Robert N. Perry, age 94 of Maryville, passed away peacefully at this home on Monday, November 22, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 4, 1927 in Asheville, NC and spent his early life in Detroit, MI. He served in the United States Army for 2 years, beginning in September of 1945. He was married to Nancy Gunnell Perry for 61 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert N. Perry Sr. and Maude Barnes Gregory; sister, Colleen Adams of Sevierville. Survived by children, Barbara Perry Smith (Charles), Sandra Quillimas (Dennis), Robert Perry III, David Perry, Paul Perry, Helen Womack (Ben); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolou Terrell; brother, Karel Perry. Family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Maryville Church of Christ with the Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 PM with Minister Steve Riley officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Claudia Lisbeth Rust (72) passed away at her home in Maryville TN on Oct. 8, 2021. Born in Corvallis OR in 1949, she grew up in the ALCOA towns of Port Lavaca TX, Vancouver WA, Chillicothe OH and Maryville TN. After graduating MHS in 1968, she lived in Mt. Lebanon PA for 31 years before relocating to Maryville. Claudia worked a variety of jobs but especially enjoyed her years at Rollier’s Hardware in Mt. Lebanon PA and at Blount Memorial Hospital from which she retired. Claudia is preceded in death by her parents Ambrose and Virginia Rust of Maryville; brother Anthony Rust of Maryville; nephew and niece Matthew and Jennifer Rust of Maryville. She is survived by her sisters Virginia (John) Bleazey of Maryville and Monica (Doug) Ogden of Whitehall MI; sister-in-law Melinda Rust of Maryville; nieces Allie Ogden of Grand Blanc MI and Catharine (Michael) Hatcher of Knoxville; nephews Weslee (Rachel) Thompson of Maryville, Andrew (Erin) Rust of Hixson TN, Stephen Ogden of Whitehall MI and John (Heidi) Bleazey of Hope Mills NC; aunts Elizabeth Alexander of Menlo Park CA and Ethelene Underhill of McMinnville TN, as well as many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews scattered across the country. She is also survived by special friend Carla Mitchum Taylor of Vancouver WA. The family would like to thank Rollier’s Hardware and Blount Memorial Hospital for being such caring employers, the Maryville Police Department for their dedication and service to our community, McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home for their attention to every detail, and Ms. Brenda Pettitt for being a good neighbor and guardian angel. Graveside services will be held at the New Providence Cemetery in Maryville TN (next to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church) at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with Pastor Doug Ogden of Lebanon Lutheran Church, Whitehall MI officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.