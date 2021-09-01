Elizabeth “Betty” Bagby Chester, 99, of Maryville, died July 12, 2021. Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Grandview Pavilion and Legacy Trail in Maryville.
Benny Eldridge born July 25th, 1943, age of 78 years old, passed away from Parkinson’s Disease. He is survived by his wife Annie of 58 years, children Rita Riwitis (James) in Muncie, IN, Rodger Eldridge (Bethany) in Maryville, TN, Grandchildren Rheannon Hayden (Matt), Jessica Undem (Stephen), Great Granddaughters Kristin Undem, Ransia Undem, Virginia Hayden of Muncie, IN. There are no services planned at this time.
John Wesley Mikles, age 55, of Maryville, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at home surrounded by his family, after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. Wesley was born on January 29, 1966, to Johnny and Rosalie Mikles in Maryville. After graduating from William Blount High School, Wesley worked as a mechanic for Twin City Buick for several years before joining Maryville College, where he spent the last 18 years working in the physical plant and custodial services departments. He was a loyal employee with a strong work ethic. Wesley is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kristen (Godwin) Mikles; children, Emma, Zoe, and Mason; parents, Rosalie Mikles and Johnny Mikles (Billie); aunts, Shirley (Burl) Lovin, Monica Mikles; uncles, Darius Mikles, Bill (Pat) Phelps, and Gene (Helen) Phelps; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by grandparents, JT and Dora Thelma Mikles and WD and Marie Phelps; brother, Mark Mikles. Wesley attended High Praises Church in Maryville. He recently rededicated his life to the Lord and was excited to share the Good News of salvation with others. He loved Jesus and is now worshipping Him in heaven, free of pain and suffering. He loved his wife and children with all his whole heart and enjoyed getting outside to play with them. He enjoyed bike rides, motorcycle rides, camping, pretty much anything outdoors. Wesley was a kind, loyal man willing to lend a helping hand. If you knew him, you loved him. He had an amazing sense of humor that few were fortunate to witness and enjoy. He rarely talked a lot, but when he said something, you better listen because it was usually either really funny or extremely insightful. If it was about motorcycles or cars, you better get comfortable because you were going to be there a while. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Memorial service immediately following officiated by Rev. Ernest Reeves and Rev. Jack Midkiff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Margaret Elizabeth Prugh, of Maryville, passed away August 30, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Margaret was born October 23, 1922, to Clarence and Lizzie Latimer in Bloomington, Indiana. She was the youngest of four children and grew up on the family farm milking cows and helping to work the land. She was a proud graduate of the Indiana University School of Nursing and over her career served as a hospital nurse, school nurse, and instructor of young nursing students. She was very proud to serve others in her nursing career. Margaret was an avid Indiana University Football and Basketball Fan and a long-suffering fan of the Chicago Cubs. She was thrilled to see them win the World Series in 2016. She also loved following the sports careers of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will cherish the many memories she shared of her long life, especially her memories of her time at Indiana University and early career taking place during WWII. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Mary Agnes Conard, Hubert Latimer, Frieda Robertson, husband Charles Prugh and infant son Glenn Prugh. Survivors, all of Maryville, include son David (Becky) Prugh, grandchildren Jennifer (Mike) McAlister, Chuck (Patty) Prugh, and Gretchen (Kevin) Hensley. Greatgrandchildren Olivia O’Neal, Mallorie O’Neal, Isaac Prugh, Evelyn Hensley, David Prugh and Andrew Prugh, special niece Judie Butcher. A private family ceremony will be held in Maryville and burial will take place in Hammond, Indiana alongside her husband and son. If anyone is interested in making a donation in her name please do so to the charity of your choice. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ben Robertson, age 94 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at home. Former member of Maryville Church of Christ, member of Eastside Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder at both. Ben served in the United States Army Air Corp from 1945 until 1946 during World War II. He graduated from Tennessee Tech University in 1950 with a B.S. Degree in agriculture. He was manager of Blount County Co-op from 1951 until 1963. He owned Sterling Seed and Supply and co-owner of Foothills True Value Hardware and Foothills Ace Hardware. Ben was one of the founders of CBBC Bank and served on the board for 46 years. He was a member of Chiania Association, Blount County Beef Cattle Association, Blount County Soil Conservation, and served on the City of Maryville Planning Commission. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by: Wife, Mary Elizabeth Robertson; Son, Thomas Trent Robertson. Survivors include: wife, Juanita Robertson; Children and Spouses, Philip & Peggy Robertson of GA, Nancy & Barry Weathers, Dr. James & Joyce Robertson all of Maryville; Grandchildren, Philip L. Robertson, Molly McCullers, Amy Weathers, Jason Weathers, Joshua Robertson, and Ashleigh Jervis; Eleven Great-Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
