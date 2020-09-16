Bonnie Charlene Crisp Lowe, age 71, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was a member of New Providence Primitive Baptist Church. Preceded in death by: Parents, Fred & Mable Clark Crisp; Brothers, Cecil, Earl & Gary Crisp; Sister, Linda Porter; Father & Mother-in-law, Ernest & Edna Lowe; Brothers-in-law, Harvey, Sonny & Charles Lowe; Sisters-in-law, Beulah Lowe, Betty Thompson, & Marlene Teffeteller. Survivors include: Husband of 51 years, Robert E. Lowe; Children, Vickie & Steven Howard and Travis & Crystal Lowe; Grandchildren, Mason Howard, Sierra & Blake Buck, Chelsea & Chris Pereda, Heather & John DeMarcus, Hannah, Paige & Peyton Lowe; Great-Grandchildren, Chloe Pereda, Taylen DeMarcus, Carly Pereda; Brother & Sister-in-law, Ronnie & Darlene Crisp; Brothers-in-law, Max Lowe & Danny Lowe; Sisters-in-law, Ernestine (Ralph) Ball, Irene Purkey, Darlene (Dwight) Smalling, Bobbie Lowe, Judy Roddy, & Delores Lowe; and a host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Martha Jones, Heather DeMarcus & Kristin Crisp. Friends may call at their convenience from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Minister Steven Howard officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Phyllis Gail Murphy, 68, of Maryville, passed away September 16, 2020, at UT Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Fred Murphy, son: Brian Murphy, son and daughter-in-law: Bart and Amanda Murphy, and grandchildren: Corbin and Drake Murphy. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. Friday September 18, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Jane Cunningham Sanders, age 69, of Maryville, passed away September 15, 2020, following a valiant fight with kidney disease. She was a member of First United Methodist Church Maryville, where she served as church secretary for over 30 years. Jane loved her family & friends fiercely, and she was most proud of her two grandsons. Those who knew her loved and admired her authenticity, resilient spirit, and “tiny but mighty” attitude. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and JoAnne Cunningham, and her brother, Michael Cunningham. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gerry Sanders; children, Julie Elder (John), Jonathan Sanders; grandchildren, Ty and Will Elder; brother, Mark Cunningham (Connie); step-mother, Naomi Cunningham; and several nieces and a nephew. Friends and family will gather at the Smithview Pavilion at 5:00pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 with a celebration of Jane’s life beginning at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in Jane’s name to the National Kidney Foundation @ https://www.kidney.org/support or to the Harmony Family Center @ https://www.harmonyfamilycenter.org/ Arrangements by Cremation by Grandview, Maryville, www.cremationbygrandview.com
David Joseph Sutton, age 29 of Maryville, passed away September 14, 2020. He was a Beloved Son and Brother. He was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Lee Sutton; paternal grandfather, David Joseph Sutton; maternal grandparents, Robert Dale Earsley and Patricia Lee Earsley. He is survived by his mother, Robin L. Sutton; father, Terrance Sutton; sister, Cynthia Sutton; brother, Vincent Sutton; grandmother, Mary Martha Sutton; 4 aunts; 1 uncle; numerous cousins. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside with Rev. Mickey Rainwater officiating. He will be greatly missed! www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Margaret Jo Williams Whitehead, 68, of Louisville TN, went home to Jesus on September 13, 2020. Margaret was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend. Beautiful memories of her will bind us together until we meet again. Margaret graduated from Greenback High School in 1971. She loved life, adored her friends and cherished her family. Margaret cared for all of our veterans, especially those of the Vietnam conflict era in which her husband Bud served. She and Bud loved being involved and planned events for Vietnam War guntruck veterans and together operated a website for them. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Ina and Chester Williams, two brothers Wayne and Dennis Williams, favorite nephew Billy Watson, precious niece Tammy Haworth Merriman, sisters-in-law Aurita and Linda Williams, brothers-in-law Steve Barton and Bill Watson. Margaret is survived by her caring husband Bud Whitehead and her beloved son, Gabe Garland, and granddaughter River Garland. She loved them with all her heart! Margaret is also survived by loving siblings and families, Bobby Williams, Jack and Dolly Williams, Cooper and Mary Williams, Billie and Johnny Mikles, Cherry Watson and favorite niece Cheri Mason, Betty Barton, and little sister Kathy and Tom McWilliams, and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. No flowers are necessary and a memorial is being planned at a later date to honor her life. Our last thought is this. Margaret would never let us say goodbye, we had to say “later”. So later, our beautiful Margaret. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
