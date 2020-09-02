George William Cagle, 90, of Maryville, TN died on September 1, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Lannie A. Giles age 81, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Douglasville, GA. Lannie was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, in Jonesboro, GA. He was a veteran of the US Army and a retiree from Ford Motor Company and Member of Board of directors UAW Credit Union. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Pearl Burris, father, Cara Giles; and niece, Kimberly Pressley. He is survived by his wife, Agnes Giles; son, Chuck Giles; daughter and son-in-law- Leigh and Marc Reid; sister and brother-in-law- Yvonne and Mack Baldwin; grandchildren, Joshua and Jason Reid, and Carree and Tawnee Giles; nieces, Melody Robinson, Jamia Brown; nephew, Bryan Baldwin; and many great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel, with interment to follow at Russell Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Charlotte Ann Wayman Miles, 80, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 31st, 2020. After a long and brave battle with cancer, Charlotte was surrounded by her family as she made the journey to her Heavenly home. Charlotte graduated from Everett High School in 1957 where she played basketball for 4 years. She was an active member of Rockford Baptist Church since 1991, a long-time coach at Eagleton Little League and she used her special gifts of crafting, sewing and quilting to bless the lives of many over the years. She was a 29 year Survivor of Breast Cancer and an inspiration to many as she faced every day with a fighting spirit and a positive attitude...always with a smile on her face and a grateful heart. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert “Bud” Wayman and Mary Elizabeth Greer Wayman; Brother, Lowell Albert Wayman; and Loving Husband of 45 years, William Charles (Bill) Miles, all of Rockford. Survivors include: Daughters, Missy (Miles) Kitts of Rockford; Melody Ann (Miles) and Kevin Jones of Rockford. Grandchildren: Korey Elizabeth (Miles) Hopkins and Josh Hopkins, Codey Hunter Clabough, Andrew Myles Jones, Juliann Elizabeth Jones, Jake Kitts, and Jesse William Kitts. Great-Granddaughter and her little ray of sunshine, Erin McKinlee Miles Thomas. Nephew, Christopher Lowell Wayman (Emelie) and Great-Nephew, River Albert Wayman; Sister-in-laws, Linda Wayman and Betty Hyatt. Special Grands: Carson Jones, Kilynn and Canaan Jones, Benjamin Breeden and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, September 13th at Rockford Baptist Church, 4104 Old Knoxville Highway, Rockford, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 3-4 PM prior to the service. Rev. Bill Small and Rev. Charles Roy Murrell officiating. Arrangements will be handled by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home
