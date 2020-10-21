Donald “Don” Chance II, went to rest with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Don was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, to his loving parents Donald and Marie Chance. He was a proud veteran, father, brother, son and friend to most that met him. He spent 30 years serving his country in the Air Force and Air National Guard. He loved to spend time out of doors hunting and fishing with his two sons and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Marie Chance. He is survived by his son Samuel Chance and his son and daughter-in-law: Donald Chance III and Ashley Chance, sisters: Margaret Heard (George) and Libby Krell (Carl). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 4:00 — 6:00 PM at Grandview Pavilion at 2316 Graves Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor the generous nature of Don and make a donation in his name to National Veterans Foundation at www.nvf.org or any charity of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jeff Deardorff, of Hartsel, Colorado, passed away on September 25, following a climbing accident in his beloved Colorado mountains. Jeff was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and spent his professional career in Urban and Regional Planning and Economic Development. Jeff is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jason, Justin (and Lacey), and Julie Deardorff; Sarah (and Ken) Conrade, and Noah (and Wesley) Meier; grandchildren, Addison, Bryson, Elizabeth (Izzie), and Brayden Deardorff and Brooke and Cooper Conrade; brother, Howard (and Jan) Deardorff. A memorial service was held on October 1 at the Ranch of the Rockies in Colorado. An additional service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church, Westminster Hall, in Maryville, Tennessee, on October 24, at 11:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 virus, attendance is limited. Mask and RSVP’s are required. RSVP Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRQA4UDP1sI3aP0ZQOld0v1N5Q4CPSuX_u_OSSPd8VlDzhQg/viewform A live stream of the memorial service can be viewed on the New Providence Presbyterian Facebook page (a Facebook account is not required): https://www.facebook.com/NewProvPres Per Jeff’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church Benevolence Fund, 703 West Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801. The family expresses its deepest appreciation to the Custer County Search and Rescue for their efforts following the accident and for the compassion they so openly expressed to family and friends.
Mary Jane Holbrook, age 75 of Maryville, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Mary Jane loved The Lord and her family. She was a member of Alcoa Maryville Church of God and a volunteer with Manna Ministries. She enjoyed camping and taking care of her family. Mary Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, DeWayne and Deloras Carlson; Son, DeWayne Holbrook; and mother and father-in-law, Delmont and Maxine Holbrook; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Carlson “Cook”. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 47 years, Brad Holbrook; Sons and daughter-in-law, Tommee and Trudy Holbrook, and Mark Hartman; Grandchildren, Nichole Sealy, Emily Hornaman, Tessa Holbrook, and Tera Holbrook; Brothers and sister-in-law, Rich and Deb Carlson, and Gary Carlson. A Celebration of Mary Jane’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Alcoa Maryville Church of God at 2615 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 with Rev. Paul Dyar officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Mary Jane’s name to the Alcoa Maryville Church of God Manna Ministries. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.CremationByGrandview.com Cremation
Mrs. Charlotte Anne Meadows, daughter of the late Truman and Leadelle Thatcher, Loving wife of Fred Meadows, born on July 17, 1940, in Batavia, Ohio passed away suddenly on October 12, 2020, in her home in Maryville, Tennessee. Charlotte was the loving mother of Kathy Haders (Timothy) and the late Kevin Grisham. She was grandmother to Timothy Haders II, Christopher Haders (Alyssa), Alicyn Grove (Walt) and Andrew Haders, great-grandmother to TJ Haders, Ime Haders, Jonas Haders, Charlotte Haders, Addison Haders, Macy Haders, Clark Haders, Ellis Grove and Ezra Grove. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Kevin and husband Donald Grisham, brothers Michael Thatcher, David Thatcher and sister Norma Sweeney (Jim). She is survived by husband Fred Meadows, step son James Meadows (Mary), granddaughter Meredith Jones (Ryan), great grandson Rhett Jones, brother Joseph Thatcher (Kathy) and many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Charlotte’s storied life included time in Hawaii with late husband Donald, employment with the Playboy Club where she entertained as a Bunny and decades with the Maisonette in Cincinnati, Ohio. Charlotte was active all her life, recently as an avid and successful pickleball player. She commented often of the friendships developed with the community. Due to these unusual times, a memorial service is limited to immediate family. Those wishing to honor Charlotte may contribute, in her name, to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Charlotte’s loving light, friendly way and exuberance for life will be dearly missed but carried on by those who knew and loved her. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.CremationByGrandview.com, 865-738-0244
Birdie Sue Hannah Garland Sands, 85 of Maryville passed away October 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by husbands: Hamp Garland, and Roy Sands, mother: Georgia Russell, father: Lonnie Hannah, sisters: Mable and Ruby, brothers: Clay and Paul, sons-in-law: Jerry, Hat, Doug, Mike, Bobby, Raymond, and Michael, and stepchildren: George, Wayne, Ollie, and Alvin. She is survived by her life partner: Bert Ammons, children: Mary Haynes (Clifford), Amy Whitehead Sandra Dixon (Donnie), Kathy and Ralph Karras, Carey and Melissa Garland, Donna and Tony Lee, and Claudia Hackler (Chad), Grandchildren: David, Russell, Tammy, Stacy, Marlena, Audrea, Regina, Ratisha, Raina, Kerry, Jessica, Kristie, Dylan, Bryan, Kasara, Scott, Michael, Ashley, and Billy, 41 great grandkids, and great great grandkids, brothers: Jake, Junior, Preston, and Charlie, sisters: Margie, Mary, and Irene. Funeral service will be held 5:00 P.M. Friday October 23, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Russell. Family and friends will all meet 8:15 A.M. Saturday October 24, 2020 at the funeral home to proceed to Grandview Cemetery for a 9:00 A.M. graveside service. The family will receive friends Friday following the funeral service. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
