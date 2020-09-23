Cecilia Defoe Bales, 90, of Maryville, Tennessee, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 following a battle with dementia. She was most recently a patient in skilled care at NHC Farragut. She was loved and well-cared for at this facility. She was born June 30,1930, in Friendsville, Tennessee. She graduated from Everett High School in 1948. She attended Carson Newman College for 2 years and lived at Lincoln Memorial University for 2 years after marrying her husband, Robert Wayne Bales. They were later based at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina during the Korean War. She loved antiques, quilting, gardening, cooking and alumni activities for Carson-Newman College. Cecilia was the oldest child of Cecil and Gladys DeFoe of Maryville, Tennessee. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville since 1992. Cecilia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Wayne Bales in 2000 and her grandson, Riley Bales West in 2003. She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy West (James) of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Sandy Tracy (Jerry) of Knoxville, Tennessee. She is survived by one grandchild, Clara Ruth West of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Additionally, she is survived by four siblings, Bettye Erb of Hermitage, Tennessee, Dokie Bowman (Ron) of Maryville, Tennessee, Allen R. “Bud” DeFoe (Erika) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Margie Andrews of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee. A Family Committal for immediate family will be conducted on Friday by the Reverend Charles Ballard. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences can be mailed to 2340 Round Tree Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923 in ℅ Sandy Tracy. “God hath not promised skies, always blue, flower-strewn pathways, all our lives through; God hath not promised sun without rain, joy without sorrow, peace without pain. But God hath promised strength for the day, rest for the labour, light for the way, grace for the trials, help from above, unfailing sympathy, undying love.” Annie Johnson Flint, Evangelical Publishers. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
David Anzil Hannum, Sr. was born in Knoxville, TN on April 25, 1947 at Knoxville Baptist Hospital and died, September 18, 2020 at home with family. Preceded in death by parents, Walter B. Hannum and Beatrice G. Hannum; grandparent Lotty B. Hannum; brothers, Walter, Vern, William Hannum and Ruben Rorex; sisters, Irene Rorex and Gertrude Love. He attended W.J. Hale High School, leaving his junior year, in 1966 to enlist in the U.S. Army. He participated in TET Offense in Viet Nam in 1968 and he was honorably discharged in 1969. From 1969 to 1971 David served two years in the National Guard. David also attended various trade schools including Knoxville Barber College and machine training in Oak Ridge. November10, 1971 he began working at ALCOA Inc. now known as Arconic Inc. and retired in December 2002 after 33 years. Hobbies include listening to mellow music, watching old westerns, and traveling. David and Willie Mae enjoyed family time and earlier years took many road trips to Georgia, Florida and Michigan. They also spent their 50th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal on the beach, in Tarpon Springs, Florida last October. When reflecting on this, David said “God has been good to me and us.” The Hannum’s are faithful members of Rest Haven Baptist Church where Richard A. Turney is the Pastor. David became an ordained Deacon in 1972 at Rest Haven Baptist Church, under Founder J.C. Woods and Stone Carr; retired and honored as Deacon Emeritus October 2017. His favorite memory of his mother Beatrice Abigale Garner Hannum “She was very loving, she loved all of us and wanted the best.” David leaves to cherish in his loving memory, devoted wife/care giver of over 50 years, Willie Mae Hannum; children, Willie James, David Jr. (Keonda) and devoted daughter/care giver, Letishia Hannum. Devoted care giver/granddaughter, Di’Avion Christian Jackson; sisters, Bettye Lenoir and Eleanor Fowler; brother in law Johnny Wilson; sisters in law, Sara Moss, Mary Ann Wilson and Shirley Billups; grandchildren, Davida, Kaylan, Dominic, Chyna, Amiya, and Kedaja and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and great grandchildren, extended Georgia, Michigan and Florida family, along with the Rest Haven Church Family. Special devoted friends, James and Debra Brabson, god daughter Ebony Evans. The Descendants of David Anzil Hannum Sr. wish to send a special thank you to the following during his transitional care and loving final arrangements; Blount Memorial Hospital/ Hospice, U.T. Hospital, Alcoa AMR Transport, ETMG, Davita Dialysis, Jack and Peggy Young, AHS Class of ‘94, Rest Haven Baptist Church and Foothills Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Monday September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Foothills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard A. Turney officiating. Interment to follow at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery John Sevier Hwy. Knoxville. Family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. COVID-19 Restrictions will apply with mask and social distancing. The body may be viewed from noon-6 p.m. Sunday at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
Lewis Lee Kull, born September 12, 1937, passed away September 21, 2020, at the age of 83. A native of San Antonio, Texas, Mr. Kull grew up on a farm/ranch in central Texas. While in high school, his family moved to Austin, Texas; and he began studying music at the University of Texas, receiving instruction after public school and on weekends. He then attended the University and received his Bachelor of Music Degree in Composition. He received his Master of Music Degree in Performance from the University of Houston (Texas). While a student at the University of Texas, he performed a chamber music concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City. During his time as an officer in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, Mr. Kull studied in New York with the renowned musician, Paul Doktor and later studied at Tanglewood in Massachusetts with William Kroll, first violinist of the Kroll String Quartet. After teaching in the Spring Branch School System in Houston, he taught at Peabody College in Nashville (now, a division of Vanderbilt University) where he performed as a member of the Blair String Quartet. Mr. Kull came to Maryville in 1969 to teach music courses and to conduct the Orchestra at Maryville College, perform as principal violist and assistant conductor of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, and to establish the orchestra program in the Maryville City Schools. As a faculty member at Maryville College he performed often in solo and chamber music recitals and twice was soloist with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, on one of those occasions playing the premier of the David van Vactor Concerto for Viola and Orchestra. While at Maryville College he composed, among other works, four ballets which were performed with the Van Metre School of Dance (now, the Appalachian Ballet Company). Three of these ballets were based on Appalachian folk tales and were titled the Hill Heritage Suite. Under his leadership, the orchestra program in the Maryville City Schools grew rapidly, and he relinquished that position for others to continue. In 1975, Mr. Kull left his position at Maryville College and entered the University of Tennessee School of Law. While a law student, he was chosen to serve as research assistant to Judge Houston M. Goddard of the Tennessee Court of Appeals. After receiving his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree, he practiced law in Knoxville for a number of years and then moved his practice to Maryville. From 1999 to 2005 Mr. Kull returned to the conductor’s post for the Orchestra at Maryville College. Mr. Kull was a member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville. Mr. Kull is survived by his wife, Sharron Hardy Kull, son, Michael Evan Kull, daughter and son-in-law Christine Kull Vossler and Christian Vossler, daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca Richmond Ratcliffe and Mark Ratcliffe, daughter Lisa Jane Richmond, and granddaughters Bailey Cummings and Callie Ratcliffe. He was predeceased by his father, Irl Hamilton Faires, mother, Florecita Gaut Francis, step-father, Arvid Kull, brother, Irl Hamilton, Jr., sister, Charity Hull, and son, Lewis Lee, Jr., who died in 1971 at the age of ten. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, Condolences and memories may be shared @ SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Amanda Gail Murphy, 34, of Maryville, went home to Jesus on Sept. 18, 2020. Amanda was loved and adored by many. She is survived by her kids, Gavin and Bella; dad, Charles Tucker (Jennifer); sisters, Amy (Nick), Samantha (Gary), Kayla and Shanna; and brothers, Blake, Josh and Jake. Also survived by many precious nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles; and special friend, Julie Garrett. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. We will celebrate her beautiful life on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2-4 p.m. at Grey Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville, TN 37801.
James Edward Wilson, age 82, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home. Preceded in death by: Parents, Thomas Everett Wilson and Hettie Lucille Wilson. Survivors include: Wife, Alice Faye Wilson; Daughter & Son-in-law, Missy Wilson & Jim D. Lovingood; Granddaughters, Heather Morley (Doug Morley) and Alison Lovingood (Kishan Bant); Sister, June Hammontree. The burial will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sherwood. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral and Cremation Life Center.
Janet K. Woolwine, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the family home. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Katie Kniceley. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Steven W. Woolwine and children Kelly R. Clark, Steven C. Woolwine, Kerri L. Summerlin; her sister Carolyn Kniceley, and three grandchildren. The family and friends will assemble for a Graveside Service and Interment at Grandview Pavilion on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9am with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Friends are welcome to stop by the family’s home at 6200 Rivers Run Dr., Maryville, TN 37914 any time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
