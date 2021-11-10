Janice Marie Eldridge, age 77, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Arley and Katherine Murphy and 4 siblings. Survivors include husband, Charles Wesley Eldridge; children, Charlie and Rita Eldridge, Joy and Donny Abbott and John and Rochele Eldridge; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sister, Sandra Ann Clark; sister in law, Susie Loveday; good friends, Brenda Lewis, Sandra Bott, Betty Coning, and Nora Best. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broadway Baptist Mission Fund or Oak View Baptist Mission Fund. Private graveside service and interment will be held at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Jerry Charles Jones, age 60 of Maryville, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. Jerry worked at Denso. He was a loving father who liked to play golf, go hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. Jerry also loved classic cars, was a huge UT Vols fan and loved hanging out with his best friends, Mike, Ratt, Scott and Jeff. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Peggy Jones; brothers, Jimmy and Tim Jones; grandparents; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Jenny Jones, Jeff and Krystal Jones; daughter, Jennie and Chris Buhl; 10 grandchildren; brother, Terry Jones; nephews, TJ, Nick, and Donovan. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM. The Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
David “Dave” Quenemoen gained his heavenly wings on Monday, November 8, 2021, at UT Hospital. Dave was born on November 26, 1939, to the late Omar and Marjorie Quenemoen. David served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Medic. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Ruth Garland; parents, Omar and Marjorie Quenemoen; father and mother-in-law, Rev. Mrs. WB Townsend Garland. He leaves to morn his passing, his daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Doug Harrill; grandson and wife, Newell and Amber Haven Harrill; nephew, David Ray Bryant; sisters, Joyce, Mariyln in Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Myrtle, pearl, Faye, Shirley and Thelma; brother-in-law, Tom. Host of nieces, friend’s and church family. Service will be held at a later date at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org 865-982-6041.
Robert Morris Rush, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Robert was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War era. He retired from Nolan Company in 2008 after 32 years of service. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Milton and Clara Bainbridge Rush, his brothers Horace Cale Rush and John Jay Rush. He is survived by his son Terry Alan Rush, and wife Brenda, daughter Sherri Lynn Edmonds, and husband Randy, granddaughters Rachel Diane Foster, and husband David, Laura Cameron Rush, and fiancé Collin Blankenship, great-grandsons Lincoln Rush Foster and Truman David Foster, sister-in-law Bebe Gobble Rush, nephews Barry John Rush and John Jay Rush Jr. He is survived by many friends including his dear friend Dave Brichetto, whose friendship spanned more than six decades, and his good friend Jason Carroll, who always took excellent care of him at Firehouse Subs. Both of Robert’s brothers served in the Army Air Corps during WW2, so it was only natural that Robert would join the Air Force in 1951 when he was of age. Robert became an ardent antique car fan, owning nameplates now gone—Crosley, Studebaker and Willys. He shared his love of toy trains with his brothers and nephews, attending train shows in York, Pennsylvania twice a year for over 30 years. Robert was member No. 993 of the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution by way of his Revolutionary War ancestor, Jacob Rush Sr. Receiving of friends will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Click Funeral Home & Cremations Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923. Graveside service will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Per the family, masks are required at both the receiving of friends and the graveside service.
Kenneth Williams, 84, of Maryville, died Nov. 7. Kenneth “Zambini” Williams, 84, of Maryville went home on Nov. 27, 2021. He is survived by his Wife of 61 years: Sue Williams, Children: Dale and Donna Williams, Stacie Williams and Graylyn. The family and friends will meet at 12:30 P.M. Friday Nov. 12, 2021, at Maryville Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside funeral service. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com..
