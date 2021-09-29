Bradburn, Mildred E. (Totsy), 89 of Maryville, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at UT Hospital. Family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Masks appreciated but not required. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Teresa Leann Cooper, 40 of Maryville, passed away at her family home on Thursday evening September 23, 2021. She was born March 10, 1981, to Peggy Cooper and James "Bird" Reeves of Blount County. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter: Rebecca Shyann Gilmore, her mamaw and papaw: Ruth and Ellis Cooper, her grandma and grandpa: Unavee and Don Reeves, her cousins: Michelle Reeves, Nickolas Cooper, and her uncle: Gerald Reese Cooper. Teresa is survived by her parents: Peggy Cooper, Bruce Buchanan, and James "Bird" Reeves, her sisters: Leah Cooper and Amy Jo Buchanan, her brother: Coty Cooper and Kane Buchanan, nieces and nephews, and special friend of the family: Rodney Tipton. The family would like to say a special thank you to her coworkers at Maryville College. A Celebration of Life will be held 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 1, 202,1 at Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Cleva Helen Edds, 87, of Maryville, TN, passed away on September 26, 2021, in Cleveland, TN. Born August 18, 1934, to the late Paris Mayes & Nellie Beason. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, James M. Edds and son, Jerry Edds. Survived by her daughter, Patricia Fields, of Cleveland, TN; granddaughter, Susan (James) Morgan; grandsons, David (Cyndi) Fields and James (Casey) Fields; greatgrandchildren, Tyler Nicole Morgan, Clayton (Melody) Fields, David (Ashley) Fields, Aiden (Caitlin) Denton, Katheron Fields, Brady Stewart, and Addylian Fields; great-grandson, Daniel Fields, Jr. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens, in Alcoa, TN with Rev. Mike Arp, officiating.
Curtis Lynn Flowers, Sr was born to parents, Mr. Thomas Lee Flowers, Sr and Lydia Mae Parker on October 23, 1954. Curtis was a graduate of Hall High School of Alcoa, Tennessee in the Class of 1972 and was an avid athlete of football and Golden Glove Champion Boxer in the Welterweight division of Knoxville, Tennessee. Upon graduating high school, Curtis enlisted in the Army where he served for two years. He also attended the Draughns Business College of Knoxville, Tennessee where he studied Business Law. He went on to further his career paths by working for various companies, such places as Blount Memorial Hospital, where he served as an orderly; Shoney's Restaurant, where he served as cook and dishwasher, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, where he operated the dump truck for the use of and assisting the paving of the roads; and finally, at the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA), where he retired after more than 35 years of service. On March 11, 1980, Curtis united with Yolanda Rochelle Robinson of whom God blessed to have three wonderful and kind children; Curtis, Jr. (Erica), Jada Nichole, and Cameron (Amber). Out of these unions, God further blessed him with 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. While his stay in Birmingham, he served as a member and associate minister of the Gospel at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership and tutelage of his loving Pastor and friend, Leon May, Sr until his death. Preceding him in death are loved ones, father, Thomas Lee Flowers, Sr. mother Lydia Mae Parker Flowers, stepmother, Inez Flowers, grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. McKinley Flowers, Sr, Mr. and Mrs. Lester Parker, uncles, Mr. McKinley Flowers, Jr, Mr. Ernest "Toby" Flowers, Mr. George Smith, Mr. Walt Robinson, Mr. James Sykes; aunts, Mrs. Anna Ruth Flowers Smith, Mrs. Mamie Flowers Robinson, Mrs. Dorothy Flowers Sykes, Mrs. Ethyl Flowers Bassett, Mrs. Betty Flowers Mahone, Mrs. Pauline Flowers Middleton, and Mrs. Mary Parker Anderson; brothers, Thomas lee Flowers, Jr, "June-bug," James Parker; sisters, Helen Marie Flowers Harrington, Janis Parker Whitted; brother/cousin, William Henry Smith and nephew, Lester Whitted, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Yolanda Robinson-Flowers, children, Curtis Flowers Jr, Jada Flowers, and Cameron, brothers Nolan (Cindy) Flowers, Lester Parker, George (Lori) Parker, Stephen (Phyllis) Parker; sisters, Gwendolyn Parker and Tanya Parker Cox, sister-in-law Angela Flowers; brother/cousin Shannon Drew Turner, his beloved gospel group of 35 years, "The Gospel Tones," aunts, Magnolia Hood Flowers and Clara Flowers Johnson, uncle Neil Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. - noon on Friday October 1, 2021, at Rest Haven Baptist Church with funeral service to follow. MASK and social distancing required. Interment to follow at Sherwood Gardens. Body may viewed Thursday, noon - 6:00 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Joseph "Mike" Hackney, 61, of Louisville passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger, his parents, and sister, Georgia. He is survived by daughters, Brandy (Eric) Hall, Megan Hackney; grandchildren, Mikey (Cheyenne) Hackney, Havyn, Coltlynn, and Katlynn Hall; great-grandchildren, Colton, Daxton, and Haven; and siblings, John (Shelia) Hackney, Jackie (Condon) Payne, Hugh (Sheryl) Hackney. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Unitia Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
William P. "Billy" McDowell - age 92 of Knoxville passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. Billy attended St. Paul Methodist Church. Preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Alice Baker McDowell; parents, Joseph McDowell and Mary McDowell Campbell; brothers, Leon, Kenneth, Wayne, and Joe McDowell, Bobby Campbell. Survived by sisters-in-law, Betty McDowell and Madge Endsley; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and many special friends. Family and friends will meet 2:45 PM Friday, October 1, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service with Rev. Russ Young officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
James "Jim" Stevens Pressley, 69, of Louisville died on September 25, 2021. He leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years: Bernice H. (Winters) Pressley. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in honor of Jim on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at 122 Andrea Dr. Maryville, TN 37804. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
