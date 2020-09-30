Rebecca Jane Griffith, 45, of Maryville died on September 29, 2020. There will be a private graveside service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Sherman D. Henry age 86 of Maryville died Sunday in Huntsville, AL. He graduated from Charles M. Hall High School and retired from American Airlines. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Alcoa. Preceded in death by father, Teddie W. Henry Sr., mother, Emma Garner Henry; sisters, Alease Gaines and Wilma Leath; brothers Teddie R. Henry Jr.; son, Dwight D. Henry; grandson Rodney E. Wilson; nephew, Jeffery W. Henry and niece, Melanie D. Henry. He leaves to cherish his precious memories two daughters, Sharon (Tony) Walton, Felicia (Rocky) Miniard; grandchildren, Shree N. Wilson, David A. Howell Jr., Denean Henry, Randy (Ferrell) Henry, Bethany Dean and Spencer Miniard; great grandchildren, SaDaja Fraizer, Elijah Wilson, Alona, Charli, Knox, Coco, Oakland, Ferrell Lynn, Noah and Israel Henry, Paris Steven and Dylan Colbert; great great grandchildren; Demond Young and Olyria Petty; God daughters, Angela and Joanna Ewing; God grandchildren, Kendra Badgett, Jazmyn Brown, Tymasea and Xzander Provins; nieces, Patricia and Brenda George; nephews, Larry Gaines and Richard Henry. A host of great, great, great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday October 3, 2020 at Foothills Funeral Home Chapel with graveside service to follow at Union Temple Cemetery, Wildwood. Rev. Cecil Clark will officiate. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
John F. Walters, Jr., age 83, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; mother and father, Grace and Fuller; brother, Roger. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Virginia; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Allen Fisher of Ripley; sister-in-law, Shirley Walters of Seymour; a niece and several nephews. Friends may call at their convenience from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Greg Long officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: RAM (Remote Area Medical), 2200 Stock Creek Blvd., Rockford, TN 37853 www.ramusa.org/donate or Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 www.secondharvesttn.org. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
