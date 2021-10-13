Suann C. Behm, of Maryville, passed away on October 11, 2021. Suann was born on April 9, 1939 in Utica, NY to the late Harry and Gertrude Corts. She graduated from the Utica Free Academy in 1957 and worked for Oneida National Bank. Suann was a long-term donor to St. Jude’s Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Marilyn Ling, Nancy Rowland and Arlene Voss. Suann is survived by her husband Robert J. Behm, children Dyan Williams, Theresa LaFlair, Karin Price, Kristen DeLee, and her grandchildren Meaghan (Alex), Justin, Joe, Dan, Matt, Alyssa, Kasey, Jake and Katie. There will be a private cremation service held by her immediate family. A Celebration of Suann’s Life will be held Friday, October 15th, 2021 at 6pm at 2378 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Gail Clowers, age 67 of Maryville, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded by parents, Ben and Ivory Yearout. Survived by husband, Kenneth Clowers; sons, Travis Ferguson, Justin Ferguson (Summer); daughter, Amy Ferguson Converse; stepdaughter, Joy Clowers, Angela Brooks (L.B.); grandchildren, Tori Arapokos, Clay Miller, Zoe Ferguson, Austin Ferguson, Lexi Converse, JoJo Converse, Brandon Griffon, Ethan Pruitt; great-grandchildren, Liam and Georgia; sister, Judy Yearout Blair (Ron).Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Clarks Grove Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Steve W. Goddard, age 67 of Maryville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was a graduate of Everett Highschool, and a member of Topside Church of God for over 30 years. Steve is predeceased by his two wonderful parents Hurdle J. Goddard and Bernice “Bunny” Goddard. He is survived by his son Ryan Goddard and wife Danielle and their daughter Kinsley; his daughter Lauren Goddard; former spouse and friend Lora Singleton and numerous cousins, friends, and other family. Steve was a wonderful example of how to positively deal with adversity, having lost his ability to walk unassisted due to a car accident over thirty-five years ago. He never let his circumstances interfere with his attitude and always remained positive, went to church every Sunday, and worked out three times a week. With Steve’s passing, the Andy Griffith show’s viewership has taken a big hit. He was an avid watcher to say the least, and it will take more than one person tuning in to make up for his absence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday October 16, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery at the pavilion, followed by a celebration of life from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Smith Life Event Center. Everyone is welcome to attend both. In lieu of flowers, please donate the money you would have spent to the charity of your choice or to Topside Church of God located in Blount County Tennessee on Topside Road. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Donald Eugene Hubbs, age 78, passed away peacefully October 11, 2021, at UT Hospital. He retired from Modern Supply in Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by parents, Everett and Ruby Hubbs; first wife, Barbara Hatcher Hubbs; son, Roger E. Hubbs; daughter, Melissa Hubbs all of Louisville, TN. Survivors are his loving wife of 30 years, Susie Swanner Hubbs; step-son, Michael Swanner; step-grandson, Gaige Swanner; granddaughter, Crystal Hubbs; brothers, Earl Hubbs (Lorene) of Maryville, David Hubbs of Louisville, TN; sisters, Edna Hubbs and Christine Bohanan of Maryville; special pets, Rassie and Smoky. Friends may call at their convenience on Wednesday, October 13th from 12-3 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM Thursday, October 14th at Louisville Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Marshall and Larry Ellis officiating. In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to Blount County Animal Center, 233 Currie Ave., Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Judy (Wright) Kirby, age 67, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Member of Eastside Church of Christ, Maryville. She was a graduate of Everett High School. For many years, Mack and Judy volunteered and oversaw the Alice Bell Community Ballpark, influencing many young lives. Preceded in death by husband, Mack Kirby. Brother; Jackie Wright. Grandparents; Ambrose and Hettie Mae Tipton. Survivors; Mother, Faye Gooch. Daughters; Heather Kirby, Kirsten Watson (Brandon). Grandchild; Elliyas Colquitt. Brother; Bill Gooch (Kelly). Emma, her beloved puppy. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at Eastside Church of Christ, Maryville followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service Rev. Wayne Rodgers officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bookwalter Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. The family ask that memorial donations be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition 12221 Merit Drive Suite 1950 Dallas, Texas 75251. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Claudia Lisabeth Rust, 72, of Maryville, TN died on October 8, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Pamela Ruth Prater Spangler — Gained her wings on October 11, 2021 — Born April 22, 1948. Preceded in death by parents H.C. (POP) Prater and Eloise H. Prater. Brothers Tom Prater, H.C. (Sonny) Prater Jr. Sisters Lucy Brooks & husband Steve Brooks. Niece Stephanie Brooks. Survived by husband Clark Spangler, daughters Angie Spangler, Carol (David) Kurtz. Daughters Moriah, Zoe and Kendra Spangler. Grandchildren Caitlin, Coby, Brooke, Lauren, Isaiah, and Oliver. Siblings Twin brother Larry Prater, Patricia (Eddie) Hall, Beloved daughter/niece Becky Ewing (Jason) and great nephew Riley Ewing, nephew and niece Tracy (Roberta) Prater, Polly (Bill) Noe. Sister in law Donna Henderson and family. Many beloved cousins. Preceded in death by mother and father in law, Ada Patton Filben and Kenny Filben, Sister in law Faye King, brother in law Big John Anderson, and nephew little John Anderson. Survivors include sister in laws Frieda Anderson, Edna Murley and families. Niece Kim (Vann) Heflin and great nephew Marvin Heflin. Pammy lived her life for Christ and was a bright light gone too soon. Her faith for God, Love of family and everyone else never wavered. Her friends range from Lanier High School classmates, former friends from her life long work in the hospitality business and their family owned business in the later years. Friends nationwide are all precious to her, and her most precious decades-long friendship with traveling (snoop sister) Dianne Weaver. The family will receive friends Friday, October 15th from 5:00-7:00 PM, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Robert Connatser officiating. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM, Saturday at Grandview Mausoleum for the entombment. Please note that masks are suggested and appreciated. In honor of Pammy please consider donations to the Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation — 233 Currie Ave. Maryville, Tn. 37804 www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Roberta Tamara Stevens (Boo), born September 27, 1973, transitioned to eternity on October 11, 2021. A beautiful person who could brighten a room with her angelic voice and personality. Roberta was loving, caring, lived life to the fullest and will surely be missed. Roberta was born to the late Robert Smith and Judy Moss of Alcoa. Roberta was preceded in death by her brother, Andrea Smith and will be forever missed by her children, Dominque Burns, Tony Watkins, Jr., Jasmine Watkins, Tierra Watkins, Alvin Nell, Jr. and David Green, Jr.; siblings, Jeff Stevens, Sam Stevens, Kenny (Kristine) Hall, Sophia (Sherman) Williams, Margaret (Walter) Henry, Ella Gray, Darlene Hardin, Tracy (Joe) Downs, Derek (Terri) Kellogg, Chad (Dara) Smith, Latanya (Darin) Gallow, Robert Roebuck and much loved nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Maleah, Taniya and Aria. There will be no funeral service. The family will have a balloon release from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, October 15th at Howe Street Park in Alcoa, TN.
Kathy Ann Walker, 67, of Maryville, TN, gained her angel wings on Oct. 9, 2021. She was a lifelong Blount Countian and attended Everett High School. At a young age she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. Kathy was a cabinet finisher and childcare provider. She loved to spend time reading, working crossword puzzles, and being with her family. Kathy loved her grandchildren fiercely and her great grandchildren dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Spears and Ethel Tipton, and her brother, William Bryant. She is survived by her sister, Kay (Mike) Burnett, two sons, David (Kelsey) Walker and Lynn (Jennifer) Walker, her grandchildren Stacy (Brittany), Jacob (Madyline), Benjamin, and Matthew Walker, Preston and Daren Acosta, her great-grandchildren Brooklyn and SJ Walker, dear friend Lillie Walker, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation and celebration of life service will be held at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Rd, on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 2-4p.m. with Dr. Jerald Russell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blount County Friends of the Library at www.bcfol.org or Franklin County Friends of the Library at www.fanklinlibrary.org.
Christine (Chris Kergis) Wentworth passed into Paradise on October 9, 2021. She is a widow of Albert Wentworth who passed in 1971. She is survived by daughters Carol Ann, Lisa and Vicki, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, twenty-four “adopted” grand and great grandchildren, and Special Daughter-of-the-Heart Cathy. Chris is also survived by her very special sister and friend Geraldine McKenery, who had been closer than family for over 20 years and was her dearest friend and confidant. A Celebration of her Life will be officiated by Tom Miller at Seymour Church of Christ at a later date.
Justin David Whitehead of Louisville, TN, Son of Robert D Whitehead and Debra Whitehead was born on December 16th, 1980. He was 40 years old, passed away unexpectedly Friday October 8th, 2021. Justin was a graduate of William Blount High School, Class of 1999. At an early age Justin professed his faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Fellowship Church on Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville TN. As a youth, Justin used his talents for the Lord as the lead singer and guitar player in the band, Pure, where he wrote music and performed all over the State of Tn. He was well known for his abilities as a musician and song writer in his youth. As an adult, Justin was a student of finance, and was well respected across all fields of the automotive lending market, and one of the officers of Whitehead Auto Sales. Justin loved activities with his family such as hiking, camping, fishing and chasing his kids around baseball fields on the weekends. He was a huge Cubs fan growing up. Justin cherished watching his kids play sports and watching his daughter Sophie sing. Justin was united in marriage to his bride, Lauren Whitehead, May 13, 2006. He is survived by his wife, Lauren and their three beautiful children, Nathan 15, Luke 13, and Sophie 11; Parents, Robert and Debra Whitehead; Brothers, Nick Whitehead, Andy Whitehead; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Louisville Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville, TN 37777. In lieu of flowers we are requesting gift cards or donations for his children and can be sent to Whitehead Auto Sales, 151 S. Hall Rd, Alcoa, TN 37701.
