Iva L. Boling, 89, of Louisville died on October 13, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Kenneth Edgar Byrd, 94, of Knoxville died on October 12, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ronnie L. Cowan, age 55 of Seymour, TN passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. Ronnie loved his family dearly and gave all he had to his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Georgia Cowan; brothers, Bobbie Cowan, Jack Russell, and Jerry Cowan; sister, Betty Suddath; nephew, Shawn Caldwell; and great niece, Brittany Whaley. His survivors include: wife, Cathy Cowan; sons, Ronnie “Turtle” Cowan, Jr. (Paige), and Charles Cowan; daughter, Jessica Cowan; granddaughters, Emeri Cowan, Paisley Cowan and mother, Megan; brothers, Jimmy and Donnie Cowan; sisters, Linda Wilkerson, Peggy Sebring Turner, and Phyllis Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Ronnie has chosen a private service but wanted all of his friends and extended family to know how much he loved them. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Steve Allen Davis, age 63, joined our Lord in the evening hours of October 10th 2020, after a long battle with ALS. He always kept a steady smile and never complained in spite of the dire circumstances that the disease brings to its victims. His bravery and perseverance was an inspiration to us all. Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother, Willard and Jeannine Davis. He leaves his wife Delilah Davis, daughter Isabella Davis, and daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Nicholas Martino. Steve also leaves behind his brother and his wife, Chuck and Susan Davis, and his sister and her husband, Sandra and Fred Hoyos. He leaves his nieces and nephews and their sweet families and children. Additionally, Steve has left many close friends who are dear to his heart. Steve was a member of East Maryville Baptist and an exuberant member of their choir. He also played the trumpet all of his life. He was an electrician by trade, learning at his father’s knee as a young boy. Steve owned Electrical Concepts, and later he became a state electrical inspector. Then ultimately he worked for Multi-Media Solutions with a focus on A/V work and Crestron programming. The family will have an outdoor graveside service officiated by Pastor Keith Johnson on Tuesday, October 20th at 3pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens. The family kindly requests facemasks. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Davis family.
Carroll Dean Enos, 86, of Greenback died on October 13, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
On 12 October, Carolyn Young Fleming, 80, left for home. On that morning, she slipped past the second star to the right and straight on till morning, where she is free at last. There she is waiting for Herman, her husband of 56 years, her daughters Leah of Walkersville, Maryland; Miriam of Ellijay, Georgia; and Ashlee of Frederick, Maryland; and her son Mark and his wife Kristina of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Bryson, and her brothers James, Dewey and Charles Young. A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at a later time when it is safe for all. Memory will be our window through which we can see her whenever we want. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
Wesley Ray Garland, age 77 of Maryville, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Wesley was a member of Rocky Branch Church of God and Word of Deliverance Ministries. He was a car enthusiast who loved car shows and classic cars. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Preceded in death by wife, Betty Ann Garland; parents, Herman and Mable Garland; sisters, Karen and Judy; brother, David. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Wesley R. Garland, Jr, Bobby Burns and Becky, George Hall and Tammy; daughter, Melissa Hardwick; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Tim Garland and Jean; sisters and brother-in-law, Patsy Payne, Sandra Ritz and John; special friends, Ronnie Spradlin, Lee Sims and David Cathcart. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will be 1:00 PM at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Garland officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Lina Edna Whaley went home to God and was united with her dear sisters, brothers, parents, grandparents and her husband on October 11, 2020. Edna loved life as evidenced by her frequent sassy attitude, her commitment to family and friends, and her deep investment in persevering through trials and celebrating joys. Generous, gracious, loving and caring were qualities frequently used to describe Edna. She was a talented artist who appreciated beauty. Edna loved telling a story about her early birth because it too, became evidence of her determination to live and love life. Edna was the third child of Lucy and Floyd Roberts. She was predeceased by her parents, and her five sisters and brothers. Her siblings were: Bill, Bobbie, Joan, AB, and Virginia. Edna was also predeceased by her husband, Cleo Whaley. Edna was very proud of her Cades Cove heritage in the Oliver family. She was the last living member of the Cades Cove Primitive Baptist church. Edna leaves her daughters, Suzann and Sherry, son-in-law Mike, grandsons Gabriel and wife Chrystie, Elijah and wife Megan, and great grandsons Cade and Oliver. Edna also leaves many loved and cherished family members including in-laws, nieces and nephews, and friends. Edna’s family thanks all those who shared their time and love with Edna, especially in her last few years. We are also grateful for the kind, loving professionalism of Edna’s caregivers. The immediate family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s Tennessee (www.alztennessee.org). Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.