Ronnie H. Compton Sr., 80, passed away on October 1st at his home in Peeples Valley, Arizona. Ron was born in Louisville, Tennessee, in 1940, and was raised in Townsend, Tennessee. He was a Korean War vet who served his country proudly. He also was a 50 year steamfitter for Local 440 out of Indianapolis, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Natalie; children, Ron Jr., Tonya, Timothy, Michael and Melissa; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Jeff Deardorff, of Hartsel, Colorado, passed away on September 25, following a climbing accident in his beloved Colorado mountains. Jeff was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and spent his professional career in Urban and Regional Planning and Economic Development. Jeff is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jason, Justin (and Lacey), and Julie Deardorff; Sarah (and Ken) Conrade, and Noah (and Wesley) Meier; grandchildren, Addison, Bryson, Elizabeth (Izzie), and Brayden Deardorff and Brooke and Cooper Conrade; brother, Howard (and Jan) Deardorff. A memorial service was held on October 1 at the Ranch of the Rockies in Colorado. An additional service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, Tennessee, on October 24, at 11:00 a.m. Per Jeff's wishes, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church Benevolence Fund, 703 West Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801. The family expresses its deepest appreciation to the Custer County Search and Rescue for their efforts following the accident and for the compassion they so openly expressed to family and friends.
Cindy Lee Fortney, age 65, went to her heavenly home on Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home, following a battle with cancer. Cindy, along with her husband and family were members of First Baptist Alcoa. Cindy was a legal assistant and secretary to the Honorable Judge David R. Duggan, State of Tennessee, Fifth Judicial District, Circuit Court, at the Blount County Justice Center. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Roy M. Trydell, and brother, Steven M. Trydell. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Trydell, her husband of 47-years, Damon A. Fortney, sons Damon M. Fortney and Michael R. Trydell, daughters Holly A. and Heather M. Trydell. Family and friends will assemble for a graveside memorial service to be conducted on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM for family and friends at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, the Prayer Garden, Knoxville, TN. Guests are asked to please wear masks and maintain a social distance. In lieu of flowers, Cindy requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Charles "Kenneth" O'Neal passed away in his home Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 87. Kenneth, who was a friend to and known by so many in our community, was a long time member of Alcoa-Maryville Church of God. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bobbie, his children Debbie Thomas, Charlsie (Gene) Huffstetler, Teresa (Ronnie) Everett, and Shaun (Amanda) O'Neal, as well as 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10 from 5:00-7:00, with services to follow at Alcoa-Maryville Church of God, 2615 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Alcoa-Maryville Church of God's Manna Ministries Food Pantry or the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation (www.curesff.org). Kenneth was loved and will be missed by those who knew him. He would like to remind the reader: Mulla-mulla, which being translated means, "Don't you monkey with another monkey's monkey. You might wind up with a gorilla on your hands." Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Oveada Best Tipton, 92, of Greenback, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother and father — Fred and Hazel Best, sister — Faye Rowland, and spouse of 24 years-Chester Lee Tipton. Survivors include sister, Jane "Best" Pesterfield and husband-Dwain of Maryville, daughter and son in law-Nancy and Tony Hall of Greenback, sons and daughters in law-Jeff and Valerie Tipton of Greenback, Wendell and Pam Tipton of Louisville, Darrell and Teena Tipton of Maryville. Grandchildren-Kendra (Blair) Atkins and husband-Chris of Madisonville, Logan Blair and Whitney Myers of Knoxville, Tim Tipton and Andrew Tipton both of Maryville, Jeffrey Tipton Jr. and wife — Jennifer of Winchester, VA, Rusty Tipton and wife — Katie of Louisville, Tammy (Tipton) Holloway and husband — Rodney of Mills River NC, Dusten (Tipton) Zientek and husband — Tony of Tucker GA, Wendy (Tipton) Teffeteller and husband — Dustin of Alcoa. Great-grandchildren-Damian, Donovan and Desirae Atkins, Silas Blair-Myers, Natalie and Norah Tipton, Lucas Holloway and Wyatt Teffeteller. Friends may call at their convenience Friday, October 9,2020, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at McCammon- Ammons- Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 , at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Tarwater Rd, Greenback, TN. Pastor David Bell officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lost Vets Rescue, P.O. Box 34, Greenback, TN 37742. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.