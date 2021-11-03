Katherine F. Kesterson Banks, age 64, of Maryville, went to her heavenly home, Thursday, October 28, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard “Bob” Kesterson and Edna Ruth Dixon; sisters, Judy Kesterson and Juanita Johnson and her precious grandson, Kane Wasden. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Jason) Fisher; granddaughter, Chelsey Fisher; sisters, Mary (Gerald) Breeden, Ann Sweat, and Frankie (Greg) Huskey, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and lifelong friend and sister, Brenda Cable Edington. Memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Robin Denise O’Neal Coles, 60, passed away at home on October 29, 2021. She is preceded in death by her father: Fred Dawson O’Neal, mother: Johnnie Edwina O’Neal, and sister: Jessie Darlene Able. She is survived by her husband: Bob Coles, daughters: Shevy O’Neal and Shelby Stanfield, sons: Adam Sherwood, Charles (Valerie) Coles and Steven Coles, sister: Donna (R.L.) Bradburn, Jennifer (Danny) Patty, brothers: Timothy O’Neal and Dennis O’Neal, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A grave side service will be held at Cloyds Creek Chapel Cemetery in Greenback, TN on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 2pm. Brian Davis will be officiating the service.
Stephen Robert Frana (b. July 10, 1954 / d. October 31, 2021) was born in Newark, NJ to Frank and Ruth Frana, the oldest of their (4) children. Steve graduated Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida. Following high school he entered the family’s successful steel business and started a family of his own in Sanford, FL. His first marriage bore him (4) children. Steve remarried and welcomed Gale and her daughter, blending the families, plus adding (2) more for a family of (7). Following the divestment of the family business he relocated to Blount County Tennessee, which became home. Here he worked in several consultancy roles, offering his expertise on many different manufacturing processes. Steve was most proud of his role within the Maryville Kiwanis Club. Steve served as Treasurer, Kiwanian of the Year and most recently President. Steve will be remembered by all for his larger than life personality, political incorrectness and devotion to his friends and family. His passing is preceded by his father and mother, Frank and Ruth Frana. Steve is survived by his siblings; Danny Frana (son Vincent Frana) Frank Frana (Terri and children Drew, Nicholas and Tess and Jo-Ellen Mathews (Mark). Steve is survived by Gale and his (7) children; Stephen Frana, Jessica Exline (sp. Pete), Cliff Frana (sp. Mindy), Amanda Collins (sp. Bill), Mary Colgrove (sp. Mike), Chance Frana (sp. Fatima) and Katie Maxey (sp. Zach). Steve was blessed with (11) grandchildren; Billy, Brandon, Patrick and Gabe Collins, Maggie and Megan Frana, Riley Exline, Bristol, Gus and Charlotte Frana and Jaxon Maxey. Receiving of Friends will begin at 3:00PM followed by services honoring Steve at 4:00pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Kathie L. Moore, 63, of Maryville, passed away October 8, 2021. She was born February 5, 1958, in Detroit, MI to the late Kenneth and Kathryn Combs. She was a devoted wife, mom, and an amazing grandmother. She enjoyed caring for people as a CNA for many years and was very talented and loved doing crafts. She was preceded in death by daughter: Katie Lee Pass, sister: Barbara Bacciocchi, and granddaughter: Leitha Marie Moore. She is survived by husband: David Moore Sr., sons and wives: Jeffery and Megan Pass of Maryville, TN, and David Jr. and Brandi Moore of Marrion, OH, four grandsons: Blake Pass, Evan Burns, Stetson and Raine Moore, and one brother-in-law: Angelo Bacciocchi. She was cremated and services will be held November 6, 2021, from 4:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. at RIO Revolution in Maryville, TN with Marquiel Baker and Jack Husky officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Jessiah Keagan Plemons, 31, of Lenoir City, died Oct. 17, 2021. He is survived by his parents: Michelle Plemons, and Johnny Plemons, kids: Angelo Gilispie and Adeline Wilson. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville, TN. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Marc Alan Williams, born February 17, 1948, drew into the presence of his savior Monday, November 1, 2021. Marc was preceded in death by his father Floyd Williams and is survived by his mother, Eleanor Williams, siblings Peter (Linda) and Susan and most especially Marcia, (his wife of 45 years whom he lovingly called Sam). He was known to family and friends for his well-developed sense of humor and would bring a genuine laugh to all he met. Marc was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps having served primarily on the USS Guadalcanal (LPH-7), an amphibious assault carrier, during the early seventies. In civilian life, he drove cross-country trucks before retirement in Texas. Marc, you are keenly missed here but we know you are welcomed in glory to our Father’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.