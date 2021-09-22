George Ray Davis, Jr., 55, of Maryville, TN died on September 21, 2021.A memorial service will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Lynda Marie Hall, 68, of Alcoa died on September 19, 2021.at Blount Memorial Hospital. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Nona Esther Dailey Kirkland, born April 23, 1938, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby C. Kirkland; granddaughter, Alicia Coffman; parents, Wiley B. and Bess Dailey; and many beloved sisters and brothers. She is survived by her children, Leon (Cathy) Kirkland, Judy Lambert, Lynn Kirkland, and Esther (Randall) McCall; grandchildren, Allison Keie, Lacey Cunningham, Bobby Lambert, Ike Kirkland, Morgan McCall, and Rachel McCall; great-grandchildren, Blake Burns, Destiny Burns, Haley Keie, Gavin Cunningham, Jase Cunningham, Kylie Cunningham, Isiah Kirkland, Alexis McCall, and Brayden McCall; sisters, Kathleen Kirkland and Ruth Welch Wilson. Nona was a longtime and faithful member of Union Grove Baptist Church. Mom was the best mother to us and loved her family and her brothers and sisters dearly. She will be deeply missed. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 24, 2021, at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Shannon Bianca Nichols, 49, moved to her eternal home September 16, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Shannon was a valiant warrior battling illness several years that did not diminish her loving spirit and great sense of humor. Shannon graduated from Alcoa High School and attended University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Her love for people (young and old) with special needs led her to group home counselor at Blount County Center for the Handicapped, teaching assistant at Heritage High School, and Special Education teacher for Blount County Schools. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Lee University, Cleveland, TN. Shannon is preceded by her father, Ray Edward Nichols; grandparents, Mary Ruth (Muh) and George M. White, Jr., johnny and Leatha Nichols; great grandparents, Andy and Pearl Carr, Ola Mae White and Martin White, Sr., uncle, Andy Terryl White, Sr. She is survived by mother, Janice White Allen; stepfather, Robert Allen; brother Wade Nichols; sister-in-law, Tina Nichols; uncles and aunt, Rodney and Kathy White, Herchell White; stepsisters, Amanda (Charlie) Ross, Roberta Allen, Kim Holland, Myesha Anderson; great aunts and uncles, Shirley and Cato Clowney, Patricia and John Watkins, Thelma Carr, Odessa Carr, Gloria Carr; special cousin Vanessa Carr and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Shannon was a faithful member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Alcoa, where a Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Rev Dr. Joe L. Colquitt, officiating. Elder Bobby Fields, eulogist. A special thanks to EMT's of AMR, Maryville, and Alcoa Fire Departments for their years of compassionate personal and professional care, to Davita and to the nursing staff on 5 North at BMH for being God's angels. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. wwwfoothillsfh.com
Michael Allen Stout was born on April 19th, 1957, in Knoxville Tennessee and entered eternal rest on September 20th, 2021, surrounded by his beautiful wife and six children. Michael grew up in South Knoxville and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1979, serving for eight years. After meeting his wife in 1983, Michael and Elena Stout went on to raise their six children in Maryville Tennessee where he worked for the Post Office for fifteen years. Michael and Elena traveled many beautiful places across the U.S. and the Philippines creating many memories together before retiring to Madisonville Tennessee where they lived at the time of his passing. Michael enjoyed building houses, riding motorcycles, fishing and the company of many loyal friends. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Archie and Hazel Stout and siblings Jeanine Stout, Glen (Pat) Stout, Timmy Stout and survived by siblings Gail Jenkins and Rebecca Dotson. Michael is also survived by the beautiful family he made with his wife Elena Bunyi Stout of the Philippines, his sons Brayan (Angela) Bunyi, Ryan (Chermil) Balbalosa, George (Irene) Balbalosa, daughters Maria (Nathan) Mundell, Michaellena (Eric) Sharp, Julliane (Ryan) Stewart, six grandchildren Eli Bunyi, Ryan "Bebe" and Cameron Balbalosa, Xavier and Xander Balbalosa, and Jasmine Mundell. Michael had many friends including his wife's adopted sister Bernie Patty and his adopted brother George Oglesby who he considered family. Finally, Michael is survived by his sweet dog Moonpie who he loved dearly. There will be a private ceremony among family with a Celebration of Life open to the public to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Michael requested that donations be sent to the Fisher House and St. Jude's Hospital.
Peggy Jean Wilson Tacker, 81, of Maryville, TN passed away on September 17, 2021. She was born to James and Grace Wilson in 1940 in Colbert County, AL. She graduated from Cherokee Vocational High School in 1958. She furthered her studies at Larimore Business School and Edison Community College. Peggy married Wayne in 1969 and enjoyed 52 years together with her best friend. She is survived by Wayne and her daughter, Jennifer Dillman (Denny). Her grandchildren are Christopher Dillman (Emily), Lauren Cannon (Tim), Elizabeth McFerron (Mark), Rebecca, Andrew, Hannah, Daniel, Abigail, Samuel and Caleb Dillman. She came to know Jesus Christ as her Savior as a young woman and served the Lord faithfully throughout her life. Her family has confidence in her salvation and that they will one day be reunited in heaven. It would be her wish that her life would be a testimony to others and that they would turn to and trust Jesus Christ as their Savior as well. She was known to her Savannah Park neighbors and her many friends as "The Cookie Lady". She shared her love of others by giving them the tasty treats she loved to bake. Peggy's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation is from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. The service is at 3:00 pm at Smith Trinity Chapel, Maryville, TN. The family requests donations to East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, P.O. Box 22072, Knoxville, TN 37933 in lieu of flowers. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
