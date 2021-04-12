Evelyn J. Gillespie, age 76 of Maryville, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Asbury Place. She was a member of Six Mile Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Melvina Potter; sisters, Louise Lawson, Faye McCarthy; brothers-in-law, Don Ferguson, Wayne Perkins, Ernest Millsaps, John Lawson. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Elvie Gillespie, Scott and Brie Gillespie; grandchildren, Ashley, Camille, Ariel, Austin, Candace and Kodi; brothers and sisters-in-law, J.D. and Pat Potter. Audy and Nina Potter; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda Perkins, Mary and Jack Ledbetter, Helen Ferguson, Ruth and Russell Westergaard. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 PM, Friday, April 16th, at Six Mile Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Bill White officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Theresa “Terri” Lynn Grimes, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, April 6th. Terri was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She was a loving, generous woman who was always willing to help others. Terri was a dedicated and faithful carrier for The Daily Times for 22 years. Preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd “Bud” Davis and Ruth Jewel Davis; grandparents: Ollie and Belva Gregory and Steve and Ruth Davis; great-granddaughter, Kenzleigh Renee Aldana Lee. Terri is survived by her husband of 45 years, Loyd “Bud” Henry Grimes; brothers: Loyd “Junior” (Donna) Davis and Kevin Davis; sister: Beverly (Jimmie) Lewis; daughters, Detra (James) Mckee and Robyn (David) Dykes; grandchildren: Kasie Breeden, Corey Breeden, Kymberly “Cheyenne” (Jose) Lee, Josh Tipton, Chelsea (Bobby) Rayfield, Krista (Christian) Cook, Kolbie Noble and special grandson Travis Phillips (Dubber); 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Floor 12 at UT Medical Center and to special nurse David, as well as the SICU nurses, for being so wonderful while caring for Terri. Also, thanks to Miller Funeral Home for all of their help.
Mark Edward Ledbetter, age 85, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 peacefully at Asbury Place of Maryville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served 2 years and retired from Alcoa Aluminum Co after 30 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ledbetter; parents, Maynard and Mary Ledbetter; sister, Lillian Myers and brothers, Mayford and Glenn Ledbetter. Survivors include daughters, Jan Lee, Lynn (Doug) Tipton; step daughter, Ginny (Mike) Payne; grandchildren, Travis (Laura) Lee, Faith (Chuck) Burke, Christopher and Tanner Payne; great grandchildren, Scarlett Lee and Carter Burke; sister, Barbara Reagan and Brother, Luke Ledbetter and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Asbury Memory Care Staff (Beech) and CNA'S, Asbury Staff (Chestnut) and Avalon Hospice Staff. Graveside service and interment will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Tuckaleechee Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
On Thursday April 8th, 2021 Linda Myers loving wife and mother of three passed away at the age of 80. Linda was born on August 29th, 1940 in Townsend TN to Claude and Mabel Stratton. She met the love of her life in the same town, and on October 23rd, 1965 she married Sidney Lee Myers. They raised two sons Bill and Pete, and a daughter Tammy. Linda had an enigmatic creativeness to her. She is wonderfully crafty in so many ways. Her home is always designed and decorated for the season and especially the holidays, and she is always dressed her best for the occasion. She also made sure to cook or bake the most amazing foods to compliment the decor of the time of year. She is an avid collector of many things, but her favorite was her Elvis memorabillia. We all love her and she is known for her caring, her compassion, and her fighting spirit. She is the Matriarch of this family and a mother figure to all those who know her, and we know how much she loved all of us. She would always shine like a light, even in the darkest of times. If you stumbled she was there to pick you up. If you couldnt get up she would be by your side until you could stand, and if you still werent able to stand she would help carry you the rest of the way. She was stronger than imaginable, she was a superhero, she was always an angel and on this day she finally got her wings. She was preceded in death by Claude and Mabel Stratton, sister Bernice (Bunny) Shuler, and husband Sidney Myers. She is survived by her children Miss Jade, Bill (Karen) Myers, Tammy Matthews, Peter Myers, sisters, Selena Norton, Patricia Rines, and Brother Claude Stratton Jr. sisters in law Pat Tipton and Nancy Huiet, brother in law Ronnie Myers; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews and special family friend Jeanell Youngbird. A memorial service will be held June 26, 2021 at Campground Methodist Church in Townsend, TN.
Burma Jane Valentin, 66, of Greenback, TN died on April 11, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Geneva Marie Berrong Webb, 95, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2021. Born September 17, 1925 in Maryville, Geneva was a long-time member of Everett Hills Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served on many committees. She Worked at Proffitt's and then at Alcoa Aluminum Company for 39 years. On August 10, 1945, Geneva married the love of her life, Edwin C. Webb. Geneva was a member of the Everett Hills Hospitality Committee and passionately and expertly provided meals for showers, birthdays, and receptions for decades. Able to make just about anything, she was famous for her sourdough bread, butter mints and lemonade, not to mention her sense of humor and never-ending smile. Always a faithful and selfless woman, Geneva many times said that you should always "try to put yourself in the place of others" and "to put God first, others second, and yourself third." In her last weeks, "Nene" was surrounded by her family from both near and far. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband in 1981, parents, Bill and Willie Hitson Berrong, uncle & aunt, King and Susie Hitson Berrong, sister Betty Everett, brothers, Charles (Bunny), King Jr., Leon and Bobby Berrong. Affectionately known as "Nene" to most, Geneva is survived by her son, E. Terry Webb (Carol) and daughter Kay Webb Hensley (Bill), grandchildren Doug Hensley (Lisa), Heather Hensley Gates (Jorma), Dr. Chip Webb (Summer), and David Webb (Emily). Geneva loved all children, but especially her great-grandchildren Houston & Jackson Hensley, Cooper & Kendall Webb, Sam & Addie Webb as well as great-great-grandson, Jaevyn Hensley. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Everett Hills Baptist Church (401 S. Everett High Rd, Maryville, 37804) or Blount Memorial Hospice (1095 E. Lamar Alexander, 37804). 'Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you' Ephesians 4:32. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the Smith Trinity Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 with Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for the Entombment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
