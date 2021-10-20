Our loving mother, Imogene Delores Humphreys Law, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She worked at Blount Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years. She was a member of Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison "Hoss" Law; father and mother, Clarence and Anna Me Dixon; 5 brothers; and 1 sister. She is survived by daughters, Susan Law Sartin and Beth Law Corbin; family, Steve Thurman; special family, Frank Herrell and David Rigsby; granddaughters, Brittany Sartin Kirkpatrick, Cameron Rigsby (Special), Chastidy Sartin Barkyoumb, Ariel Michelle Key; and great-grandchildren, Jalynn Rigsby, Skyla Rigsby, Grace Thurman, Valerie Simonds, Braxton Kirkpatrick, and Thomas Barkyoumb. Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 22, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Steve Riley officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Holden Mylo Mayes, was born and passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Rosemary Mayes, Kathy and Daryl Phillips, Lois Ellison and Scott Leeper; grandparents, Edward and April Mayes Jr. He is survived by his parents, Erica ChyAnn Ellison and Joshua Mayes; grandparents, Anthony and Tabitha Ellison Sr.; great-grandparents, Edward Mayes Sr., Paul and Connie Ellison, Jeff and Andrea Heath, and Darlene Arwood; aunts and uncles, Scarlett Ellison, Anthony Ellison Jr., James Mayes, Brandon Mayes, and Ciara Tidey; and siblings, Michael Ellison, Maddison Mayes and McKinley Mayes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home. Graveside service and interment will be held 12:30 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Knoxville. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Lester C. Oakes, age 98, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Lester was born October 11, 1923 at Tater Valley in Powder Springs, TN. He was a proud veteran who served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was assigned to the SS Samuel Livermore to maintain their radar. After the war, he went attended the University of TN where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. Lester had a short stay with Fairchilds, then went to work at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He became the Associate Director in the Instrumentation and Controls Division and was later inducted as a "Corporate Fellow". He designed and maintained the instrumentation and controls for nuclear reactors. While working at ORNL, Lester received his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He also taught night classes in Electrical Engineering at UT. Lester was a true outdoorsman, avid hiker and hunter. He loved the Smoky Mountains and was a weekend farmer. Lester was preceded in death by the love of his life for over 72 years, Kathleen Oakes; sisters, Ann Stinnett, Leo Clark, Alta and Lena Oakes. He is survived by children, Mike (Anella) Oakes, Rick (Kathryn) Oakes, Cindy (Bo) Connor, Missy (Wayne) Steffey; grandchildren, Mike (Tara) Oakes II, Ben (Shae) Connor, Lauren (Seth) Berkowitz, Shannon (Jacob) Swafford, Shawn (Alexandria) Steffey, Brianna (Dillon) Cutshaw, Chevy Oakes, Clara Oakes; great grandchildren, Mabry, Nola, Ila and Josie Connor, Harris and James Berkowitz, and Marie and Kate Swafford; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Swift of Nashville; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 23rd from 12:00-2:00 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm. Rev. Emily Anderson officiating. Burial will take place after services with procession to Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. Pallbearers: Mike Oakes, Rick Oakes, Bo Connor, Wayne Steffey, Mike Oakes II, Ben Connor, Shawn Steffey, Chevy Oakes. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Friends of the Smokies 3099 Winfield Dunn Pkwy #2, Kodak, TN 37764 www.friendsofthesmokies.org.
Teddie Eugene Owens, 78, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord October 18th. Ted was retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company and a member of the 25-year club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Lizzie Owens; siblings, Rosalee, AJ, Fred; daughter, Robyn. Survived by wife,Debbie Russell Owens; children and spouses, Mark Owens, Angie & John Anderson, Brandy Everett & Tony Enea, and Chris & Melissa Payne. Grandchildren Austin, Jay, Holly, Eddie, Brandon, Heather, Hunter & Whitney, Jerry, Braden, Walker. 9 great-grandchildren including Popas Babies, Oaklynn & Adalynn; and 2 Great-Great-grandchildren. Brother & sister-in-law Glenn & Elfrieda Owens of Michigan. Many nieces, nephews and close friends including Buster Moss. Ted is also survived by his Fur Babies, Penny & Trixie. The family will receive friends, Friday, October 22nd from 5-7, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with service to follow., and burial will be 11:00 Saturday at Piney Level Cemetery with Rev. Danny Gregory and Keith Ross officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask to please donate to an Animal Shelter of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Danny was the son of Ken Smith of Plano, TX and Charlis Hord (Smith) of Maryville TN. He was born March 16, 1983 in Texas and attended school in Richardson Tx. Before moving to Maryville. Danny was a caring, devoted son to his mother who passed in 2018 with complications of Multiple Sclerosis. He always looked forward to football and basketball season and watching the games, always rooting for the 49ers. Danny's kindness and gentle heart will always be deeply missed by his family and his little dog-buddy Max. Danny is survived by his father, Aunt Kathy and several cousins. A private family service will be held soon.
Lester Weeks, 67, from Friendsville, TN died peacefully at home on October 20, 2021, from a long fight with cancer. He enjoyed racing and was a member of the Smoky Mountain Speedway Hall of Fame. He enjoyed spending time with all his babies, family and friends. He loved his Sunday morning breakfast with his family. He was preceded in death by father: Eugene (Paw) Weeks. He is survived by his son: Mike (Lori) Weeks, mother: Nellie Gregory, grandson: Brennan Weeks, son: Justin (Kathie) French, fiancé: Joyce Alexander, sisters and brothers: Betty (James) White, Lillian (David) Robertson, Sharron (Ricky) Clarke, Ricky (Denise) Weeks, Jack (Missy) Weeks, and Genia Rose, several nieces and nephews and all the babies in his life. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Family and friends will all meet 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Zion Chapel Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences can be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
