Richard (Dick) Lewis Abbott, age 91, of Maryville, passed on to heaven Monday, November 2, 2020 with his daughters by his side. Dick was a veteran of the U.S Air Force, and a long time educator in the Alcoa City School System. He devoted his life and career to the City of Alcoa through teaching, coaching, supporting the sports programs through television events, emceeing the Maryville Alcoa Jaycees Parade, and initiating and hosting "Profiles of Blount County" where many hometown heroes were highlighted on their achievements in the development and progress of our community. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Peter and Lucy Jane Davis Abbott and two of his treasured granddaughters, Emily Anne Ruelle and Abbie Jane Harper. He is survived by his wife of 66 years and the "love of his life,"Margaret (Peggy) Evans Abbott; daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Mike Welch of Maryville, Patsy and Dave Spanjers of Peachtree City, Georgia, Leyanne and Kenny Harper of Maryville, and Susan and Russ Ruelle of Kohler, Wisconsin; his adored granddaughters, Lauren (Andrew ) Xixis, Molley Dove, Katie Ruelle, Marianna Harper, Evan Harper, Jennifer Boss and Julia Ruelle. Friends may call at your convenience from 8am to 4pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at McAmmon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held Saturday. A celebration of life service will be held at Springbrook Park Pavillion on Sunday, November 8 at 3 pm. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets where there will be plenty of space to socially distance. To honor Dick's legacy, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Alcoa First United Methodist Church Children's Ministry or the Abbie Jane Harper Memorial Scholarship Fund at the East Tennessee Foundation. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Lucy Elizabeth Stewart Curtis, 86, of Madisonville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home. Member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Graduate of Everett High School Class of 1953. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, James R. (Jim) Curtis. They were married December 28, 1956. Daughter, Dawn Curtis; Son, Randy Curtis, of Madisonville; sisters-in-law, Barbara McCammon, of Vonore, Shirlynn Stewart of Maryville; five nieces, four nephews; five great-nieces; nine great nephews; two great-great nieces; five great-great nephews; many, many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rass and Mae Matoy Stewart; siblings and their spouses, Mary Charles (Sis) and J.D. Yates, Glen Stewart, Bill T. Stewart and Lawson Stewart; brothers-in-law, Robert G. Curtis, Tony L. Curtis and Ronald McCammon; nephews, Jim Yates, Kim Yates, John Stewart. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Margaret Frances Dent, age 84 of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Margaret attended Maryville College, where she met William Dent, the love of her life, and husband of 61 years. Margaret had three sons and an extended family whom she loved, cherished, and adored. Her passion was for education and taught kindergarten for over 30 years, 25 years of which were in the Maryville City School System. She had a kind and gentle spirit that loved and nurtured her students. In addition to her love of her family and teaching, she was an accomplished pianist and violinist who loved to listen to and play classical music. Among her favorite hobbies were gardening and watching birds from their back porch. She loved the Lord and spent her life serving and caring for others. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Murl and Margaret Jones. She is survived by her husband William Dent of Maryville; sisters Judy Herr of Richmond, Virginia and Mary Lou MacCall of Southern Pines, North Carolina; sons William Dent III (Jane), Richard (Sheri), and John (Kelly); grandchildren, Nicole Schmitt (Matthew), David Hughes (Kristen), Megan, and Ryan; great granddaughter Eva; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of dear, close friends. Regrettably, due to COVID-19 concerns, the immediate family will gather for a private service in honor of Margaret. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making donations in Margaret's name to Blount Memorial Foundation, Cancer Center Patient Resource Fund, 907 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Tennessee 37804 or online at blountmemorial.org/donate designated for the Cancer Center. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Glenn Douglass, age 93, of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Lorena Douglass, 2 infant sons, Roy Edward and Gary Michael Douglass, parents, Luna and Hattie Douglass, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Glenn was an Army WWII veteran. Survivors: Daughter: Roberta "Bobbie Jean" Bankston. Grandsons: Micah Coutta and spouse Greg, Greg Coutta and wife Amanda. Several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Dear friends: Charles Bankston, Johnny and Jan Coutta. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Ford Hill Lane, Seymour, TN 37865., or a charity of choice. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Friday at Underwood Cemetery in Kodak for graveside services and interment. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Doris Alberta Adams Kiefer passed away peacefully at Asbury Health Center Maryville, TN on November 2, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born in Iowa where she spent most of her life before moving to Tennessee in 1989. Early in her married life, she helped on the family farm. Later she worked for years in a dental office and at JC Penney. She shared a love of dogs and horses with her husband and together they raised and showed quarter horses. Her good old fashion home cooking was always a special treat for family and friends. Doris enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Kiefer who died in 2010. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Dahms (Scott) in Alcoa, TN and son Dr. Stephen Kiefer (Sue) in Maryville, TN as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church at a future date. A private family burial will take place later in Iowa. Any memorials may be sent to Asbury Place Benevolent Care at 911 Epworth Road, Maryville, TN 37804. This charitable foundation fund is dedicated to supporting residents in need. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Sally Lassiter died peacefully at her home in Hot Springs, NC, surrounded by her family as she had always wanted, on October 31, 2020. Mother, wife, homemaker, gardener, genealogist and insatiably curious learner, Sally loved family life and raising her children. She had an active mind and together with her husband, Ike, valued education. They raised their seven children to care deeply about reading and writing and to think critically about the world around them, enjoying wide-ranging, lively discussions over the family dinner table. She was a talented biscuit maker and enjoyed cooking, mountain streams, flowers and native plants, rocks brought to her from family and friends' trips, good conversations, reading stories about history and the mountains and writing. Her favorite thing in life was to connect people and bring them together. Sally and Ike together had a unique gift of hospitality that they shared generously with others throughout their married life. The doors of their home were always open. They made friends easily through their years of service in education and schools and in their latter days living on the Appalachian Trail and helping thru-hikers. Sally was a passionate activist who fought hard for the things that mattered to her. She held sacred these mountains where her ancestors lived and she fought against short-sighted overbuilding and overdevelopment that would damage the water and air quality for future generations. Inspired by her love of Frederick Law Olmstead's work, Sally sought to transform the many properties she worked on with her gift of landscape design and gardening. A hard worker, she and her undergardener Ike undertook many projects using native plants and rocks to build beautiful gardens. Sally also designed, built and renovated homes, including three notable historic properties, for the benefit of her family and friends. From a young age, Sally was fascinated by family history. She loved collecting stories and grew into a serious researcher in her adult life, working on projects to document and put together the Proffitt, Heiskell and Lassiter family histories from the early 1700s to the current day. Her work took her and Ike on the road traveling and researching throughout the South, Ireland and Scotland. Sally's whole understanding of her history was informed by her Presbyterian heritage. Her favorite Bible verse was from Micah 6:8, "What does the Lord require of you? To do justice, to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." She tried to live out her faith based on this scripture. Sarah Jeanne (Sally) Heiskell Lassiter was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 30, 1947 to Miriam and James M. Heiskell. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Isaac Homer (Ike) Lassiter III, and her adoring children: Matthew Lassiter of Ann Arbor, MI and Hot Springs, NC; Rebekah DeRoco of Richmond, Virginia; Sarah Beth Murphy of Greensboro, NC; Isaac Homer (Chip) Lassiter IV of Sacramento, CA; Mary Alice Proffitt of Calais, VT; and Daniel Lassiter of Santa Cruz, CA; and her grandchildren: Lauren, Abby, Mia, Kate and Tess DeRoco; Clare and Anna Murphy; Finn, Grady and Violet Lassiter; Tennessee, Sylvia and Ursula Lamb; and Charlie and Beatrice Lassiter. In 1997 she was predeceased by her precious daughter, Rachel Leigh Lassiter of Atlanta, GA. A private family service was held at her home in Hot Springs, NC, overlooking Spring Creek and the mountains she loved to call home.
Georgia Dale "Nanny" Ramsey, 66, of Maryville died on October 30, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Warren Dempsey (Catfish) Walker Sr., born November 17, 1941, to Arthur and Virgie (Granny) Walker, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the home of his Son October 30, 2020. He was a employed with USI Motor Imports in Knoxville for 30+ years. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. There was a great change in his life when he received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He thoroughly enjoyed helping the needy and less fortunate. He was a very avid Fisherman, and he was a fishing guide. He was a noted gun smith. He was in the National Dirt Track Hall of Fame, in 1961 the car he drove to high school was 6 miles an hour behind "Big Daddy" Don Garlits car. He loved all animals, especially dogs. He was an avid arrowhead hunter and historian. He is survived by his Son and Daughter in Law: Warren Dempsey and Jamie Walker Jr., Daughter and Son in Law: Wendy Walker (Jimmy) Gillespie, Grandchildren: Baylee Walker Kincaid, and Keaton Gillespie. Memorial Funeral Service will be held Friday November 6, 2020 at RIO East at Rockford 3750 Old Knoxville Highway Rockford, TN 37853, with Pastor Dempsey Walker officiating. The Walker family would like to thank Blount Memorial Hospice for their kindness and service, and everyone's prayers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Church. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.