Clell E. Hedrick born February 14, 1932, of Maryville went to heaven Monday, November 16, 2020. There will not be a receiving of friends only a graveside service 11:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. He was a long, time member of Hopewell Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome to attend. He was loved by everyone and he will be missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Arlene Mendelsohn passed away quietly in the early hours of November 16, 2020. She was looking forward to celebrating her 90th birthday on December 2. She was a loving wife and best friend to John “Jack” Mendelsohn. Both were originally from Hobart, IN, where they met on a blind double date. She was and still is the most beautiful woman he ever met. She was a loving mother to Bethany Flowers and mother-in-law to Army Capt. Steven Flowers (ret.) of Maggie Valley, NC. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Ryan Gilbert, a two time Emmy Award-winning producer for the Major League Baseball Network, and his fiancée Grissel Guzman; Jamie Ribikoff, a BSN, RN, at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, and her husband Jeff Ribikoff. They all reside in New York City. She was “Auntie” to five nieces and nephews, three grandnephews and their spouses and two great-grandnephews. She loved to travel. She loved their dog Zoey, the Cubs, the Church and dessert. Most of all she loved her Jackie. She will be so, so missed.
Janine “Bernice” Mills, age 80, formerly from Maryville, passed away peacefully in her Tazewell home on Nov. 17, 2020. Bernice was born in Maryville in August 1940. She was loved by many and was always a light in this dark world to those who had the privilege to know her. Bernice was preceded in death by husband, Roland Mills; parents, Ben and Josephine Blankenship; brothers, Bob and Charles Blankenship; sister, Suzy Pesterfield; and stepsons, Ronnie, Robert and Roger Mills. Bernice was survived by son, Rick Buchanan; daughter, Becky Buchanan; granddaughter, Nicky Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Eli, Abby and Jordan Buchanan; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Marie Blankenship; sister, Linda Garren; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements have not been made at this time.
