalie) Bright; great grandchildren, Blake Seaver, Wesley Seaver, Braylon Wyndham, Adrianna Buchanan, Olivia Buchanan, Gage Sharp, Abel Buchanan; nephew, Charles (Donita) Cook. Family will receive friends Friday, May 28th from 5-6pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 6pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am on Saturday, May 29th for the 11am graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy., Alcoa, TN 37701. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Church at Sterchi Hills, Building Fund, 904 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. info@sterchi.church. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Jackie Moats, age 69 of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at UT Medical Center. Jackie was a member of the Sertoma Center family since the mid 1970’s. He was the world’s biggest Johnny Cash fan and enjoyed volunteering with Mobile Meals. Preceded in death by his parents, Sam Moats and Linnie Moats Long; sister, Evelyn Brown; brothers, Harold, Ralph and Charlie Moats; nephew, Randy Moats. Survived by sisters-in-law, Carolyn Moats, Arrie Moats; nieces, Becky Vineyard, Bethany Moats, Melissa Patterson; nephews, Chris Moats, Mike Moats. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Sertoma Center Inc., 1400 E 5th Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 PM Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Smith West Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow with Rev. Delbert Raines officiating. The family will hold a private Interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mary Helen Ledbetter Poole, 90, of Maryville, TN, died on May 19, 2021. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register on Friday, May 28th from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Saturday, May 29th at 3:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion with Pastor Hugh McGarity and Pastor Herschel Baker officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.