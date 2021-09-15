Stephine Ann Beasley, age 39 of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Weldon and Ellen Beasley, Ed and Gladys Whaley. Survivors include her Father: W.C. Beasley; Mother and Step-Dad: Glenda and Larry Teaster ; Brother: Shawn Beasley; Step-Brother: Danny Teaster and wife Tonya; Step-Sister: Lori Whaley and husband Richard; Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday in Bethel Cemetery in Townsend for graveside service and interment. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Margie Ann Bivens 85 of Friendsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 13, 2021, she was home and surrounded by her children when the Lord sent the angels to carry her home. She was an active member and Sunday School teacher for Forty plus years at Hickory Valley Baptist Church. She loved her family and her church family. She was such a blessing to all who met her, and she never met a stranger. She was truly a virtuous woman and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Don Bivens, Daughter: Pat Dorsey, Parents: James I. Crowder Louisa and Bert Sheets. She is survived by her Son and Daughter in law: Donnie and Deanna Bivens, Daughters: Gail Gredig and Mitchell Gibson, Teresa and Sidney McBee all of Friendsville, She had Twenty Seven Grandchildren, and Twenty Two Great-Grandchildren. She loved and cherished each one of them. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to family friend and neighbor Clell Davis, the nurses at Blount Memorial Hospital on 4 North and 4 South, and to Amedisys hospice care. In the wake of Covid 19 the family request that everyone please wear a mask. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday at Hickory Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie Carpenter officiating. The family and friends will meet at Union Grove Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Saturday September 18, 2021, for Graveside Interment Services. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Henry Burl Bone, age 85, of Maryville passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. He was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church. Henry volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and Second Harvest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Bone, the love of his life; two sisters and a brother. He is survived by his children, Bernice Ward, Audrey (Robert) Greubel, and Michael (Billie) Bone; grandchildren, Heather Ward, Mindy (Jabe) Hale, Rob (Sarah) Greubel, Benjamin Bone, Sarah Bone, and Anne Bone; great-grandchild, Valerie Greubel; and sister, Nell (Jim) Cox. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monte Vista Baptist Church, Habitat for Humanity, or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Victor J. Lones, age 77, of Maryville, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and Alcoa's 25 Year Club. Victor was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army. He was a loving dad and grandfather. Survivors include: Daughter & Son-in-law, Lorrie & Allen Swank; Grandchildren, Tristan Swank and Keegan Swank and Zarren Sipe who was like a grandson. Family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:30 PM, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Smith East Hall. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kenneth Gene Ownby — sunrise May 29, 1938 - Sunset September 9, 2021. Gene departed from this earthly world on September 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. His daughter, Lisa Ownby and best friend, and son-in-law Matt Connolly, survive him, as well as his grandchildren Marshall, Briar, Oakley and Townsend Ownby-Connolly, and siblings Edward Ownby, and Floann Myers (Clark Myers). He is preceded in death by his parents, Velma Irene Tipton and Marshall Frantz Ownby, son David Eugene Ownby and former wife, but forever friend, Margaret Hackworth Ownby and brother, Hugh Dott Ownby. Born and raised in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Gene graduated from Townsend High School in 1956, serving as class president his junior and senior years. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Navy after serving in the reserves while in high school. After his honorable discharge he completed airline school in Kansas City, moving to Washington D.C. in 1959, where he began his 43-year career with the airline industry working for National, Pam Am and Delta Airlines, where his daily interactions were with members of Congress, Hollywood stars and many a businessman. Some of his favorite passengers who knew him by name were: Sam Donaldson; Tom Brokaw, Jimmy Dean, Geraldo Rivera; Dan Rather; Bob Dole; Bobby, Teddy, Jack and Jackie Kennedy; Ted Kopple; Jimmy Stewart; Jane Polly; Arnold Schwarzenegger; Maria Shriver; Katie Couric; Linda Carter; Maury Povich; and so many more. He also studied at American University and University of Virginia. His marriage in 1964 to Margaret gifted him with the birth of Lisa and David. Raising them and being their father was his most valued job, second only to being a doting grandfather. He moved from the D.C. area to Williamsburg in 2014 so that he could attend sporting, theatrical, musical and all school events of his grandchildren. Nothing gave him more joy than to cook and shop for his grandchildren and share stories of his youth in the Smoky Mountains. He was also a devoted fan of Lafayette High School football. Gene Ownby was as honest as the day is long, had a sense of humor and kindness that was unparalleled, he was salt of the earth, the real deal, and he was so very much loved by his family and friends. Returning to his Tennessee roots, a graveside service and burial will take place in Townsend, Tennessee where he will be singing Rocky Top, eternally.... Rocky Top You'll Always Be, Home Sweet Home to Me, Good Old Rocky Top, Rocky Top Tennessee. Friends and Family will be received at Smith Funeral Home, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville, Tennessee 37803 Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm. Due to inclement weather the funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm in Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. Greg Long officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church 123 Bethel Church Road Townsend, TN 37882. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Child Development Resources, 150 Point O' Woods, Williamsburg, VA 23188, cdr.org. A celebration of life will be held in person and live streamed at King of Glory Lutheran Church, October 9 at 10 am, 4897 Longhill Road Williamsburg, VA 23188, kogva.org. Online condolences can be shared at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Ona Agnes Campbell Taylor, age 96, passed away Saturday, September 11th while a resident of Wood Presbyterian Nursing Home in Sweetwater, TN. A former resident of Lenoir City and Maryville, TN, she was a dedicated minister's wife, a loving mother, and a precious grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Her joy in life was as a nurturer of her family. When she lost her own mother as a teenager, she took on the role to help her father care for her three brothers. To do so, she delayed her schooling until her youngest brother started school, and then she went back and finished high school. She was a nurturer to friends and church family as well as her natural family, and many of them have kept in touch with her through the decades. She accompanied her husband as he pastored Primitive Baptist churches in Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas. She was a long time member of Grace Primitive Baptist Church in Loudon, TN, and was one of the charter members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Charles Taylor, her parents, Newman and Ida Campbell, her step-mother Jane Campbell, her brothers, Bruce and Ray Campbell, her daughter Linda Taylor, her granddaughter Jennifer Brown Reynolds, and her great-grandaughter, Melody Taylor. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Becky) Taylor, Bill (Pam) Taylor, and Steve (Judy) Taylor. Grandchildren surviving her are Chris Taylor, Jason Taylor, Jeff Taylor, Brian Taylor, and Sarah Taylor, as well as nine great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Also surviving her is her brother, J.B. Campbell (Unav) of Tarrant City, AL, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Friday, September 17th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN. Family and friends will meet at 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 18th at Grandview Cemetery for a graveside service with Elder Steve Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Ransom Ray Taylor, 65, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2021. Ransom was born in Gibson City, IL to Earl and Anna Taylor. He graduated highschool in Gibson City and went on to work as an iron worker and construction worker. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Ransom is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by Trudy Brooks, Donald Brooks and Mark Taylor of Maryville, Rose Tomblin of west TN, and numerous nephews and nieces. There will be no services at this time.
