James Ray Bingham, 78, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday October 26, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Ray and Dora Thomas Bingham, Brother: George W. Arp, He is survived by his Daughter: Misty Gibson, His Companion: Darlene Whitehead, Brother and Sister in law: Daniel (Bob) and Pat Arp, Sister: Gladys E. Thompson, Several Nieces, and Nephews. The family and friends will meet for a graveside funeral service at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, with Brother Glenn Sheets officiating. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Shriners. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Phillip Douglas Dean, Sr. was born June 29, 1938, and departed this life on October 15, 2021. He was born to the union of his loving parents Arvesta and Virginia Dean in Alcoa, TN. Phillip was baptized at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Alcoa. He was employed by ALCOA for over 35 years. He loved and enjoyed being with his family, even when he was giving out orders or information. Phillip brought lots of smiles to faces even when he was telling stories. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Dean, parents Arvesta and Virginia Dean; son John Hopkins; sister, Jean Dean-McGhee. Phillip leaves to cherish his memory son, Phillip Douglas (April) Dean Jr., very devoted daughter, Freda Dean, and daughter, Tomorrow (Robbie) Brown, very devoted granddaughter Da Veda Dean. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 30, 2021, at Sherwood Gardens, Alcoa. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Alfred Andre Fortier Jr., 66, resident of Maryville, TN, passed away due to complications of COVID-19, on October 24, 2021. Alfred was loved by family and friends and was well cared for in his final hours. Alfred was born and raised in Woonsocket, RI. He enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, quoits, and cribbage. He worked many years in construction, including F & P Construction company. Alfred then moved to Saint Petersburg, FL where he roofed and then continued his love for contracting with Barger Builders. Alfred then moved to Maryville TN where he spent the rest of his life, enjoying the outdoors, coffee, and spending time with family. He was a diehard New England Patriot, Boston Red Sox, and Florida State University fan. He loved traveling home to New England where he visited family and friends and relished his favorite food hot spots. Alfred is survived by wife of 33 years, Debbie Fortier. Children; Alfred Andre Fortier III, wife Kathy. Matthew Lemire. Kati Wolsey, husband Jody. Grandchildren; Zoie Rose Lemire, Daniel and Ava Fortier, Emma Lemire, Scarlett Wolsey, and Stella Lemire. Great Grandson and his buddy, Mycah Lemire-Rogers. Sisters; Barbara Renault. Theresa and Gerry Allard. Jeanne and Jimmy Budnick. Mary and Dave Schiller. Plus, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alfred, and Bridget Fortier. Son, Michael (Myke) Lemire. Sisters, Antoinette Boisvert and Tina Fortier. In lieu of services, celebrate Alfred's life by donating to American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or American Stroke Association (stroke.org).
Rebecca (Becky) McCollum Gibson passed away peacefully at home October 24, 2021. Becky was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Jackie McCollum, brother Sam McCollum III, and husband David W. Gibson. She is survived by long and loved friend Aubrey K. Needham, Jr., his daughters Andrea (Ryan) Byrnes and Audrey Needham, sister Cindy (Phillip) Benefield, uncle Harry Lewis, first cousins, Kay (Mike) Wade, Dotty Neslen, David (Karen) Ferguson,Tom (Betty) Ferguson and Jean Beaulieu, as well as many close extended cousins. Becky was a 1974 graduate of Maryville High and worked at Blount National Bank while earning her Associate's degree at UT and becoming an executive secretary at ALCOA where she was known for her efficiency, vivaciousness and cooking. She married David Gibson in 1987 and worked with him at Gibson Furniture, enjoying several trips abroad for exemplary sales. After David's death Becky established a successful seasonal Christmas business celebrating her favorite holiday. In later years Becky enjoyed the family cabin on Lake Santeetlah, boating and locking to the Gulf of Mexico, hunting in Texas, serving in church, and supporting friends and relatives with a card ministry. Becky's infectious smile, stylish elegance, and generous, giving spirit will be missed. "No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love Him." I Corinthians 2:9-10 "Do not shine so that others see you, but that through you, others can see Him" C.S. Lewis A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 3359 Louisville Rd, Louisville, TN, 37777, Pastor Roland Buck, officiating. Friends will be received in Fellowship Hall following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's or the Greenback Heritage Museum, PO Box 165, Greenback, TN 37742. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James Monroe Jackson, age 89, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, surrounded by family. James was born on May 5, 1932, in Quebeck, Tennessee. James often told stories of growing up in Quebeck and working with his father in the family's blacksmith shop, or working at the spoke factory in Sparta, or leaving to go work for Plymouth in Detroit for several years. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a devoted family man. James accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 32. James was a member of Victory Baptist Church where he served several terms as a deacon. He retired in 1994, after 38 years of service, with the Aluminum Company of America. In retirement, James enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and spending time with family. James is preceded in death by father, Comer Jackson; mother, Pearl Jackson; siblings, William "Bill", Johnnie, Jewel, Vaughn, Jean, Bessie; daughter, Janet. James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan (McBrayer) Jackson; daughter, Julie Bell (Brian); grandchildren, Sarah Grace Heinemann, Nicholas Jackson Heinemann (Bailey); special niece, Barbara Jean Henderson; nephew, Howard "Glenn" Jackson (Troy); special great nephew, Jordan Henderson (Whitney), great-great nephew and namesake, Jackson James Henderson; and many other beloved family members. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Blount Memorial Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blount Memorial Hospice, 1095 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, TN 37804 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Steve Craft officiating. A private family Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Tamela "Tammy" White Vaughn, age 56, of Alcoa, went home to be with The Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Tammy was a loving Christian and member of Oak View Baptist Church. She was a bookkeeper and secretary for the Blount County School system for many years serving at Walland, Ft. Craig, and Coulter Grove elementary schools. She enjoyed hiking, gardening, spending time outdoors, and watching shows about Bigfoot. She loved her family especially spending time and playing with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Father, Rev. Milburn White; Grandparents, Oliver and Lillie Teaster and Charlie and Nora White; Uncles, Roy Teaster and James White. Survived by her son, Logan Vaughn and fiance', Ashley Eslinger, of Maryville; Mother, Ezalee Teaster White of Walland; Grandchildren, Rubymarie Ava Vaughn, Abel William Vaughn, and Abigail Rose Vaughn; Sister and brother-in-law, Donita and Harold Lane of Seymour; Former Daughter-in-law, Megan Vaughn; Aunts, Evelyn Davis of Sevierville, Ruthie and James Everett of Georgia; Uncle, Ray Teaster of Sevierville; Niece, Rebecca and Cory Miller of Seymour; Great-Nephew, Boone Miller of Seymour; Great-Aunt, Margie Lee White of Walland; special fur-babies, Trooper and Lynyrd; The family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mattox Cemetery, Wears Valley Road, for the Graveside Service and Interment with Rev. Scott Huffstetler officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
