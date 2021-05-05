Donald (Don) Ray Bivens, a longtime resident of Canton, MI, passed from this life on April 26, 2021, at the age of 74. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from The Budd Company in 2003 after 30 years of service. Don shared the same passion for cars as his father, in particular the Ford Model A. Don was a member of the Model A Restorers Club (MARC) for 52 years. In addition to restoring cars, he also spent countless hours in the Ford Archives researching the history of these cars. He served on the MARC National Board of Directors and the Judging Standards Committee, including serving as Chairman for a time. In 1993, he was presented with the National Ken Brady Award — a lifetime achievement award for unsparingly devoting his time and service to the club. He spent years on the restoration and research on #A616 (a car that Henry Ford himself rode in). He won the Henry Ford Award in 2013 for those efforts. Additionally, he won the Roger Kaufman Award in 2016 for his original/unrestored 1929 Special Coupe. Don is survived by his sister, Joan Krueger and nephews: Erick (Pamela) Krueger and Stuart Krueger. Don was the son of the late Lester and Elizabeth Bivens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Road (w. of Lilley Road) in Canton, MI. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Smith East Hall with a funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Greg Long officiating. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the American Diabetes Association. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ethel Hartley, age 89, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at UT Medical Center. Ethel was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for over 65 years and served on the church council as treasurer. She was also a volunteer at Blount County Food Connection. Ethel was an elder of the Ponca Indian Tribe of Niobrara, Nebraska. Preceded in death by son, Mark Hartley; mother and stepfather, Emma and Henry Aungie; father, Louis Meyer. Survived by husband of 70 years, Roby Hartley; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Casey, Linda and Tom Asher, Janice and Gregg Magee; daughter-in-law, Carol Taylor; grandchildren, Emily Bradbury, Trey Taylor, Jacob Magee, Cullen Magee, Dana Hartley, Walt Hartley; great-grandchildren, Liam Bradbury, Jackson Bradbury, Brody Wilson, Easton Magee, Braxton Magee, Amelia Chung, Adelyn Chung, Rowan Taylor; brothers and sisters-in-law, Al and Elaine Meyer, Earl and Sharon Meyer; sister, Madeline Meyer;. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kacy Ann Hill Harvey, born April 24, 1978, passed from life to death on May 1, 2021. She enjoyed listening to music, reading, getting together with friends and playing with her grand-daughter. Her work history was limited after being diagnosed with blood clotting disorder and being injured and a severe car accident several years ago. For 21 years, Kacy spent many months and weeks in hospitals and nursing homes — missing many birthday and holiday celebrations but when she was well, she enjoyed life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her father, Authur “Sonny Boy” Hill; mother, Margie Hall; grandparents, Cora Lee and Chester Mitchell; brother, Wm. Lamarr Hill; sister, Cheryll McBath; uncle, Willie James Mitchell; and aunts, Carolyn Mitchell and Dorothy Kincaid. Kacy leaves to cherish her memory her son, Anthony Haasan Hill, grand-daughter, Myrical Hill; brother (father) Garry Hill, Sr.; sister-in-law (mother), Vivian Hill; sister, Aretha “Yo Yo” Hill and brother, Joe Lockett. Niece (sister), Latina Hill; nephew (brother) Garry Hill, Jr.; Special adopted parents, Darlene and Paul Sudderth; cousin (brother), Danny Kincaid; Devoted friends, Jonathan Foster, Tosha Goss, Angie Brewer, Corky Walden, Geanna Hodge, and daughter-in-law to be, Trinessa Hatcher and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Foothills Funeral Home Chapel, 910 E. Lincoln Road, Maryville, TN. Visitation 4:00PM — Service will begin at 4:30PM. MASK and social distancing required. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Virginia Reed Ivens, age 91, widow of Reid Ivens, of Maryville, passed away 10:10 A.M. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home. Member of Broadway United Methodist Church, a very active member of the Mary Blount Chapter D.A.R. A retired nurse from Baptist Hospital, Knoxville and Sweetwater Hospital. Survivors, sons & daughter-in-law, Larry Ivens, Garry & Pam Ivens, Grandchildren, Bart (Nicole) Renner, David (Ashlee) Ivens, Joshua (Danielle) Ivens, Great-grandchildren, Sawyer Ivens, Harper Ivens, Auden Renner, Marley Ivens, Several nieces & nephews, Son-in-law, Michael Renner, Loving caregiver and longtime friend (like a daughter), Bronwyn (Kenneth) Henley and Stephen & Luke Henley (who was Grandmother Ivens to them). Preceded in death by daughter, Pamela Ivens Renner, parents, Carl C. & Ruby Gladney Reed, brother, Walter M. Reed. Funeral 3 P.M. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Danny Davis officiating. Interment Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brown Food Pantry, %Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804 or to the Blount Co. Humane Society, 1005 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. If you are not able to attend, visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends 2-3 P.M. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
The angels rejoiced on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 as Dr. Bob Lovingood, 73, passed into his eternal life with God saying, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Bob was a Vonore boy at heart. After graduating in 1968 from VHS, he continued his education at Hiwassee College before going on to The University of Tennessee where he would ultimately gain his Doctorate of Education degree. His passion for education led him to the Monroe County Board of Education. At just twenty-four years of age, Bob became principal and director of the Monroe County Vocational School, where he cherished the years he spent helping local students and coaching football for his beloved Blue Devils. In 1988, and again in 1992, he was elected Superintendent of Schools for the Monroe County School System. Later, he was appointed to the same position where he would remain until he retired in 2001. In that same year, Bob accepted the superintendent’s position with Christian County (Kentucky) Schools, where he would stay until 2008. Bob’s love for the students of Monroe County never wavered as he would eventually return to the school system as a school board member. In November 2014 he was ever so proud as to be elected Mayor of the Town of Vonore. In both education and local government, Bob used his servant’s heart to enrich the lives of all those who knew him, and to help improve the community in which he lived and loved. Bob was a life-long member of Hopewell Springs Baptist Church where he proudly married the love of his life, Darlene Shell Lovingood on March 29, 1975. Their love story was his favorite. Bob and Darlene built their marriage on God’s word and happily added three boys to make their lives complete. Whether it was making the Lovingood molasses, family cookouts (he could easily grill enough hamburgers for an army), entertaining friends or working on the farm, their favorite times were spent together. The only thing that made Bob’s life better was the addition of his grandchildren. Popsy was born to be a grandfather, with each of his eight grandbabies holding a special place in his heart. His greatest joys in life included hours of playing in the pool, taking the kids to school or church, and handing over ice cream money. Bob’s legacy is evident through the countless lives he has touched. With his beautiful smile and calming way, “Little Daddy” showed love everywhere he went. His integrity and selflessness only added to the genuine soul who was Bob Lovingood... a good and faithful servant. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Mary Charles Lovingood, Grandparents Jeff and Anna Margaret Lovingood, Dewey and Sarah McNabb; and mother-in-law, Pearl Shell. Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Darlene Shell Lovingood; Sons, Robby Lovingood and Sarah Lovingood, Jeffrey Lovingood and wife Chesley, and Andy Lovingood; Grandchildren, Caroline, Cooper and Catherine Lovingood, Zoey Alston, BaileyAnna, Brently and Bella Lovingood, Lucas Conklin; Brother, Larry Joe Lovingood; Beloved sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Hopewell Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Williams officiating. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Glenda Orr, age 79, of Wildwood, received her angel wings on May 1st, 2021, at Asbury Place. She was a member of Little River Fellowship. She enjoyed singing, sewing, camping, and cooking for her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Orr; parents, Worth and Bernice Pearson; brother, James Pearson; sisters, Louvena Orr, Diane Pearson, Vernell Lonas, Loretta Cooper. She is survived by her childen, Barbara (Wendell) Kelso, Jerry Orr (Cathy Knouff), Terry (Paula) Orr, Lisa (Sam) Welch, Danny (Jami) Orr; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and many many friends. Funeral Ceremony will be 7:00 PM Thursday, May 6, 2021 in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel with Pastor Ron Runyon officiating. Interment will be 2:30 PM Friday, May7, 2021 at Old Mother Church Cemetery in Robbinsville NC. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Dotson Funeral Home, and from 1:00 until 2:00PM Friday at Townson-Smith Funeral Home in Robbinsville. Masks will be required, as we are still in a pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Etta Maycle Yearout, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was born November 10, 1929 in Cades Cove. She was a faithful member of Piney Level Missionary Baptist Church. Maycle loved cookbooks and taking pictures. She was preceded in death by parents, Millard & Dulcie McCauley; sisters, Glenda Nichols, Inez Adams; brother, Truel McCauley; husband, Wayne Yearout; daughter, Ava Diane Yearout; She is survived by: nephews and neices, Ricky and Randy Nichols, Tony Adams, Lisa Whitehead and Laura McCauley; special caregiver, friend and (daughter), JoAnn Denton. A very special thank you to Blount Memorial Hospice/Palliative Care. Friends may call at their convenience at Smith Chapel on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 12:00 until 5:00 pm and Friday, May 7, 2021 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 7, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. George Macht officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to: Piney Level Baptist Church in her honor, 3527 Piney Level Church Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
