Laura Myers Brown, 91, of Maryville, TN died on September 9, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM, Saturday at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com.
Kyle Darrell Dalton (September 12, 1945) age 74 of Maryville went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ronald Walter Palewski Mayor of Townsend Tennessee May 26, 1938 — Sept. 6, 2020 Ronald W. Palewski, Age 82, of Townsend Tennessee, Born in Chicago Illinois. Graduate of De La Lasalle High School 1956. Veteran US Army 1961-1967 SGT-E5. Retired employee of Western Electric/Lucent Technologies with 42 years of dedicated service. Husband for 60 years to Lorraine T. nee Ludwikowski, father of David W. (Debra), Steven J. (Late Robin M.), Suzanne (Charles) Eberle, Deborah and Christine T. (David L.) Etters. Grandfather to Alexander J. Palewski, Aimee L. Palewski, Erin N. (Jason L.) Applebaum, Colleen E. Eberle, Teagan J. Eberle, Steven J. Palewski, Dillon J. Palewski, Gavin L. Etters and Devyn M. Etters. Ron and Lorraine fell in love with the Smoky mountains and decided to relocate here 22 years ago, settling in Townsend, Tennessee. Ron was honored and proud to serve here as a committee member, police commissioner and Vice Mayor for 13 years. He most recently served as the Mayor of Townsend, Tennessee for the last two years. There will be a call at your convenience from 1:00 until 5:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Smith East Hall. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 6:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803 with a Celebration of Ron’s Life from 5:00 until 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in Ron’s memory. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Donald L. Tipton, age 62 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Barbara Tipton. Survivors include wife, Apryl Tipton; daughters, Misty Griesemer and husband, Ryan, and Bridgette Vanderberg and husband, Jeremy; sons, Wesley Tipton and wife, Chelsey, Chaz and Dallas Tipton; 6 grandchildren; sisters, Yvonne Payne and husband Phil, Robin Tipton and Patsy Bales, and Shannon Tipton; several nieces and nephews and a lot of friends and family. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Providence Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Bruce Whitehead officiating. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
