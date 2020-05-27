Phillip Wayne Hardin Sr. born March 13, 1955 passed away at Blount Memorial Hospital on May 25, 2020 at 7:18 PM. He worked for Blount County School System for 29 years and loved Tennessee Football and fishing. He will be greatly missed by many. Preceded in death by his son, John Wesley Hardin; brother, Craig Hardin; parents, Bill and Juanita Hardin. Survivors include: wife, Gina Hardin; sons, Phillip W. Hardin Jr. and Terry Bryan Hardin; grandchildren, Payton, Nick, Jesse and Ethan “Bubba”; sisters, Kaye (Jerry) Huffman, Debbie (Bob) Farr all of Maryville; brothers, Harold, David, and Timmie (Doris) Hardin; special friend, Ray Orr; dog, Baby Girl; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 at Louisville Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Donald Walker Isley age 89 of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of the United States Navy and attended Laurel Bank Baptist Church. Donald loved to play golf, boating, and traveling. He was a member of a Methodist church in Burlington, NC. Preceded in death by: Parents, Richard & Vivian Foster Isley; Brother, Richard Isley; Brother, Harold Isley; Sisters, Avril and Helen; Son, Kyle. Survivors include: Wife of 20 years, Mary Lee Isley; Son & Daughter-in-law, Keith & Maria Isley; Sister Luona Buwell. A private graveside service and inurnment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Carmen White Jones, age 99 of Maryville passed away May 26, 2020 at Fairpark Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jones; mother, Eldora Key White; father, John Luther White; sisters, Augusta White Frye, Lucille White Brooks; brothers, Raymond Howard White, Clifford Paul White. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville. She was a life long resident of Maryville. She is survived by her special nephew and niece and caregivers, Gilbert and Joyce Frye; several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends will meet for a service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Dr. John Franklin officiating. A special thank you to Fairpark Healthcare Center and special friend, Donna Cyphers. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Charles William Jones, age 79, passed away in Beverly Place Assisted Living, Knoxville, TN, on May 22, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1940, in Bryson City, NC. He was known fondly by his friends as “Long Tall Charlie.” He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Jones; son, Charles Edward “Doodle” Jones; parents, Dillard and Edith Jones; brothers, Stanley and Eddie Jones. He is survived by his brother, Dillard “Frog” Jones Jr. and sisters, Barbara Foust and Brenda Hundley; as well several nieces and nephews. At this time, the family will be having a private memorial service that will be announced at a later date.
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Billie N. Laux, loving known as Nana, passed away peacefully at 85 with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Billie was born on June 27, 1934 in Old Hickory, TN. She retired after 27 years from what she referred to as “the best job in the world” at the Professional Military Education Center at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. She was best known for her cooking, love of shopping and golf. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: Husband, James Harper Laux; Son, James Harper Laux Jr.; Parents, Paul & Marie Nicks; Sister, Faye Taylor. Survivors include: Daughters, Teresa Clark & Kim and Melissa Evans & Jack; Grandson, Chris Clark; Granddaughters, Samantha Hudson & Daniel, Abby Williams & Darren, Kelsey Deel & Austin; Great-Grandchildren, Dane Hudson, Aleaha Williams, Carson Williams; Special Friend, Joan Summers; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tony Clark officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ronald D. Phillips, 85, of Friendsville, TN, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his home. Ronald was preceded in death by parents, Jess and Stella Phillips, granddaughter Jessica Grizzell, and brother, Gloyster Phillips. Ronald is survived by wife, Patricia Phillips, daughters, Rhondalyn Gibson (Greg), Renea Grizzell (Tim), and Raven Click (Chris), 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister Margery Helms, and brother Doyle (Beverley) Phillips. Ronald was a faithful member of Broadway Baptist Church for over 70 years. He graduated from Everett High School class of 1954 and then went on to play football for the University of Wyoming Cowboys. He retired from Delta Airlines after 34 years. Family and friends will all meet 3:00 P.M. Thursday May 28, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery for a graveside services with Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Ellen Jean Wright was born in Ortonville, Minnesota on January 31, 1940. She died peacefully at her home in Maryville, TN on May 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Jean graduated from Ortonville High School in 1958. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a foster parent for 15 years. She was a long time teacher at Green Meadow Day Care Center. An active member of Praise Lutheran Church in Maryville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patman Wright, her parents Jack and Ruby Johnson and son Randy Wright. Survived by her sisters Marlyse Moon, JoAnn Bailey and Patsy Holmblad and brother Kevin Johnson. Children Jody Butler, Michael Wright (Haydee), Wendy Wilson (Scott). John Wright. Grandchildren Adelyn Hill (Chris), Sarah Wilson (Jonathan). Jesse, Patryck and Haylee Wright. Kaitlyn Allen, Sienna Wright, Ashley Wright. Great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Service: Saturday May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., Praise Lutheran Church, 1850 Big Springs Rd., Maryville, TN, 37801.
